Given the uncertainty in the market, the company declined to provide updated 2020 guidance, though noted they are confident in 2020 margin expansion.

SPS Commerce (SPSC) reported a strong start to the year with revenue growing 11% and coming in ahead of expectations. In addition, the company's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded nearly 3 percentage points to 27.4% during the quarter. Since reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock has rallied around 25% as investors applauded a strong quarter.

Management declined to provide updated 2020 guidance given the many uncertainties in the current global economic environment.

Although the stock is not nearly as fast as a revenue grower compared to some of the leading software players in the market, SPSC provides a level of consistency that not many software companies are able to provide. The company actually notes they have achieved 77 consecutive quarters of revenue growth, an impressive track record no matter the size or scale of the company.

Data by YCharts

While the stock performed well in Q1 and Q2 guidance calls for another 8% revenue growth, I believe valuation has become a little stretched. At ~7.5x forward revenue and ~27.7x forward adjusted EBITDA, the company is trading near all-time high valuation. The current valuation reflects not only a strong finish to 2020 but also likely an acceleration in growth and margin expansion in 2021.

Given the recent rise in valuation, I remain on the sidelines for now. The market continues to remain volatile and stocks trading near all-time high valuations pose a higher risk. If global macroeconomic fears continue to persist, companies will continue to have low visibility into their revenue streams, making it harder for investors to place a high valuation on companies.

While near-term the stock could be faced with some challenges given valuation and lack of revenue visibility, the company remains poised for continued growth over the long term. The volatility makes it challenging to invest in companies that trade near all-time highs; however, over the long term, I believe the company will continue to have strong operations and long-term investors should be hesitant to sell out of a position in the name.

The company is well-positioned in a faster-growing part of the software market. SPSC provides cloud-based supply chain management software to retailers, suppliers, third-party logistics, providers, and other partners. While the company is a little more exposed to the retail cycle, software sales tend to be stickier and more difficult for companies to quickly replace. So, even as retailers struggle to produce sales right now, they are still utilizing their software services.

SPSC competes in the Electronic Data Interchange part of the market, which looks to automate the communication between retailers and their suppliers. Rather than manually working with their suppliers, SPSC aims to converge all communication to an electronic platform via their cloud-based software. Retailers would be able to automatically order their goods with suppliers automatically shipping them.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 11% to $74.2 million, which marked the 77th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, coming in above expectations for ~$73.5 million. Revenue has decelerated the past few quarters, though 11% growth is impressive considering the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Gross margins during the quarter came in at 68.3%, which was pretty similar to 68.1% in the year-ago period. As gross margins have started to stabilize just below 70%, I believe even as the company continues to scale, it will be challenging to see much gross margin expansion from here.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA grew 24% to $20.4 million in the quarter, which represents a 27.4% margin and showed some nice expansion from the 24.6% margin in the year-ago period. Given the high fixed cost nature of the business, as the company gains scale, they are better able to leverage their operating expenses and expand profit margins. Over time, I think the company will continue to expand margins and could potentially reach 30-35% over time.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q2, the company expects revenue of $73.8-74.8 million or ~8% growth. While this does represent some deceleration compared to the 11% growth this past quarter, the company could be slightly conservative given the uncertain market. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $19-20 million, which represents a ~26% margin at the midpoint, continuing the trend of margin expansion. EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.17-0.19.

Given the many uncertainties in the global environment, 2020 guidance was not provided. The 11% growth in Q1 and 8% expected growth in Q2 could still make it possible for the company to see growth near 10% for the full year.

Valuation

SPSC plays in a unique part of the market and there are no other true pure-play competitors in the market, which makes relative valuation a little bit more challenging. Given the company has a strong history of revenue with 77 consecutive quarters of growth and EBITDA margins remaining healthy near 25-30%, investors can look at some historical valuation metrics for reference.

The company has historically traded at 5-6x forward revenue and anywhere between 20x and 25x forward EBITDA. During times of challenging market conditions, investors may start to place more emphasis on historical valuation ranges in order to better determine appropriate current valuations.

Even though management is no longer providing 2020 guidance given the many uncertainties, the consistent revenue growth should give investors some level of confidence in the underlying business. Given the company reported $279 million of revenue in 2019, we can start to build out revenue through 2021. Even if 2020 revenue comes in below 10% growth, the company has a long history of strong growth and we could see 2021 revenue rebound higher than 10%. For simplicity, assuming a 10% growth over the next two years could result in 2021 revenue of ~$340 million.

With a current market cap of ~$2.50 billion and net cash/investments of ~$210 million, this results in a current enterprise value of ~$2.30 billion. Using our above 2021 revenue potential, this results in a 2021 revenue multiple of ~6.7x.

When looking at the above two charts, the forward revenue multiple of ~7.5x and the forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~27.7x both seem to be slightly expensive. In addition, both of these valuation metrics are near recent highs, which could be a troubling sign for investors if the market continues to be volatile or if we experience another pullback.

Investors continue to place very high valuations on stocks who have consistently performed well over time. I believe this is due to investors having more confidence in these safer names, compared to more volatile retail, travel, or international names that may be under more pressure over the next few quarters. When looking back at historical valuations, the company is trading near all-time highs on both forward revenue and forward EBITDA. Given the current volatile market and uncertain economic conditions over the next few quarters, I remain on the sidelines, for now, waiting for a better opportunity.

With the stock now trading just under ~$70, I have become a little more hesitant to put new money to work. The stock is also up a healthy ~25% since reporting earnings a few weeks ago and valuation now appears to be pricing in a solid 2020 performance in addition to a strong 2021 acceleration.

The company's fundamentals remain sound with consistently strong revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins expanding nicely. However, I remain on the sidelines for now given valuation is a bit too expensive to put new money to work.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.