Its dividend is safe, the yield is nonsensically high, and the stock is significantly undervalued.

Iron Mountain is in a class of its own due to its unique business model.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

All weather dividend stocks all have something unique about their operations. Something which makes them particularly resilient. This is definitely the case for Iron Mountain (IRM), a specialty REIT which operates primarily in the record storage business.

Because of its high gearing ratio and fears over the future of the business, the stock has been historically undervalued. Yet, this has been accentuated with the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

IRM is currently trading at $27.82 and yields 8.89%. Our MAD Scores give IRM a dividend strength score of 50 and a stock strength score of 70.

I believe that dividend investors should buy Iron Mountain at current prices.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article, I will walk you through my analysis of IRM’s dividend profile, before considering its potential for capital appreciation relative to the market in upcoming quarters.

After having analyzed IRM, Sam and I have both added IRM to our portfolios, and decided to make it the latest All Weather position in our “All Weather Dividends Portfolio”.

Dividend Strength

At the heart of our strategy lies the concept of dividend strength. It is our belief that there are mainly two types of dividend investors: those who only focus on dividend safety and those who only focus on dividend yield and growth potential.

The former usually get stuck in names which have low yields and low dividend growth in the name of safety. The latter get caught up in yield traps, only to see their dividends cut somewhere down the line.

Our strategy brings both of these opposites together: we want safe dividends which have the potential to contribute significantly to our total returns. By analyzing dividend safety as a prerequisite, and adding dividend potential (the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth rate) as a sine qua non of our strategy, we identify what we call “strong” dividend stocks.

Dividend Safety

Iron Mountain has an AFFO payout ratio of 78% which suggests that the dividend is well covered.

IRM pays 73% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 15% of dividend stocks.

IRM pays 89% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 25% of dividend stocks.

03/31/16 03/31/17 03/31/18 03/31/19 03/31/20 Dividends $1.94 $2.08 $2.28 $2.4 $2.459 Cash From Operations $2.91 $2.21 $2.41 $3.35 $3.38 Payout Ratio 67% 94% 95% 72% 73% Free Cash Flow $2.77 $2.24 $2.41 $2.87 $2.75 Payout Ratio 70% 93% 95% 84% 90%

IRM’s dividend yield has always been quite high, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it reached new heights. This is the sort of yield which you’d expect from a business which is about to go bankrupt. Yet when we look at the payout metrics, IRM’s dividend doesn’t seem to be threatened at all. What’s more, management seems strongly committed to its dividend. While many REITs have been under a lot of pressure, and have been forced to view the dividend as a source of liquidity, this isn’t the case for IRM.

This is in part due to the nature of their business; the record management business, while a secularly declining business, is extremely durable. The average box that goes in for storage stays for 15 years and is extremely profitable. The business has been flat for a while, but provides an extremely steady and durable form of income. Think about it, if you run a business and use IRM to store your paperwork, you won’t exactly think of removing your boxes to cut costs during the pandemic.

IRM is in a class of its own in terms of the nature of its operations. This gives it a significant edge.

To quote management in the latest earnings call:

“From our standpoint, there isn't a liquidity reason that we would have to adjust our dividend. “

Yes, IRM’s service segment has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, but the effect is so negligible that it doesn’t at all affect the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Potential

Iron Mountain has a dividend yield of 8.89% which is higher than 89% of dividend stocks. This is an exceptionally high dividend yield, even for IRM. During the past 10 years, the stock has yielded a median 5.2%. During the past 5 years, that has increased to 6.7%. Over the last decade, only 2.5% of the trading days saw IRM close with a yield higher than it currently is, and all of those days happened in the recent past.

The dividend grew just 1% this last year, and should be viewed as flat going forward.

Management pointed to this in a recent presentation:

“From a long-term perspective, our priorities are to have a sustainable dividend. So, over the next few years, I think you should read that as being sustainable and flat in this environment.”

