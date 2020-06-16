I review the T-COVID program and offer my opinion on the program. If all goes well, the company will have a clinical trial readout at some point in Q4 of 2020.

In February, Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announced their efforts to develop AdCOVID, the company's single-dose, intranasal vaccine candidate to protect against COVID-19. AdCOVID utilizes the RD-Ad5 adenovirus platform technology, which is also used in the company's flu vaccine, NasoVAX, and in their anthrax vaccine, NasoShield. The company has been working hard on the development of AdCOVID and has collaborated with the University of Alabama at Birmingham who is presently performing preclinical testing and should have the preclinical results near the end of June. If all goes well, AdCOVID should be in human clinical trials in Q4 of 2020. Now, the company is looking to utilize the same technology to create an Immunomodulatory candidate to be deployed once a patient starts to show symptoms of COVID-19. The company calls this product T-COVID, which is expected to modulate lung inflammation and possibly halt the advancement of the disease to prevent hospitalization. Altimmune initiated talks with the FDA near the end of March and is now looking to get this candidate into the clinic ASAP. If successful, we could see Altimmune have two COVID-19 product candidates in the clinic by year-end. Now, investors are waiting to see some preclinical data for both candidates in order to determine what their next move is going to be.

I intend to review T-COVID and discuss how it could alter my plans for my ALT position while we wait for the data.

T-COVID

T-COVID uses the company's intranasal technology that relies on the replication-deficient adenovirus vaccine technology, which the company has reported impressive preclinical results in mice with a respiratory virus. The company reported protection that occurred within days due to a robust immunomodulatory response that was able to trigger a decrease in inflammatory cytokines and inflammation in the lung. The inflammatory cytokines included IL-1 alpha, IL-12, and IL-6, which have been seen in human COVID-19 patients, especially IL-6, which is believed to be one of the primary causes of ARDS and death in COVID-19 patients.

The clinical trial is a placebo-controlled, Phase I/II study to evaluate T-COVID's ability to the "worsening in outpatients with early COVID-19." T-COVID will be administered as a "single intranasal dose to patients with a recent diagnosis of COVID-19" to see if an administration at the sign of "early symptoms could prevent the progression to severe lung inflammation and decrease the development of advanced COVID-19 and the need for hospitalization." The trial is expected to enroll roughly 100 patients with a recent diagnosis of COVID-19 and early symptoms and will be randomized one-to-one for T-COVID or placebo. Patients will be followed up to 42 days to see if they were hospitalized and to what their current medical status is. The primary endpoint for the study is the "proportion of patients that experience a 4% decrease in pulse oxygen saturation or the need for hospitalization." The trial's secondary endpoints include a change in pulse oxygen saturation, heart rate, the need for oxygenation, and the need for mechanical ventilation.

What is more, Altimmune has some NasoVAX product supply remaining from the company's Phase II clinical study, so the company has the therapeutic vector to use in the upcoming T-COVID clinical trial in June. The trial sites have already been recruited and the company expects to have a readout as early as Q4 of this year. If the data is positive, Altimmune anticipates discussing with the FDA about the potential of T-COVID getting the green light for emergency use authorization.

My Thoughts On T-COVID

I have been touting about Altimmune's ability to produce a superior COVID-19 vaccine, which the company has named, AdCOVID. I have been impressed with the company's RD-Ad5 vector's ability to modulate the innate immune system of the respiratory tract but I was caught by surprise to see the company apply the technology as a therapeutic candidate. Indeed, the world needs several vaccines, and AdCOVID could be a solution, however, I am even more enthusiastic about T-COVID and its potential to treat the vast majority of COVID-19 patients who do not require hospitalization or could have an early intervention to prevent hospitalization.

If the T-COVID is able to demonstrate an ability to alter the innate immune response and lessen the inflammation associated with COVID-19, Altimmune might have a unique immunomodulatory therapeutic that is able to treat the lungs. Moreover, Altimmune will be using the company's supply of their NasoVAX flu vaccine candidate to perform the T-COVID therapeutic trial, which will allow them to initiate the clinical trial straightaway. In addition, the FDA gave Altimmune an expedited review and the company received clearance 43 days following their submission.

Many of the ongoing programs have been fixated on patients who are hospitalized and are on respirators. Meanwhile, T-COVID is focused on preventing hospitalization and ARDS. In addition, the company believes T-COVID could be used for "pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis for higher-risk individuals, such as frontline healthcare workers." If all goes well, T-COVID could be a "first-line defense for other viral respiratory pathogens for which vaccines are not yet available, such as an influenza pandemic or if a new strain of coronavirus emerges." Furthermore, T-COVID is like the company's other vaccine candidates and will be a single intranasal dose that will not require the use of needles with the potential for self-administration and a stability profile that allows it to be stored at ambient or room temperature.

Essentially, T-COVID could be a huge game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 and potentially other respiratory viruses.

Take-Home Message

The addition of the T-COVID program now makes Altimmune a serious COVID-19 competitor and adds to their impressive pipeline (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ALT Pipeline (Source: Altimmune)

Furthermore, Altimmune is in a strong financial position and ended Q1 with $33M of cash and investments on hand and exercised 4.6M warrants with proceeds of around $16M. Moreover, the company amended their prospectus supplement equity distribution agreement with JMP Securities from $18.9M to $50M. Considering T-COVID's clinical trial is expected to cost roughly $5M, so we can say that Altimmune will be able to float the costs of T-COVID while continuing to work on their other pipeline activities.

Overall, T-COVID is adding to the company's intrinsic value without requiring a substantial amount of R&D and funds to run the trial. Essentially… brilliant move by the company and management.

Downside Risks

Despite my bullish outlook on the program, there are a few downside risks that go with adding this new program. The most pressing issue is securing some additional funding for T-COVID… especially, government funding. I know I just pointed out that the company is able to float the costs of the trial, but funding from a government agency would go a long way both financially and some acclaim.

Another unresolved downside risk is the need for a commercial partner for all of the company's pipeline programs. Altimmune's NasoVAX, AdCOVID, and T-COVID don't have commercial partners. I don't know if the company will require a commercial partner for all of their programs, but a commercial partner would bolster the long-term bull thesis. The company can develop amazing products… but I need to see a reputable partner to sell those products.

My Plans

I was able to unload a large chunk of my oversized ALT position in order to reduce some of my risk and bank some profits. However, I am looking to reapply about 1/3 of my profits back into the ticker if the overall market decides to sell-off and ALT gets dragged down with it.

Figure 2: ALT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The share price looks to be breaking out of its recent downtrend, so it is possible the stock is going to move higher in anticipation of positive data in June. As a result, I will look for a potential sell-off following a data readout and see if the stock wants to retest the 200 day EMA around $4.00 (Figure 2). If the stock continues to move higher, I will wait to see where the new trading range will be before clicking the buy button. Long term, I am still expecting to hold ALT for at least four more years in anticipation of a huge return on my investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.