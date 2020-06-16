One of the theses which has allowed for significant multiple expansion on Apple (AAPL), in spite of the coronavirus impact, has been the thought that a large upgrade cycle is about to begin. This upgrade cycle is supposed to be driven by the arrival of the 5G iPhone lineup.

Intrinsically, it’s hard to guess whether such an event will produce an upgrade cycle or not. We can talk about how 4G already is “good enough.” Or about how 5G deployment is still rather slow and spotty. Or how 5G handsets might be slightly more expensive (or carry less margin, at the same price) than 4G handsets.

All of those are good reasons for us not to know precisely if an increased replacement cycle will take place or not. Of course, the bullish 5G thesis sounds good enough in a market that’s always breaking records. So, in fact, the 5G thesis did help Apple stock a lot as we will see later.

This article, however, won’t be talking about the above points. Instead, it will focus on something where we do have data. You see:

China is farthest ahead in deploying 5G widely. For instance, China Mobile (CHL) already had 43.7 million 5G mobile subscribers as of April 2020.

And obviously, those Chinese subscribers are using 5G on already available 5G smartphones. Those are Android smartphones.

We actually have data, from China, both on overall smartphone selling trends and on 5G penetration within these sales.

So What Does The Data Say?

Here’s what we can see in the data:

Smartphone sales in China cratered during the coronavirus shutdown measures. Then in April they rebounded to a 14.2% year-on-year gain, as shutdown measures were eased and pent-up demand led to more sales. However, in May, smartphone sales were again down -11.8% year-on-year. Thus, the smartphone sales rebound seems to have been short lived.

Source: CAICT.ac.cn

More importantly, we know that in May 2020 5G smartphones already represented 46.3% of smartphones sold in China. This is extremely high, meaning any push that 5G smartphones could contribute to the total already was likely in the sales numbers. Indeed, in absolute terms 5G smartphones even declined from the April sales pace (though continuing to represent a larger share of the total).

Source: CAICT.ac.cn

It’s thus interesting to notice that while 5G smartphones have rapidly gained a large share in the total number of smartphones sold in China, they didn’t produce a large increase in sales year-over-year. Indeed, they were not even able to stop the deterioration of the overall smartphone market in May.

We could say that there were still uncertainties to be had. For instance:

Maybe Android doesn't have an upgrade cycle while iOS has it?

Are the current numbers still affected by coronavirus, thus not showing the Android upgrade cycle?

These are valid concerns. However, just as valid and more likely is the possibility that 5G smartphones will just be treated as yet another improved feature that doesn’t lead to a faster buying pace. If this is the case, then Apple itself wouldn’t see a 5G bump, either. This would negate the very widespread “buy for 5G” thesis pushing Apple stock upwards.

I also should comment on something else. This year, Android flagships carrying 5G capability are more expensive than normal. This was due to Qualcomm (QCOM) producing its flagship CPU, the Snapdragon 865, without an integrated 5G modem. Instead, it requires a separate chip (the X11 Modem). Last year that was not the case, as the Snapdragon 855 included the modem.

This makes this year’s Android flagships have a higher cost (and price). This, however, doesn’t affect mid-tier Android 5G smartphones, whose chips tend to have an integrated 5G modem. This also won't last, as Qualcomm's next flagship CPU is expected to again include the modem.

A note. Apple also will likely see somewhat higher 5G costs for this year’s iPhone refresh. However, since it always went with a separate chip for the modem, it won’t be directly impacted by the above problem. Pricier (due to higher cost) smartphones could also lead to lower (UNIT) sales.

Another Factor: The iPhone SE2

While 5G isn't likely to produce a sales bump (upgrade cycle), the new iPhone SE is a different story. At $399 and with specs nearly rivaling those of the iPhone 11 and better than those of the iPhone XR, this smartphone is likely to drive visible volume (unit) growth.

It’s arguably the first time where Apple has a truly competitive phone in the mid tier. It stands to be seen how much volume it will drive and what impact it might have on the ASPs (Average Selling Prices) and gross margins. Still, this iPhone is competitive enough to make a dent.

Multiple Expansion

The talk about the 5G thesis driving significant multiple expansion at Apple isn’t idle. Just think about what has happened to Apple’s 2021 and 2022 consensus EPS estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The 2021 EPS consensus is at the same level where it was back in March 2018.

The 2022 EPS consensus is at nearly the same level where it was back in September 2018.

Even the 2025 EPS consensus is at nearly the same level where it was back in September 2018.

So, what happened to Apple stock, between March 2018, September 2018 and today? It’s up 113% and 61%, respectively. And this happened on unchanged 2021 EPS and 2022/2025 EPS consensus. So basically, since March 2018, Apple has seen a doubling of its 2021 EPS multiple, and since September, it saw an even more meaningful 61% increase on its 2022/2025 EPS multiple (more meaningful because 2025 is farther away, so we can't put this to "optimism for the future").

A large part of this multiple expansion, but certainly not all of it, was certainly based on the 2020 5G iPhone launch “upgrade cycle.” Since Android is not seeing such a 5G “upgrade cycle” should thus warrant some caution.

Conclusion

What can we draw from this exercise?

I think we can say that if smartphones in general (in China) are not seeing a jump in sales due to the 5G upgrade cycle, then it’s very optimistic to say that the iPhone will be any different. This would run counter to the main thesis supporting Apple’s multiple expansion.

On the other hand, it’s possible (but not likely) that the coronavirus situation is keeping such a rebound from translating into sales increases on a year-over-year basis.

Of note, right now I doubt any data is relevant for the performance of Apple and many other stocks. The market is in the grip of some strange phenomenon where large caps are bid higher no matter what, and where the Fed even sees the need to make emergency interventions just because stock market futures are down 3% overnight.

Still, I do think that it’s useful to confront active theses vs. what the data is saying. If only because later, normalcy might return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.