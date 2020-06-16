Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Presents at Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit (Transcript)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit June 16, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Glen Walter - EVP and President, North America

Shep Dunlap - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

David Palmer

Good morning, everybody. David Palmer here, Evercore ISI’s Food and Restaurant Analyst. We’re kicking-off day two of the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit. I’m pleased and honored to have Mondelēz with me here today for this virtual fireside. You should see a disclosure. We wanted to get out of the way first before we get going. Joining us here today is Glen Walter, Executive Vice President and President of North America; and Shep Dunlap, Vice President of Investor Relations at Mondelēz. He’s been in that role for four years now. In his role, Glen is responsible for leading that $7 billion business that is the U.S. and Canada. It includes power brands such as Oreos and belVita, good business and growth businesses like Perfect Bars and cakes cookies out of Long Island.

Glen joined the company in late 2017 from Coca-Cola having recently run the China business. And before that, he was COO of Coke North America. So, he's certainly seen a thing or two before he joined the company. And as I remember it, it was not quite the same business in North America. It was coming off some rough quarters at the time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Palmer

Glen, why don't we start by giving a little bit of a state of the union of the North American business when you arrived at Mondelēz? What did you see and what's changed.

Glen Walter

That's great. First, Dave, good morning and good morning, everyone. Hope this finds you and your families well. I know this wasn't the original plan but thanks for the interest and I'm glad to be with everybody today. Originally, Dave, as you mentioned I was in China, I was absolutely attracted to a high-growth snacking market and I had the chance to spend quite a bit of time with both Irene and Derek as he was entering. He and I started the same week with the organization. And it was -- I’m an individual coming from a career with InBev and Coca-Cola that's passionate about iconic brands. When I see the strengths of brands like an Oreo or Ritz or Chips Ahoy! or Ritz or Chips Ahoy!, certainly I was drawn to the strength of the brands combined with how we were seeing consumers eat in an on-the-go environment.

I also saw the strength of the biscuit portfolio being in nearly 90% of U.S. households with a commanding market share. And having had the chance in my career to work across a wide range of routes to market was certainly attracted to the opportunity to leverage DSD in a different way.

So, all of those were things that were very compelling to be a part of after an organization had spent quite some time on productivity and a number of the things that I read and the team were going through. That being said, the brutal facts and you mentioned this, the North America business clearly several years ago was not operating at its full potential.

Having been internally focused on transformation, we were not investing, I would say, in our brands at the fullest potential. You can appreciate when we've got multiple years of transformation we had lost quite a bit of our talent and frankly a bit of our swagger and the passion that had been behind these brands in the past.

As a consequence and I shared with many of our investors in a conference several years ago, our service levels were suffering. Our supply chain was not consistent and predictable and consequently had a large drain on cost. So, we were in a rough spot. And when I came together with Dirk and the team, we put together what is a very, very compelling roadmap and vision for the future grounded in a consumer centric growth approach where we thoughtfully reinvested in our brands. We've made significant changes with our talent and our leadership across the business.

We focused on our fundamental core processes, whether it's in how we build our brands, how we connect with customers and consumers, how we execute in the marketplace, and how we bring our supply chain back to stability and predictability.

And I would tell you that the cultural undertone of our team today is one where we're starting to see some progress, but we're constructively discontent. We know that we've got a lot more to do, but we're in a very, very different place today than we were two and a half years ago. And we'll get into it, certainly COVID has amplified that, but the progress started well a year or so well before any of this happened.

David Palmer

That’s interesting, you touched on supply chain in the inconsistency there for several years and more recently it's improved. Could you dig into what are some of the reasons for that and what were the drivers of maybe the inconsistency in the sustainability of the progress and the opportunities for that ahead?

Glen Walter

Sure. I would say first, Dave, was about leadership. We needed to bring fresh thinking not only in leadership across the overall supply chain, but within our disciplines, whether it was procurement, safety, quality, manufacturing, logistics .So I would say the most impactful chain is bringing a fresh leadership mindset that is got a very strong orientation around safety, a strong orientation around quality, a strong orientation around efficiency and costs, and creating this virtuous cycle that being able to fuel growth and operate safely and produce and bake the highest quality snacks available and drive cost are not mutually exclusive.

