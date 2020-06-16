Kroger implemented a nationwide hazard pay of $2/hour from April-May 2020. The company still had a cash payment program of $130 million to help qualified employees through the pandemic.

The growth rate of new accounts for food service sites rose from 7.5% in January 2020 to 36% in April 2020, with a 16% volume increase in grocery shopping.

Kroger will be banking on improved e-commerce logistics that pushed digital sales to 22% by the start of the year ahead of Q1 2020 earnings date in June 18, 2020.

Kroger Company's (NYSE: KR) stock moved up 0.68% on June 11, 2020, after announcing the setting up of additional 3 new customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) a week earlier. In the deal, the American retail giant will partner with Ocado Solutions (OTCPK: OTCPK:OCDGF) to improve customer experience by leveraging on robotics technology (AI) and automation. The market seems to have responded positively to this move seeing that the country is rushing to speed up the limitation of human contact during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger Company's plan to integrate automation and artificial intelligence in reshaping customer experience is a remarkable step towards building a tech-based portfolio. Also, the rise in online shopping since the start of the pandemic has acted as a good catalyst in driving Kroger's digital sales to the current 22%. This potential indicates a positive growth for the retailer in the coming years.

Easing Deflation

A significant increase in the consumer price index (CPI) from September 2019 to February 2020 suggested inflation was building up before COVID-19 took its toll. Expenditures at the time were also translating to increased sales at retail stores countrywide.

The CPI decreased by 1.22% from February 2020 to April 2020, suggesting a deflation at the time. Low revenues had decreased expenditures due to high rates of unemployment. From April 2020 to May 2020, the CPI has decreased by 0.05%. This minimal decrease shows stronger stability in prices of goods as well as increased purchasing tendencies among consumers getting into June 2020.

Ahead of its earnings report for Q1 2020 on June 18, 2020, Kroger will be banking on improved e-commerce logistics that pushed digital sales to 22% by the start of the year.

Automation and Customer Fulfillment Centers

The advent of the novel coronavirus has forced retailers to revamp their e-commerce stores, automate delivery and pick-up alternatives for customers. According to the Forter Report, the rate of new accounts for food-service sites (among retail stores) rose from 7.5% in January 2020 to 36% in April 2020. There was a volume increase of 16% in grocery shopping/meal pickups with food deliveries rising 19% in New York.

The three CFCs, chosen by Kroger Company: Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest and West regions are strategic centers for the implementation of high-tech automation.

Since Kroger already operates the QFC and Fred Meyer Stores in Seattle, the Washington city would work well as a CFC location. Overall, the retail giant is scheduled to build more than 20 CFCs in the US, with each facility taking a minimum of 2 years to complete. We expect continuous high returns from 2022 when the CFCs will be operationalized.

In a move aimed at increasing seamless delivery of orders in Australia, Amazon (AMZN) established a large fulfillment center in Queensland. The CFC will be operational by the end of December 2020. The set up is expected to have a positive impact on the online retail company as the stock rose by 0.46% to open trading at $2,569.72 on June 12, 2020.

Recent reports indicated that Grubhub (GRUB) was being acquired by Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) (OTCPK:TKAYY) in a deal worth $7.3 billion to create a leading food delivery service in the world. The acquisition aims to capitalize on the 593 million orders processed in 2019 and more than 70 million global users. GRUB's shares traded at $61.79 on 12th June 2020. Takeaway.com announced that it will acquire 100% of GRUB's shares at $75.15 by April 2021. More than 30% of the food delivery market is controlled by GRUB, and with the company situated in at least 4,000 cities, it will be impressive to see the company partner with Kroger or Walmart (WMT).

Need for AI in Customer Service

A recent survey showed how 50% of American retailers that had downsized their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic were finding it hard to maintain their levels of customer service. 60% agreed that they needed to find better ways to improve customer service after downsizing staff in their call centers.

The results of the survey have been outlined in the table below.

Rate Outcome 20% Have installed live chat options in their websites 40% Have automated self-support resources to customers 20% Believe that the future success rate of using live-chat/self-support will be high 60% Believe on a moderate future success rate for using live-chat/self-support 60% Use customer care support to process and fulfill an order 20% Use customer care to drive retail sales 80% Believe that payment and sales would be greatly benefited improved AI in the retail business

There has been a rise in the acquisition of robotics technology and artificial intelligence among many businesses in the US following the stay-at-home orders in America. Companies such as AMP Robotics reported higher earnings at the start of the pandemic. Upon deployment in large retail centers, the robots are used to scan and replenish stores. The robots act as middlemen between employees and customers by acting as a go-between before sales. We are also bullish with Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) that rose 2.95% to close at $23.35 on June 12, 2020.

