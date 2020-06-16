I suspect that if there existed such a thing as a typical American household, a survey of its possessions would turn up a surprisingly high number of items that come from the Newell (NWL) company's stable of brands. A Sharpie pen in a drawer, an Elmer's glue in a kid's backpack, maybe a Contigo drink bottle in a cup holder in the car. If not one of those, then a Yankee candle in the living room, a Crock Pot in the kitchen, or maybe a Mr. Coffee or Oster toaster oven on the kitchen counter, and Rubbermaid storage containers around somewhere (we use big ones to store Christmas decorations in our attic.)

If there is a baby or very young grandchild, then there is a decent chance of a Graco car carrier or playpen too. These are just the most common brands; a family that camps could own Coleman products or wear Marmot outdoor gear. The list could easily go on. The total number of brands is more than 40, and I would say more than half of them are well recognized general consumer brands used in homes, schools and offices around the world.

Such a diverse assortment of brands presents a challenge to lead, but management has been taking strides to simplify and focus. Although retail-reliant businesses are challenged in the current environment coming through the Covid-19 shutdowns, I find a lot to like with Newell Brands at current levels, and recently added to my starter position, although my overall exposure remains very small.

Newell Brands: Evaluation Of The Valuation

For a company like Newell that derives its value in mostly mature product segments with high retail exposure, one would expect to see valuation on the lower end of the spectrum. When valuations get stretched too far to the low end, the common question becomes whether or not it will ultimately be a value trap.

With so many types of brands, determining quality comparisons is a little challenging. My choices are certainly incomplete and imperfect, and I may well expand them or change them in the future, but I think are enough data points to draw some conclusions.

First, I want to explain my selections for comparisons, which unfortunately I find largely imperfect. Tupperware (TUP) as an actual product solution for food storage is an old but declining brand that in some ways would have been more of a direct threat to Rubbermaid 30 years ago, but it is still around; it is not sold through traditional retail outlets, but by a direct sales force. The Container Store is a retail outlet that sells some limited Rubbermaid products, as well as competitor's products, but as the retailer, has a completely different business model; I include it primarily just to have a sense if Rubbermaid-style containers seem to be an attractive business or not.

Yeti Holdings (YETI) is still very much a young growth company making coolers and beverage containers, so competing with Bubba, Contigo and Coleman brands. ADT (ADT) home security is the comparison I like the least, as it sells hardware (smoke detectors, motion sensors, etc.) as well as monitoring service, which makes it a very imperfect comparison to the First Alert brand, which is really just the hardware. Privately-held Artsana is an Italian company and owner of the Chicco brand of baby products like strollers and car seats. The parent company is also involved in other industries, but I have it on the list as Chicco would compete side by side with Graco.

I think the two easiest direct competitors to identify are Hamilton Beach (HBB) and Helen of Troy Limited (HELE). Hamilton Beach produces small kitchen appliances like coffee makers and blenders, going head to head with Mr. Coffee and Oster. Helen of Troy oversees consumer brands like OXO, a potential Rubbermaid competitor, Hydro Flask and PUR water filters.

What jumps out to me as I consider the information above are three things: 1) Newell looks like a solid value on a price/cash flow basis, 2) it is competitive with EBITDA margins, and 3) with a ~6% dividend yield that has been upheld during the pandemic, all in all it looks attractive.

I would not expect Newell to fetch a YETI-style valuation, and something clearly looks out of whack with Hamilton Beach's price to cash flow at 710x. So I think the best comparison becomes Helen of Troy, although imperfect. Based on current earnings EPS estimates for 2020 of around $1.04, Newell's P/E would be about 14.5, not bad considering the high dividend, and a peer valuation comparison with Helen of Troy standing over 20x on P/E. A modest turn for Newell in the direction of Helen of Troy's value, even if discounted, would imply the strong possibility of capital appreciation.

The Value Trap Risk

How risky is Newell as a potential value trap in a Covid-19 world? To get at that question, I start by considering widely and readily consumers who want to purchase can get its products. Even though it relies on retail distribution, consumers can purchase its brands at brick and mortar locations like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) or Macy's (M) as easily as they can through those retailer's own online stores, as well as Amazon (AMZN). Many of its brands cannot be purchased directly from the company, but First Alert, for example, has its own online store, as does Graco.