Of course, this isn’t an issue; when you’re getting near 9% dividends, you don’t really need any dividend growth, as reinvesting such an enormous yield will result in exponential dividend growth over time.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 5% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 43% CAGR.

The company’s data center business, which is still only 6% of revenue, will likely drive growth in the future.

When we look at IRM, there is no arguable reason for it to yield more than 6%, yet it yields nearly 50% more.

Dividend Summary

IRM has a dividend strength score of 50/100. The high payout ratios and low dividend growth rates decrease IRM’s dividend strength score. This is where the limits of factor scores come into play. They don’t account for the uniquely resilient nature of the business; the decade-long history of commitment to the dividend and the high dividend yield alone don’t make up enough in the scoring.

Yet, IRM’s dividend is going nowhere, I’m going on record saying this. Invest now and you’ll receive 9% year in, year out for the next decade, at least.

Investing is just common sense, and when common sense flees the market, you get splendid opportunities, such as this one.

Stock Strength

IRM is super attractive from the perspectives of dividend investing, but what does our factor analysis say of its prospects against the market in upcoming quarters? I look at our value score, momentum score and quality score, which are then combined into our Stock Strength score.

Value

IRM has a P/E of 26.50x

P/S of 1.87x

P/CFO of 8.21x

Dividend yield of 8.89%

Buyback yield of -0.37%

Shareholder yield of 8.52%.

According to these values, IRM is more undervalued than 75% of stocks, which is very encouraging. To put this in context, the median REIT has a value score of 48/100.

What’s more, as you can see in the chart above, IRM is trading at some of the lowest multiples of earnings in its history. Of course, earnings are not ideal for REITs, but as a quick and dirty proxy, they serve well to show that IRM is trading at much lower levels than it usually does. Like I previously said, there is no reason for IRM to yield around 9%, yet it does. I believe the stock to be 20% to 35% undervalued.

Value Score: 75/100

Momentum

Iron Mountain trades at $27.82 and is down -4.04% these last 3 months, -11.93% these last 6 months, and -12.32% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 42% of stocks, which isn’t great, but is in line with the market’s lack of appreciation for this name. Look at IRM’s SMA lines, though. The stock saw some resistance and pullback around $30, but then held up above its 50-day SMA. In the next couple of weeks, if IRM holds well, we’ll see the 20-day cross the 50-day SMA, which will set up nicely for challenging the 200-day SMA, which could be the major shift in IRM’s valuation.

Of course, continued failure of this market to appreciate IRM will likely result it in trading below its fair value for a long time. You should revel in this, as you are able to buy a solid business with a fantastic yield for a great price and a good margin of safety.

Momentum score: 42/100

Quality

IRM has a gearing ratio of 11.1, which is better than 5% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 4% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 7.8% of liabilities.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 36% of stocks. It depreciates 108.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 46% of stocks. IRM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.8%, which is better than 75% of companies. This makes IRM’s quality better than 43% of stocks. While most of the metrics are okay, the high gearing level is what worries most investors. There is no doubt that IRM will be sensitive to interest rates as a consequence of this. However, I see interest rates remaining low for a very long time. The company generates boat loads of cash, similar levels to the industry relative to its liabilities, despite the significantly higher leverage. Management has plans to reduce leverage, and this should be tracked over the next few years, as their ability to do so will tell a lot about whether I remain such a strong fan of the name.

Quality Score: 43/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 70/100 which is encouraging. The superior value linked to just slightly worse than median momentum and quality makes the stock a good prospect relative to the market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 50 and a stock strength of 70, Iron Mountain is a great choice for dividend investors who want to spike their portfolio with a high income position.

I believe that at the current yield, IRM is such a bargain that you’ll hate yourself if you don’t capitalize on this fantastic opportunity. While it might persist for a while, you shouldn’t hold your breath.

When I suggested investors “buy Realty Income (O) or regret it later”, the stock quickly appreciated higher. While we are not great at everything investing related, we believe we are very good at identifying quality dividend stocks when they trade at bargain prices. IRM is currently such an opportunity.