Further, robots and AI have now been represented not as drivers for unemployment but motivators for on-shore manufacturing technology. China has been a beneficiary of on-shore production as compared to other countries. The US will emerge as an automation giant once retailers engage the use of robots as an initiative for digital transformation.

Research shows that by 2025, the digital transformation market will be worth $3.294 trillion with a growing CAGR (from 2019-2025) of 22.7%. The cost of this transformation is expected to inhibit growth. However, more drivers in support of digitization will propel this growth. They include:

Improved incorporation of robotics and AI in both manufacturing and retailing. Inadequately skilled workforce. Rising incorporation of Internet of Things (IoT). Favorable government initiatives and digitization policies especially in developing nations. Integration of the 5G technology. Rising demand to streamline business.

Ocado is a Strategic Partner for Kroger

To strengthen its capacity in online grocery shopping and its massive expansion plan, Ocado Solutions has planned to raise a strong capital base of 1 billion pounds (€1.12 billion). Earlier in June 2020, the online supermarket had also indicated intentions to use new shares to raise 734 million euros. An additional 390 million euros would be raised through convertible bonds. Online grocery shopping is expected to be on the upside in the FY 2020/2021 as the UK currently has an online grocery penetration of 13%, up from 7%. With a strong capital base, Ocado will be able to support its partners to meet demand through the fulfillment centers. Aside from Kroger Company, other partners include Morrisons, ICA Gruppen (OTC:ICCGF) and Groupe Casino.

Apart from Ocado, the retailer is also partnering with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to launch a shopper data streaming program. Roku will help Kroger advertise its target ads in its over-the-top (OTT) streaming services for TVs. Roku announced in its Q1 2020 results that it had 39.8 million active accounts with up to 13.2 billion streaming hours (in that same period).

Financials

Growth in identical sales for FY 2020/2021 is expected to exceed 2.25% with an increase in operating profit (for alternative businesses) up to $150 million. The partnership with Ocado will be significant in meeting the company's capital expenditure budgets for 2020 that was set at $3.2-3.4 billion. With a 12-month price target set at $34.91 (ahead of Q1 2020 earnings), we expect an increase in at least 3% to the trading price.

Further, Kroger's reduced capital intensity will lower the debt-to-equity ratio that currently stands at 2.17. Share earnings are set to increase in the range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share due to increase in digital sales in March 2020.

Shareholder Value

The integration of artificial intelligence in warehouse operation will help Kroger to optimize costs incurred in bridging the gap between customers and sales representatives. Kibo, a home retail giant and a leader in cloud commerce, recently announced an 80% increase in online conversion rates. This increase was after integrating a "scalable AI-driven program" that saw a 30% rise in customer click-engagements.

Additionally, Ocado-run CFCs will work to steer an affordable expansion plan that will offer value to shareholders. More than 20 CFCs will be created to support the plan. From the start of 2020, Kroger has been committed to achieving a strategic shareholder return value in the range of 8% to 11%. By compounding share repurchases and dividends, the company will be able to grow the payout rate of free cash flow. Further, improved earnings will increase by more than 5% as the CFCs will be funded by Ocado Solutions.

Risks

The conclusion of a 5% improved earnings rate is a long-term venture as the company has faced setbacks from recent US protests. Additionally, COVID-19 has disrupted the grocery supply chain through the reduction in distribution. Cost of groceries has increased since the start of the pandemic, with beef prices hiking by 10.8% in May 2020.

However, while many retailers furloughed their employees, Kroger went ahead to implement a nationwide hazard pay of $2/hour from April-May 2020. The company still had a cash payment program of $130 million (rolled out after ending the hazard pay). Full-time employees that qualified for the program earned $400 while part-time workers got $200, paid in installments from May 28-June 18, 2020. This program shows the company's financial position will support strong Q1 2020 results.

Bottom Line

Kroger Company's plan to integrate automation and artificial intelligence in reshaping customer experience is a remarkable step towards building a tech-based portfolio ahead of the Q1 2020 earnings date. There was a minimal decrease in CPI by 0.05% in May 2020, showing stronger stability in prices as well as increased purchasing tendencies among consumers getting into June 2020. Kroger's inspiration seems to have come from Amazon that is setting up a large fulfillment center in Queensland. Robots and AI have now been represented not as drivers for unemployment but motivators for onshore manufacturing technology. Finally, Kroger's decision to partner with Ocado Solution in setting up the CFCs is a strategic move. The British online supermarket has a strong capital base to support this digital transformation.