So we started with that talent. We then pivoted into really embedding integrated Lean Six Sigma across the supply chain. So, what are those key KPIs both leading and lagging when we measure safety, quality, efficiency, and cost. We started to rebuild, again we're in the early stages of the mindset that our supply chain is actually an advantage part of our growth algorithm, whether it's on diversity of pack sizes, ability to take waste out of the system. I think we've shared and you've heard from Dirk and Luca. Last year alone we eliminated nearly $80 million of waste from the supply chain that's allowed us to reinvest back into the business. So, all of those elements have put us on a much more stable footing. Again, I couch it by saying, we still have got, quite a bit of work to do.

I mentioned earlier the -- what we feel is our advantage DSD system. Another key component of the step change we've made and the supply chain is better connecting our selling organization with DSD in with our logistics arm of the supply chain. So, how can we improve service at the same time improve efficiency, reduce costs to be able to invest back in our customers and our brands. And very pleased with that progress we're seeing.

David Palmer

Very good. And I want to ask, a little bit about the top line. You guys have been gaining share in the last four weeks and year-to-date. What are the drivers of these share gains? And is that sustainable?

Glen Walter

Yes, we started to see, share -- a bit of the share turnaround and that's something we're maniacally focused on as we exited 2019. And that is a consequence of us rebuilding our consumer brand marketing capability. So, we're obsessed with studying the consumer and the shopper. What are the snacking occasions across different cohorts to make sure we've got the right snack in the right place at the right time. We’ve started investing into that strategy at the end of 2018. It started to bear fruit in 2019. And as you just mentioned, we've seen that not only in the first quarter, but even as we've kind of moved through COVID at whatever stage we’re in now. Well beyond pantry loading, what we’re saying that that even accelerate. So, investing in brands, better understanding of the consumer and the shopper in the snacking occasion, and then I get back to the strength of DSD.

So, you're really leveraging our execution in the market. I could not be more proud of the men and women who are part of our frontline. We move very, very quickly to make sure that they were safe, that we are focusing on business continuity. They've been an integral part in making sure we can remain in stock, which has had a direct correlation to what we're seeing in share growth.

And then finally, part of our growth strategy was to while we continue to focus on food mass, but to start to pivot and look at some of the other channels whether it's been e-commerce club value where we were under represented. So, all of those things the brands, consumers are passionate with being at home, eating more, more do it yourself, our brands pivoting very, very quickly to be able to have relevant campaigns combined with very strong consistent execution.

David Palmer

In your execution during COVID, during this period for a power supply chain has been impressive. I know Derek has been bragging about the U.S. being maybe even having its execution on Kaysville rate being better than average during this period, very impressive.

Glen Walter

It’s -- yes, I know. It’s been very strong.

David Palmer

The -- one of the benefits that we wonder about is household trial. This has been a time when you're snacking a business, but you're snacking business that people have at home.

Glen Walter

Yes.

David Palmer

So, there’s been an opportunity for you to gain new users. Can you talk about those new users? What you're seeing in the data? How many of these do you think will be returning what you're seeing in the data, how of these do you think will be returning consumers in terms of attitudes and repeat levels? Do you think this is really sticky?

Glen Walter

Yes, look, we've been fortunate long before COVID to have incredibly strong household penetration. So I think, as I mentioned, we find ourselves in nearly 90% if you looked at our cookie and cracker business in nearly 90% of U.S. households. And if you looked at what's happened through the COVID period, we are leading by a long shot the increase in household penetration. So again, more consumers at home, trusted brands they love, me moved with lightning speed to be relevant with our messaging so that data-centric focus on consumers and shoppers and what drives snacking behavior, our teams were able to very quickly pivot and have stay-at-home messaging, do-it-yourself programming with kids and families across Oreo and Ritz and Belvita and Tate’s.

