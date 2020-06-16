The stock of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), a specialty materials company focused on Aerospace and Defense end-markets, has been battered by investor skepticism fueled by the headwinds stemming from the airlines' crisis, as investors steered clear of risks and fled to assets less exposed to the repercussions of the global airlines' stasis amid the pandemic and the economic downswing.

At first glance, this FCF positive nickel- and titanium-based alloys & superalloys producer looks like a pearl temporarily forgotten by bulls because they do not believe the industry had dived deep enough, and the prospects of a rebound are not yet observable. Hence, long-term value investors might consider going long now (the stock is close to a decade nadir) and patiently waiting until the demand for alloys from aerospace companies goes uphill. This looks like a valid idea, however, there are a few essential matters long players should not ignore.

The top line

ATI is not the stock that previously shone; its woes have not emerged of late. In the 2010s, it had already struggled to stave off cash bleeding and reverse the revenue decline trend to save equity value from incessant decline.

Its market value dipped together with revenues. Weaker sales and negative cash flow made it to eliminate the dividend, which, by the way, was quite generous, as the stock yielded close to 5.5%.

After the business structure recalibration this year, Allegheny Technologies operates via two divisions: High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company is exposed to precisely the same headwinds that hamstrung the short-term growth story of Carlisle (CSL), the company I covered a month ago. Both firms have revenue dependent on the cost of goods sold and inventory management of aerospace companies and the sentiment in the industry. The first principal difference is that orders from jet engine companies bring absolute bulk of ATI's revenue, while CSL has a much more versatile portfolio. Another principal difference is that CSL is more, I would say, downstream-focused, while ATI is somewhat closer to the upstream end of the supply chain, as far as it does not manufacture parts (like high-performance wire and connectors). Instead, its HPM segment supplies high-performance materials like alloys & superalloys based on hafnium, niobium, titanium (ATI CP Grade 1, for instance), tantalum, etc., to customers in aerospace and defense, oil & gas (yes, ATI was not immune to the historic oil market slump), electrical energy, and medical end-markets. The AA&S segment supplies rolled alloys based on titanium and nickel and a few other products that are used primarily but not only buy aerospace & defense companies in jet engines and airframes. Apart from metal products, the segment also offers services like finishing, laboratory, and machining.

At the same time, it is not a mining company. This fact is of principal importance for value investors. Let me clarify why. Reserves & resources replenishment is one of the capital allocation priorities of miners; in many cases, when a mining firm trades at a discount to the sector, that means investors shun the stock because its reserves are depleting and they are also skeptical it has enough balance sheet firepower to add and develop new mines. ATI has neither mineral reserves nor resources, as it does not produce ore. It purchases nickel, niobium, and titanium sponge, etc., and then produces/forges alloys and superalloys to be sold to clients. So, its investments are being deployed mainly to facilities, and its Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple close to a 3-year low is not the consequence of inadequate reserves replenishment.

Airlines' crisis hamstrung the medium-term growth

Jet Engine and Airframe end-markets are at the crux of Allegheny's revenue. Combined, they brought more than 55% of total sales in Q1. But the industry is facing dire times, and the pace of recuperation is yet to be determined. And Allegheny's customers (see page F-5 of the annual report) aircraft engine suppliers GE Aviation (Boeing is its essential stakeholder) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (not to be confused with flamboyant vehicles manufacturer Rolls-Royce Cars, owned by BMW AG) are bearing the brunt. In May, GE Aviation announced significant job cuts to address plummeting sales amid the coronavirus pandemic and its lasting consequences. Derby-based Rolls-Royce Holdings has recently confirmed it would shed 3,000 jobs in the U.K. amid the gloomy times the airline industry has been facing. Earlier, Standard & Poor's had downgraded its credit rating to junk level, citing the reduction in global air travel.

Amid these murky times, analysts who cover the company are expecting its top line to decrease by around 22%, while ATI itself has no precise prognosis on its 2020 sales. It expects commercial aircraft end-market to decline further this year together with energy (mostly pipeline projects). It sees medical and electronics to remain flat, while the defense is anticipated to be the only growing end-market in 2020 (see slide 6). Speaking about the long-term prospects, ATI anticipates to further strengthen its position and "to increase our sales in government defense applications in future years." One of its key customers in this industry is BWX Technologies (BWXT). Let me cite the annual report,

...in 2019, we announced the expansion and 6.5 year extension of our LTA with BWX Technologies to supply materials for the manufacture of naval nuclear components.

By the way, BWXT is doing especially well, as its Q1 revenue surged 30% bolstered by the success of Nuclear Operations Group, which, in turn, was propped up by Colombia-class product line ramp-up.

The first quarter. Net income above cash flow points to receivables build-up

The Q1 results were generally disappointing, as total revenue dipped 5%. The silver lining is that around 19% growth in the defense end-market somewhat shielded the company from deeper revenue decline precipitated by softness in airframe & jet engine. At the same time, while revenue has been under pressure, thanks to the sales mix, ATI's margins went up and adjusted EBITDA rose by 26%. Still, the issue I should also highlight is that its last twelve months' net income exceeds net operating cash flow. The spread between reported profit and cash flows typically points to working capital issues, e.g., an increase in receivables. The most likely culprit is the seasonal cash collection cycle.

Among other things, ATI has poor capital efficiency (only 6.5% Cash Return on Total Capital, as of my calculations). One of the key culprits is narrow margins, as the cost of goods sold requires around 86% of sales to be covered.

Final thoughts

In sum, Allegheny Technologies is a battered value stock. The premium to one of its competitors Carpenter Technologies (CRS) has almost evaporated.

While Wall Street is staying on the sidelines with an average 'Neutral' rating, the Quant Rating is 'Bearish,' primarily due to 'F' Growth and Momentum Grades. Growth Grade is so lackluster because the analyst community anticipates an almost 40% decline in net operating cash flow. The short-term headwinds are resilient and strong demand for alloys from the defense end-market will not save it from cash flow contraction this year.

And finally, ATI is trading in a tight correlation with Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). Just take a look at the chart above. However, it is a bit more sensitive to negative news, as it dips much lower than BA.

In sum, given the short-term risks, I am neutral on the stock.

