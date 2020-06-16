The Financial Meltdown: The Bad And The Good

The economic conditions are also resulting in companies moving more quickly to "reinvent" themselves by introducing technological changes or by changing market focus.

Many companies took on excessive amounts of debt in the past as money has been available, at very low interest rates, but the high leverage is catching up with them.

More and more companies are moving into bankruptcy or are making major structural changes to their operations as a result of the financial meltdown related to the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more information is coming out relating to the financial meltdown association with the recession of 2020 - the specific news of the day has to do with Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE: CHK) moving into the "Bankruptcy Countdown," and BP PLC (NYSE: BP) who is writing down assets by $17.5 billion.

Although companies are facing their own individual and industry problems, the coronavirus pandemic has put additional pressure on these organizations due to the substantial slowdown in economic activity.

My purpose here is to trace the macroeconomic impacts taking place at the present time and the consequent results of this aggregate activity as well as the transitional factors that are moving companies on into the future.

Recently, I have been writing about how the events surrounding the economic slowdown will impact the future. In articles like this one, my aim is to record how the future is working out. My hope is that these efforts will help investors understand what is going on and what to look for in building their investment strategies.

As background for this discussion, the Federal Reserve System is now forecasting that real GDP in the United States will be lower in the fourth quarter of 2021 than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019 and that real GDP will only be modestly higher in the fourth quarter of 2022 than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Furthermore, since we are talking about the energy industry, the International Energy Agency has stated that oil demand will be lower in 2021 than it was in 2019. The aviation sector will tend to be one of the longer to recover.

In effect, the cash flows of companies in these industries are expected to be severely constrained over the next year or two.

Chesapeake Misses Interest Payment

Chesapeake Energy is one of those firms suffering from the drop-off of cash flows.

As a consequence, the company has just missed an interest payment of around $10.0 million on Monday. Although Chesapeake will be talking with creditors, the company is expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future.

Chesapeake Energy was founded in 1989 and used the low interest rate environment to build a company that was highly leveraged. The ready availability of money and the low interest rates were used to build up an "immense debt load."

This debt load became unsustainable as energy markets suffered. The company, in "an earlier oil bust" period managed to avoid bankruptcy through out-of-court maneuvering and financial engineering became the tool that seemed to keep Chesapeake alive.

The coronavirus pandemic has put an end to that as cash flows have plummeted. Chesapeake Energy Corp. has apparently run out of time.

The Chesapeake situation is not uncommon these days. Many, many companies built up their organization using financial engineering, even lived off of financial engineering. The line at the door of bankruptcy courts is getting longer and longer, so we can expect more stories like this in the future.

BP Is Another Story

BP has a new leader, Bernard Looney. Mr. Looney is moving quickly, as a new leader should, to make major changes in the direction of his company while he has a chance.

Yes, BP has a debt problem as well and will have to deal with that. But, Mr. Looney also perceives that the world of energy is changing and so is making big changes right up front to position BP for the future.

Mr. Looney admitted on Monday that BP "is sitting on some assets that may never be developed. BP will write down the value of its assets by as much as $17.5 billion in the second quarter-some 20 percent of its market capitalization."

This movement reflects economic recession going on, but, even more importantly, it focuses attention on the transition the industry faces n moving to a low-carbon future.

In effect, BP is now in the process of reinventing itself, and this is crucial to understand. Mr. Looney and BP would not have moved this fast if it had not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

This, of course, will not lessen the debt leverage problem, in fact it will make it slightly worse. The write-down will reduce the total capital of the company, which will increase the leverage ratio. BP has to be concern about this and the immediate reaction is expected to be a cut to its dividend. More will have to be done later.

The crucial thing to focus upon, however, is the effort to "reinvent" the company. Mr. Looney still has a long way to go in reinventing the company, but this gets him off to a very good start.

More To Come

I have alluded to the fact that this is just the beginning. We are going to hear more and more stories like these two. Here I have tried to illustrate two of the things that are happening that are going to result in major changes to individual businesses, but also to our whole economic model.

First, there is a financial restricting going on. We have gone through many years where "credit inflation" has been the foundation of the government's economic policy. This has produced many years of prosperity, but the prosperity has come from financial engineering as much as anything. Lots of liquidity and very low interest rates have resulted in a highly leveraged economy and now we are going through a period in which the excessive use of debt is coming back to haunt us. Debt defaults and bankruptcies are going to increase in the next year or two.

Just note that commercial banks have moved to cut credit lines to shale drillers. This cut may result in a total reduction by as much of 30 percent to the asset-backed loans or "tens of billions of dollars. Expect many bankruptcies to come from this.

Second, company re-invention is another major result of the crisis. It is often the case that major economic disruptions create the opportunity for huge transitions to take place during the re-structuring. This is something we need to watch for in the companies we are interested in. Change is going to take place, and managements must use this time to take giant steps in terms of technological change. In fact, the changes occurring because of the economic changes help to justify the changes that can be made in the technological sphere.

This is the "good" part of the changes that are taking place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.