So we've not only had strong household penetration, we've led the increase and we're seeing what's very important to us, increased frequency. And the frequency is not only a consequence of continuing to invest in the right way on our brands but, Dave, it's also reflective of how we've been evolving. What you hear us talk about our PPA, our price pack architecture. So not only are we providing value in larger pack sizes like our family size but we're also investing in multi-packs. So if you're a caregiver or a mom or dad and you've got kids at home or going to school, buying a large size multi-pack for either a single serving at home or for an on-the-go world post-COVID is important.

So we're also seeing that penetration, the trial and repeat, on the investment we're making in the types and sizes. That again is grounded in really understanding the consumer and the shopper and what drives snacking behavior.

David Palmer

It sounds like you've done some things to sort of feed the beast there. Maybe that ties into your digital strategy. If you want to touch on that from a marketing angle, but what have you also seen from the e-commerce mix during this COVID period and whether that’d be through certain channels like click and collect, delivery. How are you seeing that behavior shift and how are you marketing to that?

Glen Walter

Sure. Yes. We -- long before COVID, I mean, obviously especially coming out of China that was one of the benefits. I had -- I kind of almost went in a time capsule to a different environment where you could take experience in a developed country, get a glimpse of consumers who are leapfrogging, how they shop and the opportunity to come back was very helpful.

So, investing in e-commerce not only as an additional class of trade, also a way in which you talked about marketing. You can engage with consumers whether it's a recruitment tool, a convenience tool, has been very helpful. So, we've started investing in e-commerce years ago. We continue that effort. We had a very strong year in 2019. And there's no question as COVID hit with more U.S. shoppers know using whether it's pure play or click and collect for the first time, we've seen over 100% growth this year.

And we're investing in search, we're investing in digital, we're investing in service, and we're investing in the types of differentiated packages that consumers are looking for in e-commerce. So, we've added over nearly doubled the number of unique pure play e-commerce packs to the portfolio in lightning speed.

So, all of those things are going to -- we'll stick with the business. We're anticipating that a lot of those shoppers will remain. What's interesting, I will tell What’s interesting I will tell you also is as in our omni-channel. We’re also saying that the strength of our DSD not only helps in-stock edition for normal shoppers that we would all have been doing before COVID but it's really helped us with in-stock condition to help those players as they're picking orders in stores for their omni-channel business.

So, as a consequence, we're seeing strong growth. We're seeing market share growth. We picked up nearly three share points of growth overall in the portfolio. And I feel like we've got strength on strength and a lot of momentum as we collaborate with our customers as we go forward with this.

David Palmer

And sort of similar to that question about the trial and repeat. Do you think that that some of these digital occasions will be sticky and therefore, your share gains there will be sticky as well?

Glen Walter

Yes, absolutely. I mean, look, time for all of us, time is the most precious commodity, I think. So, even without COVID, if you subscribe to the phrase of never waste a crisis, this has provided a proof point for people that I can have a good shopping experience, I can get the brands I like. They show up to my home in a safe way and intact. And I can save myself a trip or even looking at subscription.

There's no question we're seeing that. And that's across cookie, that's across cracker. We're actually growing share and pure play in our gum business. So, whether is the number one cookie, gum, Halls cough drop. We're fortunate to have the leading brands across all those categories. And we do think that that will be sticky.

David Palmer

Let's just shift gears to the topic of revenue growth management. That's a broad topic. It includes a lot of stuff, price tag, promotion. And it's always been -- seemed to be the case, the legacy that beverage guys are better than the food guys. So you -- I would imagine you have some great perspectives coming and seeing the way things are done. Where -- could you talk about some of the efforts and initiatives that you have been going through here?

have been going through here?

Glen Walter

Sure. Sure. I mean, I look at, Dave, revenue growth management as this virtuous cycle across volume, price, and mix and how did you bring all of those elements together to create an environment where we can still have the right snack for the -- right snacking occasion, right consumer, we can offer value. We can offset any pressures we're seeing from inflation or commodities or Forex through headline pricing and invest in our brands. We can continue to diversify the types of packages we've got to meet those different snacking occasions, which oftentimes allows our customers also to see strong margin expansion. And we can make sure that the investment we're making across trade are being optimized and -- versus trying to use a one size trade investment across every customer or every outlet.

