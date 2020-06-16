A Thank You To Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy

I must thank Dave Portnoy for providing me with one of the greatest contrarian indicators I have seen in my nearly 30-year investment career. Mr. Portnoy made his fortune gambling on sports. He founded Barstool Sports in 2003, which has grown into such a success that Penn National Gaming (PENN) invested $163 million in his company in January. When the pandemic curtailed all profession sporting events, Mr. Portnoy decided to start day-trading stocks, despite having no experience doing so prior to the bear-market decline in March. He picked a great time to get started.

The Fed-induced melt-up in the market over the past three months has made day-trading for those who believe that “stocks only go up” as easy as betting on the winner of a ball game that was played yesterday. Not only has Mr. Portnoy had success, but his 1.5 million Twitter followers, with whom he shares his top picks, appear to be along for the ride as well.

While I’m happy for his success, it is his hubris that I find more telling, especially when he says, “I’m sure Warren Buffett is a great guy, but when it comes to stocks he’s washed up.” Likewise, the army of day-trading millennials, whom he seemingly leads through his daily livestream (Davey Day Trader Global) over Twitter, share both his inexperience and overconfidence. It wouldn’t surprise me if a huge number of Portnoy followers were responsible for opening many of the three million Robinhood accounts started so far this year, half of whom are first-time investors.

This is a great story, and I am glad we are inducting a whole new generation of investors into the marketplace. Yet their tremendous short-term success, coupled with the arrogance, inexperience and disrespect for one of the legends of our sport, has me convinced this is one of the greatest contrarian indicators in the history of the game of investing. These newbies are rookies on the team, and they have shown up for the game in the bottom of the ninth, but they don’t know it yet.

Stories like this don’t develop at the beginning of new bull markets but instead exemplify the irrational exuberance at the end of them, which is why it simply reconfirms my bearish outlook for the broad market. If you had a déjà vu after last Thursday’s 5% plunge in the stock market, it is because the huge gap-down opening we had also occurred shortly after hitting all-time highs in February.

If we look back to the last time the Nasdaq Composite plunged more than 5%, whereby the difference between the advancing stocks and declining stocks was lower than -2,338, it also takes us to the all-time high in February. If we reach further back, we find ourselves at the peak of the technology bubble in 2000. This doesn’t look like the backdrop for the beginning of a new bull market.

Another common characteristic of the final chapter of a bull market is extreme speculation. We can check that box with a near doubling of small bullish call option trades on the Friday that followed the 5% plunge in the major market averages. Yet again, this is not how new bull markets begin.

I am repeatedly told by my bullish friends, “don’t fight the Fed,” to which I reply, why not? When has the Fed ever won in its attempt to prolong the business cycle indefinitely? The business cycle is more powerful than the Fed, so what we should really be saying is “don’t fight the business cycle.” The Fed can prolong the cycle by extending, pretending and inflating financial asset prices, but in the end, it can’t manifest the fundamentals that are inevitably required to validate the prices its policies instigate. In the process, it takes a whole lot of less- experienced investors down with it when it blows these bubbles over and over again. This time is no different.