Secondly, even as brick and mortar locations re-open for now, will demand be sharply suppressed for its products if there is a second wave? Or even absent that, will some categories have less demand, like Sharpies, art supplies or Elmer's glue if schools don't reopen in a traditional way this fall? Here I think there is some give and take. All sales will suffer if there is a large second wave and new lock-down measures, but many of Newell's products are for home use. So while pens and glue may slow down if school supply lists don't include them this fall, the kitchen categories could grow if people again have to remain home to cook meals, or camping and outdoor brands hold steady if people find going outdoors for leisure one of the few options open. On the whole, I am not convinced that sales would fall off a cliff even under a second wave.

This is partly based on how the company has reported its results so far for 2020. CEO Ravichandra Saligram reported on the first quarter call that (edited for length) :

as shelter-in-place practice has increased rapidly around the growth beginning in March, we began to see both significant pressures on our retail customers and changes in consumer purchasing patterns...our largest customers in mass and online channels are actually seeing a surge in sales as their retail locations remain open for the most part, and the shift to e-commerce has accelerated dramatically... Year-to-date through April, online sales were up an estimated 20%. The strength we have built in e-commerce is allowing us to leverage the accelerating channel shift to online post COVID. However, on the negative side, most... specialty retailers and department stores, have closed their brick-and-mortar doors, which has translated to a sharp decline in retail orders, more than offsetting the growth in mass and e-commerce. At the same time, consumer purchase patterns were...shifting towards categories that support stay-at-home consumer use... some of our brands have benefited.

With these results reported on May 1 with updates through April figures, for now it appears that the worst is at least temporarily in the past as far virus-related impacts are concerned. Retail has been steadily starting to edge towards re-opening around the country, and Q2 results may not be as bad as feared.

That is not to say all will be well; the simple risk with Newell is more likely to be the shape - the depth and severity - of the recession that is officially underway. No matter how easily accessible the company's brands are to consumers, if consumers have weak spending power, then results will be weak. But a recession, even a deep or long one, is ultimately limited and there is a recovery; employment comes back and people start spending again. Newell has positioned itself to be prepared for a hard season, increasing its liquidity when it completed a bond offering in late May for $500 million at 4.875% due in 2025.

Assessing The Dividend

With that offering, Newell has approximately doubled the cash it had on hand at the end of the first quarter, when it reported $476 million. For a sense of scale, with around $900 million in cash now on hand, there is already $600 million of debt coming due before the end of Q1 2021, and total long-term debt stands at $5.87 billion (including the new issue). For the dividend to be sustainable, that combination of managing debt and driving operating results have to show they can get the job done.

Newell pays out, at its current rate, just under $100 million per quarter in dividend payments, ending 2019 with $391 million in total dividends paid. For Q1 2020, Newell generated $23 million in operating cash flow, which was remarkable in its own right for Q1 retail-based results. Newell has generally been negative in cash from operations in Q1 for the last several years, so achieving a positive result in the first quarter with the pandemic affecting results is, in my view, quite a pleasantly surprising outcome. The second quarter is certain to be behind past years, but with the possibility of generating $600 million or more in the 4th quarter, the full year cash from operations will hopefully still hit $1 billion, where it just crossed on a trailing twelve-month period at the end of Q1 after dropping well below that threshold for a few years.

If Newell can continue in that vicinity, then after dividends, there would be $600 million for CapEx and debt service. CapEx has actually trended down annually, while cash from ops has been trending up, and the cash flow to CapEx virtually mirrors the cash flow from operations trend. 2016 and 2017 both saw CapEx over $400 million, and by 2019, the CapEx was down to $265 million. So if CapEx holds steady or even continues down, then a rough estimate would leave $300 million or more in 2020 for the debt straight out of operations. (Image source)

With ~$900 million in hand, and perhaps another $300 million available from operations after dividends and CapEx, there is well over $1 billion for addressing the $305 million 2020 maturity. 2021 may well be a different story, but assuming roughly the same results, there would again be well over $1 billion for addressing the 2021 bonds totaling $430 million even after dividends and CapEx. It is not until 2023, with almost $1.4 billion in maturity that things start to look possibly sketchy, and then especially almost $2 billion in 2026. With a solid trend in improving operations and debt manageable for the coming 2 years, in my view, there is no short-term pressure on the dividend.

Conclusion

Newell Brands has been taking the right series of steps so far to contain expenses, protect liquidity and return cash back to its shareholders. With its excellent group of brands, 2020 results setting up to bounce back somewhat as retail reopens, and a yield around 6%, and affordable valuation, I do find the company intriguing and attractive enough to take a dip in.

My major concern is that a long and deep recession sets in, upending retail businesses even further in the aftermath of Covid-19. However, while I do not forecast a scenario based on information available now in which the dividend would be lowered or suspended, the company always has that option, and I would expect that any such move would be restored as quickly as possible.