So it's a virtuous cycle we're in the early stages. We've demonstrated over the last 18 months, we've been able to take headline pricing across our biscuit and our confections portfolio. I mentioned before we're broadening the reach across our price pack architecture to have more diversity of packages there. And we're engaging in, I would say, that the triple bottom win, the consumer, the customer and the brand owner in delivering value, being able to continue to grow margin, but also to generate that fuel for growth. And -- so I'm pleased with our early progress. We see a lot of runway there, but it's a -- so it's a key element of our growth algorithm as we go forward.

David Palmer

That’s great. On the investments, it seems like Mondelez has been more aggressive or at least talking about being more aggressive in advertising and consumer promotion than the average company out there. Is that a fair characterization? And why is that the right course of action? What results have you seen?

Glen Walter

Yes. First, I’d say we do want to continue to invest in our brands. We do look at some of these headwinds as an opportunity to build on the strength. I would tell you also though, Dave, this has been met with one of the things I was very pleased to see when I came, I talked about the opportunities. But through all of the focus and years of transformation, our teams have been obsessed and maniacally focused on ROIs. So we tapped into that capability and we said, look, if we're going to invest, we've got a very, very strong our ROI into orientation. With the investments that we're making into this we're seeing even stronger our lives.

We evaluate things very, very carefully. As I mentioned, we've augmented the message so we're relevant with consumers for the times that we're in. We've amplified our messaging in different channels like e-commerce. And we're being very, very thoughtful in making sure we're shifting, which we'd already made good progress on but non-working media into working media. Clearly, we made some adjustments in Q2, where we felt that it was not the right time. And certainly, if you think about where we all were in March and April where consumers were not interacting in that way and we've thoughtfully delayed those and we've pushed that into the back half.

But I would say that we'll continue to thoughtfully lean in and invest with a very strong orientation around who's the consumer shopper in the snacky occasion and an obsession with strong ROIS. And I'm very pleased with what I've seen thus far.

David Palmer

Let's talk about the portfolio in North America. Gum has always been a problem area for the company in North America particularly. Could you talk about that category initiatives there? And then on M&A, how are the acquisitions you've made those growth ones affected Tate’s performing versus your expectations?

Glen Walter

Okay. Great. Look, I mean I've grown up. I'm a big fan of gum. I mean to just put it into context, gum for North America is about 5% of our business, about 7% of our business globally. So, that doesn't mean that it's not a focus. In the U.S., we know that gum has been a challenging category overall. COVID certainly has amplified that with this category being more on the go, indexing more towards C-Stores all that you know.

But we do think that gum plays a role in snacking whether it's functional benefits around refreshment, the ability to deliver other functional benefits. It could be energy. It could be other supplements. There's a lot of research we've seen on the enhancement around focus and for some people around appetite suppression.

So, we feel that there is a role for gum to play in snacking. It's a profitable category for us. We have admittedly struggled with share declines and so our team has done some good work on, I would say, more of a tactical plan to strike the right balance of seeing a more stable gum outcome with a handful of clear initiatives to be able to share more with you later. But we're going to be watching this and working with our customers very carefully as C-Stores regains traction which is going to be very, very important front of store whether it's in traditional grocery and mass or self-checkouts. So, we're working collaboratively there.

We've got incredible brands in Trident and Dentyne. We had a strong launch last year with (inaudible) highly recommended which is a great soft chew tablet in a bottle. So, this is an area that, I would say, is a small part of the portfolio but we take it very seriously with the size of our profit contribution but we take it very seriously what’s the size of, our profit contribution and the role we feel it plays in overall snacking, so more to come as we work to stabilize gum and that's certainly a focus of ours. You asked about M&A.

First of all, I think it's important just, overall, we've mentioned that we'll, continue to have a very broad view of overall snacking. We want to have a balanced approach so we have our antenna up to take a look at what's in the marketplace. There is, again, I'd say, this obsession of focusing on where we can get growth in our core. I mentioned when I first arrived underinvesting in core brands, opportunity to better leverage DSD, opportunity to expand in channels, we see a long runway of predictable profitable growth just in the core.

