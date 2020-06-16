Deal Includes $75M Upfront in cash and $25M in share purchases at a price of $4.62.

This past Friday, Selecta Biosciences (SELB) announced a large deal with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB [Sobi] (OTCPK:BIOVF) worth a possible $730M plus double-digit royalties, with $100M of that upfront.

That's quite a large sum for a company that has a current market cap of $234M. Let's look at how this deal changes the investment thesis of SELB.

Analyzing The Deal

Sobi is licensing a gout treatment called SEL-212 worldwide, except China. They are paying $75M upfront and buying $25M worth of shares at $4.62 (That's about 5.4M shares, or a dilution of approximately 6.2%). Additionally, there are potential milestone payments worth up to $630M and double-digit royalties paid to SELB on net sales of SEL-212.

The specifics of the milestone payments and the tiered "double-digit" royalty has not been released.

This deal takes SEL-212 off the plate of Selecta as Sobi will take over all development, marketing, sales, etc., of SEL-212. This will free up SELB to focus resources on its other research projects.

I think this is a pretty good deal for SELB, but the stock crashed by over 27% on Friday. This was likely due to Stifel Nicolaus & Co. downgrading the stock to a Hold with a price target of $4. Possible sell algorithm and stop-loss switches were triggered as very large blocks, upwards of 2M share chunks, were sold down to $2.50 before then recovering post-market to $2.75.

However, it was not all bad news. On Friday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Selvaraju raised his price target from $8 to $10, added shares, and said that Sobi is a strong partner for Selecta Biosciences.

Currently, analyst estimates have an average target price for SELB at $7.80 and a range from $4 to $13. Five have BUY ratings, with Stifel as the HOLD.

Analyst price targets give a possible return from a low of 45% to a high of 372% based on the current price of $2.75.

The Gout Treatment Market

Chronic gout has a potential market of over $1B, according to the latest investor presentation. This market is increasing as more and more people become overweight.

The main gout treatment competitor is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) with the drug KRYSTEXXA.

Horizon reported a very high KRYSTEXXA net sales growth rate of 78%, from $52.2M to $93.2M y/y.

Mizuho analyst Difei Yang has a price target of $7 after conduction a survey of doctors in which respondents showed a "clear preference" for Selecta's SEL-212.

Using Horizon's Q1 results and assuming the sales are static, estimates of net sales for the year would be $372.8M. However, a medicine that is growing by 41% is not likely to stop growing at all.

If approved for use, which looks likely at this point, SEL-212 could start eating into this market share. SELB stands to gain a passive income of at least 10% of those net sales, plus those milestone payments of up to $630M.

Selecta Biosciences Pipeline

Now that SEL-212 is sold, Selecta can focus on growing and advancing its pipeline of ImmTOR Immune Tolerance gene therapy.

ImmTOR is a proprietary platform that negates the antibody response to biologic medicines. Many such diseases are treated with biologic therapies that are foreign to the patient’s immune system and therefore elicit an undesired immune response. In short, your body attacks the medicine as it is identified as a foreign body. ImmTOR blocks that response, which allows the medicine to work more efficiently.

The current pipeline is:

SEL-302 for the Treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia

Collaboration with AskBio began in August 2019.

Seeing the potential of ImmTOR treating methylmalonic acidemia, which is the body's inability to break down certain fats and proteins, AskBio saw use of it in other treatments they are working on.

As a result of this business relationship, in December, AskBio and SELB signed a license agreement for use of ImmTOR in the treatment of Pompe disease (inability to break down complex sugars). AskBio paid $7M upfront, will pay up to $237M in milestone payments, and pay tiered royalty payments in the mid-to-high single digits.

SEL-313 for the Treatment of OTC Deficiency

Working "with third parties with preclinical and clinical experience in this area."

Hemophilia A

In 2016, SELB licensed ImmTOR to Spark Therapeutics in exchange for $15M upfront, $15M in stock purchases, milestone payments worth up to $430M, and tiered royalties from high-single digits to low-double digits.

Crigler Najjar Syndrome

In September 2018, SELB announced a collaboration with CureCN to treat Crigler-Najjar syndrome.

Potential Future Announcement

SEL-212 was Selecta Biosciences' flagship research. With all those resources now available, what disease treatment could ImmTOR be combined with? I expect an announcement once they find a suitable, and profitable, area to research.

Investment Highlights

It is clear that ImmTOR is a valuable platform, as evidenced by the large amounts that other biopharmaceutical companies are willing to pay to license it.

SELB had little income, other than grant money, before this deal. With the company burning through approximately $65M per year it survived by dilution. As of the last earnings report, the company had $72.6M. Add in this $100M from Sobi and now SELB has a runway that is now almost 3 years long even if they receive zero income.

New drugs take a long time to come to market, but SELB has 3 partners with potential treatments and a possible total of $1.297B in milestone payments and recurring royalties.

Some risks of investing in SELB include the possibility that the drugs under development are not approved which would kill any milestone or royalty payments. Another company could develop a superior or cheaper drug which would make it difficult to grab market share.

To sum it up. This company has a current market cap of $234M, with about $170M in cash and no debt. It has the potential to realize up to ~$1.3B from milestone payments along with tiered royalties on net sales in the high single-digit to low double-digit range across 3 drugs. It owns the highly valuable ImmTOR platform which can likely be combined with numerous other drugs to increase the treatment effectiveness.

Subtract the cash on hand from the current market cap of $234 leaves approximately $64M of enterprise value. There are 87.5M shares outstanding with another 5.4M to be created and purchased by Sobi, for a total of 92.9M. Dividing the enterprise value net cash by the total shares outstanding leaves a net enterprise value per share of 69 cents (on the current share price of $2.75).

The 69 cents is what you pay for the nearly $1.3B in potential milestone payments (worth up to $13.96 per share), royalties (variable), intellectual property, and other assets.

I rate SELB a buy up to $4 per share on current news. Any shares purchased under $3.10 is a strong buy. The stock looks oversold and is due for a rebound at the current price of $2.75.

