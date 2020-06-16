Portfolio Management During Uncertainty: COVID-19

1 40 Click to enlarge Notes:

Background Information

This presentation was done to derive portfolios through COVID-19 and the path towards recovery. Feel free to leave comments down below if there are any questions regarding our analyses and assumptions.

Executive Summary

Given the current situation with Covid-19, we performed analysis on the outlook of the macroeconomy, key industries & asset classes to recommend a set of portfolios to meet our clientele’s needs and investment goals. The virus has adversely affected economies from all over the world as a result of the implemented measures to contain the coronavirus – with the US market taking brunt of the fall. Volatile equities & commodities are in decline while the greenback strengthens. Primary debt markets surge while secondary markets price in counterparty risk. There are positive outlooks for the E-Commerce, Data Center, Media industries which we recommend investors to allocate exposures. Recommended portfolios were optimized with a 4-step optimization model based on the Mean-Variance Portfolio theory while making use of a covariance matrix to maximise utility functions of our investor profiles in the current climate. FX Hedging and Portfolio Rebalancing are key mitigants in our portfolio management to lower investment risks and to maintain an optimal portfolio in an ever-changing environment.

Note: Data correct as of on 20th June, 2020. Certain events or shifts within the market may not be captured in this presentation.