With that being said, we do think that M&A can be a great capability, whether it's on bolt-on acquisitions where we can leverage the strength of our DSD or an acquisition, you mentioned, Perfect Bar, that allows us to enter into a new consumer demand space like well-being or premium-refrigerated snacking. So, we'll continue to evaluate things thoughtfully from an M&A perspective, but really we’re predominantly focused on grow the core and where we've got an opportunity, how do we, how do we build on the advantaged capability like DSD or expand into channels, particularly around premium well-being.

That being said, look, we've got, three new members of our family, three new cousins, if you will, and Tate’s Bake Shop, which is doing very, very well. Tate’s has continued to perform exceptionally well throughout the COVID crisis. So, I'm very pleased of what we're seeing across the Tate’s business. Perfect Bar is also a fantastic brand. You can appreciate -- Perfect Bar have seen, some slowdown in April with some of their channels being impacted, but they are the leader by a long shot and still they’ve got a huge runway, a just basic penetration trial, ACV and I'm very, very pleased with what we’re seeing there, and then most recently our new member of the family (inaudible) which is very exciting to us to access fresh in-store bakery.

It allows us to access a part of the store that's different than anything in our portfolio. It's growing 2x to 3x the rate pre-COVID of our core snacking business. It's typically a higher margin area of the store for the -- for that category, and it provides our retailers a very strong solution of wanting to offer fresh in-store bakery, and we’re able to own all the complexity through the supply chain, and what’s really differentiated in this model. I thought we were obsessed around innovation and quality, the Give & Go team, that’s their secret recipe. They continue to have a highly innovative capability that allows them to deliver fresh in-store snacks, highest quality, great tasting and work very, very collaborative with customers.

So, I would say all of those are performing very, very well. My last comment on this day would be we also are pleased in trying to strike this right balance of how does the big CPG company bringing the smaller nimble entrepreneurial businesses and avoid the extremes? You either leave them alone and you've got no synergy whatsoever or you try to bring them in and you suffocate the magic that actually created them.

We’re trying to strike that right balance. We've tied all of the founders and CEOs and their management teams and have them roll their equity into our investment thesis. So, we've got all of our interests directly aligned. We've got a clear path with whether it’s We've got a clear path with whether it’s route-to-market or customer management or marketing synergies or supply chain synergies. So it’s early stage but these are great bolt-on that allow us to access new snacking occasions and new consumers, and we're very pleased with where things are.

David Palmer

And just two follow-ups just because I’m curious. On the Give & Go, I saw another smaller food company really struggle with the in-store baking business, they really leveraged it. I'm wondering about how you intend to leverage that? How many points of distribution is it? Do we expect to see Oreo and the other brands leverage into those perimeter occasions? And then on Tate's, as somebody who lives outside New York who’s had that product, I wonder why you haven't been even more pedal to the metal there and having the distribution broader and bigger even more than it is today?

Glen Walter

Sure. So Give & Go, there's no there's no question that when we think about their growth algorithm, are there some cross category opportunities. We actually already partner with them on some ingredients like you mentioned within Oreo. The biggest opportunity we see with Give & Go right now is just to continue to allow them to expand. They've done a great job of being able to identify by customer and by category where they've got opportunities.

From the two-bite brownie to mini muffins to decorated cookies, to decorated kits which you can appreciate now it's taking an even greater level of interest with a lot of do-it-yourself at home activities with kids. So they've got a long runway and we can help them with kind of customer connections. We can help them as they look at expanding into different channels. And certainly, as we've aligned our investment thesis, we can help them with the right level of capital as they think about increasing capacity or capability into those areas.

So I feel very, very good about what they've got. And Joel Flatt, their CEO, is just a really talented entrepreneur and executive and is going to do great things Executive and he’s going to do great things and continue that -- that growth there.

Look, Tate’s is a great business and one of our -- we told the team is that the first, second, and third thing. They're the holy grails of Tate’s is do absolutely nothing to take away from that delicious crispy special cookie. So from Kathleen's recipe, to the baking process absolutely nothing has changed and will change. We're thoughtfully increasing our capacity and investing in more capacity there in the right way. That's all part of our investment thesis.

