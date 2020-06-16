We recommend taking advantage of this and investing with an options based investment strategy.

The company is covering all costs at current WTI prices, including margins, while improving its portfolio and growing shareholder returns.

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is one of the largest Canadian integrated energy companies with a market capitalization of near $30 billion. The company offers investors a strong dividend of nearly 3.5%, and with its focus on the oil sands, it is one of the best integrated Canadian energy companies. The company's diversification, financial strength, and impressive asset portfolio make it a solid investment.

Suncor Energy Overall Asset Base

Suncor Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets that define the company's cash flow generation abilities and support the company going forward.

Suncor Energy has significant mining and in-situ assets. The company's base plant has 305 thousand barrels/day in mining capacity and 1.35 billion barrels in 2P reserves. The company's impressive mining base plant and reserves support a more than a decade reserve life for the company. That highlights the strength of the company's mining capacity.

At the same time, the company has Syncrude, a major coking facility with nearly 206 thousand barrels/day of net coking capacity, a near 60% WI, and 1.2 billion barrels of 2P reserves. Lastly, the company has Fort Hills, with a 54.1% WI and 1.37 billion barrels of 2P reserves. This more than 100 thousand barrels/day in production has recently started up.

The company also has significant in-situ operations with nearly a quarter of a million worth of reserves. That, combined with the company's mining assets, is a well distributed and impressive asset base.

Suncor Energy has strong mining abilities, with a focus on its supply chain and generating value at every step of the chain. The company moves assets to a central refinery, the company's Edmonton refinery, and has pipelines every step of the way. The company is one of the few Canadian integrated energy companies that extracts values at every step of the chain.

That extraction of the company's assets and the integrated asset chain mean the ability to manage cash generation.

Overall, Suncor Energy has a well distributed asset base across the oil industry. The company has more than 50 million barrels of storage to hold oil during this time. If the company puts that on the spot market, that storage would be worth several hundred million annualized. However, instead, the company can use that for its current crude.

The company starts with its 29-year oil sands reserve life index, moves these assets through the pipelines, moves the assets through the refining assets, and then sells the assets through marketing to the public. This impressive asset portfolio extracts cash flow at every step of the value chain.

Suncor Energy Power Generation

On the side, the company has an impressive power generation business to help balance out and support its cash flow.

Suncor Energy has 1,400 megawatts in its power generation business and is working to make that as 2,400 megawatts sanctioned by YE 2025. A significant % of that growth will be from renewables. A significant portion of that is internally consumed power, but the company is rapidly increasing net power sold to the grid towards 1,500 megawatts by 2025.

That's the potential for more than half a billion in annual power sales for a company with a $30 billion market capitalization. That's a significant amount of risk-free cash flow and it highlights the benefits of this diversified business.

Suncor Energy Asset Improvements

At the same time, Suncor Energy is continuing to invest in significant asset improvements to improve cash flow.

Suncor Energy is investing a significant amount into assets which have significant growth potential. Specifically, the company is investing close to $3 billion, more than a double-digit percentage of the company's market capitalization. The company is investing heavily in its base business and maintenance along with decline mitigation.

However, the company is also investing another $1 billion in capital growth here, a significant amount of which it invested in the 1Q. This is all high growth potential with high IRR. These assets will generate growing cash flow for shareholders.

Suncor Energy Financial Health

Suncor Energy has a significant amount of financial health that support the company's overall financial position.

Suncor Energy has reduced cash commitments by $4.5 billion from its original guidance with $3 billion in reductions from changes to the business. The company has also lowered its 2020E FFO breakeven cost structure to $35/barrel WTI. The company's original guidance for FFO breakeven was <$35/barrel with almost $6 billion in capital expenditures.

However, the company's dividend cuts and other moves move that towards $35/barrel WTI. Given that that's below current WTI crude prices, the company is actually FFO positive at this time.

Suncor Energy is keeping economic investment low and skipping buybacks in a low WTI price. At <$25/barrel WTI, the company covers total enterprise and operating expenditures. At ~$30/barrel WTI, the company can also cover all sustaining capital. At $35/barrel WTI, the company covers its near 3.5% dividend yield along with all other expenditures.

Past that, the company is FFO positive, and at roughly $50 WTI, the company will be aiming to repurchase a mid-single-digit % of shares on an annualized basis. Those repurchases mean the potential for growing shareholder rewards on top of dividends.

Suncor Energy Cash Flow and Shareholder Rewards

In fact, past the dividends, the company has the potential for significant cash flow and shareholder rewards.

Suncor Energy anticipates that its projects implemented by 2023 will provide $1 billion in new free funds flow. The company's 2024-2025 projects will provide another $1 billion in new free funds flow for $2 billion in new free funds flow. The company is nearly FFO positive at the current time, post dividend, at $35 WTI.

The company is a near $30 billion company paying a near 3.5% dividend. It'll be earning $2 billion in FFO from new projects, and if WTI grows above $35, it'll earn billions in new FFO from its existing projects. These things will combine for significant FFO for the company, enabling strong share repurchases and continued dividends.

The company could even choose to bring dividends back towards where they were making a high single-digit payout.

Suncor Energy Risk

Suncor Energy's risk is quite simple - it's simply the chance of lower oil prices. Specifically, the company's base breakeven, dividend aside, is roughly $30 WTI. That's almost 20% below current WTI crude oil prices and it gives the company a significant buffer. At the current level, the company is continuing to cover its dividend, and still having FFO to continue.

The company's asset portfolio and low breakevens mean that only during unsustainable oil prices does the company lose money. The company's integrated asset base means it's not susceptible to takeaway capacity issues or even as susceptible to lower prices as it can sell direct to consumers. The company's breakeven is in line with other oil majors, highlighting the asset strength.

Suncor Energy Investment Strategy

For those who are continuing to invest, there continues to be enormous opportunity baked into the option chain of the company.

Suncor Energy's current share price is just over $18/share, and the above image shows the company's Jan. 21 PUT option chain. Those looking to invest can sell a cash secured $20 PUT for a midpoint price of roughly $4.1/share. That's a more than 20% yield of cash from the options for investing and holding for 6 months.

If prices close above $20/share in 6 months, a less than double-digit growth, you get to keep your 40% annualized yield. If prices go to below $20/share, you get to keep your shares at a breakeven of $15.9/share. That's a more than double-digit discount on current prices for waiting 6 months - a win-win over investing today.

You either get a great yield or the investment at a better price. That's a win-win situation worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Suncor Energy might be a much smaller company; however, the company's breakeven level is in line with the majors. At the same time, the company operates a full integrated portfolio of assets to capture value at every step of the chain. That keeps the company's profitability much closer to WTI vs. Canadian Crude Select, which can have an incredibly wide spread at various times.

At current WTI prices, the company is covering a respectable dividend, sustaining production, and all operating expenditures, plus earning some FFO. Past that, the company is continuing to invest in significant growth to increase the FFO. The company's strong financial position and its portfolio make it a great long-term investment.