We're leveraging our customer connects and our DSD system to be able to expand the reach. And as you know and you mentioned this, living outside the New York City area, we want to make sure that consumers can fall in love with their first Tate’s experience the same way a New Yorker might have been or somebody in the Tri-State area that has had the chance to go to the bakeshop. And so, the team is doing a great job of how do you replicate that bakeshop experience so that we can still continue to offer Tate’s as a premium product that's special and delicious. So very, very happy with what we're seeing there.

David Palmer

Thank you. This has been great. We're coming up on our last five minutes. So may be time for one or two more.

Glen Walter

Okay.

David Palmer

Maybe -- somebody without sits in the executive team and sees us as it pertains to the world and you see the challenges of the U.S. and you compare that to what your peers see in other parts of the Mondelez empire. How do you see the COVID-related challenges and opportunities differing for you versus Mondelez around the world?

Glen Walter

Yes. I mean I'm sure you're seeing this across all consumer goods. There's no question that the modern trade while it has challenges has been able to operate a bit more sustainably than traditional trade. So whether it's smaller mom and pops or distributors that -- that's put quite a bit of strain. I think that teams -- my teammates around the world have got fantastic focus against that you’ve seeing and you’ve heard from Dirk and Luca and a country like China where our teams and local decision making, those groups are empowered. They've anticipated what needs to happen so they can bounce back very quickly and you're seeing that in the early results in China. But there's no doubt that in its first point, modern trade versus traditional trade has proven to be less challenging as we navigate through this.

And then, I would say, just the second element will be when we think and just sense the economics. And what is the impact of what will be some level of recession take on with those consumers. I think, fortunately, for our portfolio whether you're in developed countries or developing, we're going to go back to this consumer-centric growth model of making sure that we've got the right pack in the right place in the right -- at the right price as well. So that we've got affordable snacks whether they're well-being or indulgent.

And I think as we start to get our supply chains and our routes to market back up and running and again, I’ll use China as the example, you'll see us with not only the brands that consumers love but even as we think about some downward pressure potentially as a recession. We've got categories that that indexed well and we've got strength in leadership in our portfolio that should endure well.

David Palmer

And maybe that ties into a comment about innovation. You seemingly have gotten better at that. It seems like you try to play in terms of extensions and some of your power brands and as well as playing to some of your smaller brands as well. Could you talk about pipeline today, innovation and marketing? How do you see it being different today versus a couple of years ago and how it's evolving?

Glen Walter

Yes. I think, as we've studied the consumer, we've had regained the passion for really building iconic brands that are craveable that consumers love. We have put more focus against our core number one versus frenetically creating innovation, the cycle things in the prior year that potentially aren’t linked very clearly to consumers and shoppers and snacking behavior. So, I would say we have fewer innovations but they're more meaningful and they're absolutely grounded in data and analytics very, very differently. That would be number one.

The second is we’ve really -- part of what you've seen in the progress we’ve been making our supply chain is we've simplified. So, I think good hygiene in any CPG business is really evaluating the portfolio, where’s that tail and working with our customers to make sure that while we can still offer consumers the right path in the right place at the right price for the right snacking occasion, we’re dealing with the bottom bit of the tail and simplifying that portfolio and that allows our supply chain to operate more efficiently. It allows in-stock and sort of the optimization of the shelf to work better. But innovation overall as it fits into that I would say, less is more, much stronger insights around the consumer and fewer but better things. And it doesn’t hopefully, you've seen this with brands like Oreo or Ritz or Sour Patch Kids, it doesn't take away from our ability to continue to offer exciting new news in the business. We continue to do that, but it's been reduced significantly from where we've been and we're seeing strong growth in the quarter as a consequence of that.

David Palmer

Glen, this has been great. Shep, thank you to you as well for this. Really appreciate your time today. And good luck with the business.

Glen Walter

Thanks, everybody. Appreciate it, Dave.

David Palmer

Thank you.

Shep Dunlap

Thanks, Dave.