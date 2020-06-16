Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Management Presents at Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference (Transcript)

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference June 16, 2020 8:45 AM ET

Dave Denton - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer & Co.

Brian Nagel

Well, good morning. Thank you all for dialing into this event. So, this is our 20th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Conference. It's the first year that we're doing an event in this virtual format. So, still a bit of a test run here. But my name is Brian Nagel. I'm the Senior Equity Research Analyst at Oppenheimer and I cover the Group we now call Consumer Growth Conference. Again, thank you all for joining.

So, I'm very pleased to introduce my next presenting company Lowe’s, L O W; and the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Dent. Dave, thanks for joining us.

Dave Denton

Hi, Brian. Thank you for hosting us. I just want to say always a pleasure to be with you at the conference and hopefully next year we'll be in person. And this one, I wish everybody that they're safe and healthy and well, and if there's anything that Lowe's can do to help them please let me know.

Brian Nagel

Thanks, Dave. So, I thought what Dave, I know we prepared a number of questions here. I want to just use this as a means to -- for Lowe's to kind of get the latest message out there if you can. Let's start by talking about clearly the retail backdrop broadly. It's been very fluid. We've seen with your results recently some very nice strength Lowe's is performing. I think it's extraordinarily well in this environment.

First question I have for you from a bigger picture perspective to help us understand from your seat at Lowe's, what you're seeing as far as the overall demand dynamic, particularly as maybe some of these COVID-19 headwinds are beginning to abate.

Dave Denton

Yeah. Well, a couple of things. One, I just broadly, as we came out of Q1 -- and during Q1, we saw pretty broad and solid demand across both the geographies and categories across our business platform. And I think, a couple of things that are happening underneath there is one, I think people are shifting more into their home, because now not only was it a place to live, now it's a place to work. So, I think disproportionately people are looking at that environment and saying, hey, I want to make this as comfortable as possible.

And then secondly, I do think there is this notion around making sure that your home in this -- in this current situation of COVID is -- I'll say somewhat fortified in the sense that is it. You need to make sure that the air conditioning is appropriate. The air filtrations appropriate, that you -- the last thing you want to have happen during this pandemic is something within your home to break and then requiring someone to be in your homes. So, I think there's been this uber focus back into the home and invest in the home.

And I think further supporting that, you've also seen folks who normally would be allocating a portion of their income to, let's say, travel and entertainment, a lot of that income has been freed up and disproportionately that's gone into - that share of wallet has gone into the home space.

So, I think that is underlined has increased the demand for the products and services that we support from a Lowe's perspective. I think it's constructive to our business as we've seen it through the balance of Q1 as we cycled into Q2 those trends actually continued.

Brian Nagel

So, I was looking very closely at your Q1 results in the commentary you made reported those results in back in, I guess May -- May 20 was the date. If you think about, again, lots of puts and takes, now you talked about the shift in spending towards the home, which makes a lot of sense. So, to what extent do you think in your business that government stimulus has helped here?

Dave Denton

Well, I do think it has helped a little bit. But I will say that even before the stimulus checks arrived into the hands of consumers, we saw solid demand across our business. I think the demand took a step up when stimulus kind of hit the mailboxes of consumers and the bank account of consumers. But -- so, obviously, I give the government a lot of credit, because I do think we're all concerned about the economy. And I think the government learned from 2008 and 2009 that you need to kind of lean into this. And I think they have leaned into that. I think it has supported the economy.

So, I do think it’s helped us. I don't think that absent the stimulus checks the demand in our -- kind of in our sector was still very solid, despite that.

Brian Nagel

Dave, as we think about there's markets now day-by-day -- markets across the United States are start to say -- so to say opening up, other retailers now that workflow's opening. The Lowe's stayed open through the crisis as an essential retail and your primary competitor did as well. How can you see sales tracking in those markets where these other retailers are beginning to open up?

Dave Denton

Yeah. It's very interesting question and something that quite honestly I was a little -- it was a watch out for me, because I was -- as the CFO, was a little concerned, like what would happen to our trends once these markets began either at a municipal level or at a state level start to open up and others -- platform start coming online, I would say -- so, I was worried that that would actually suppress our demand and suppress our performance. What we've seen is the exact opposite. When the markets and municipalities have opened up, we've actually seen our foot traffic elevated and the demand for products and services within our platform actually grow and increase from a trend perspective.

So, it's been a constructive development as it largely is as these markets begin to restrict - lessen the restrictions and begin to open back up to kind of -- I'll say -- somewhat normal behavior that -- I guess the new normal behavior, if you will.

Brian Nagel

Then along those same lines, one of the elements so we say that my team and I have been watching there closely just overall housing activity.

Dave Denton

Yeah.

Brian Nagel

What I've been surprised at, I guess, [indiscernible] just surprise -- pleasant surprise is how to the extent to which housing activity for various measures is starting to improve here even as this crisis is so to say persistent.

Dave Denton

Yeah.

Brian Nagel

Are you -- I guess I have one question, are you seeing that in the data? And then second to that is, how does that -- how does the potentially strengthening housing market with the other factor we've already discussed help -- potentially help Lowe's from a sales perspective?

Dave Denton

Yeah. I do think -- oddly enough, I do think this whole -- that whole thesis around what has happened from a housing sector perspective has actually helped the sector a bit. I think, you continue to see really low supply. You're seeing that low supply support at least maintain housing prices kind of around the nation for the most part. I would say that also again this whole notion of people now not only living at home, but working from home has disproportionately had consumers think about what's the next investment I want to make in the home so that I can be more comfortable as I live and work there and actually support my family there, because I'm not only there by myself. I'm there with all of my -- my wife or my spouse and my children and how do I make this all comfortable for all of us? And so, I think this has actually leaned into people spending disproportionate amount of their share of wallet back into the home at this point in time. So, again, I think a constructive development at this point.

Brian Nagel

How would you characterize -- and again, I know this is sort of a moving target, but just overall competition is particularly with regard to price competition within the home improvement space at this point, because you had made going back to the Q1 comments you and your team had discussed really a pullback and promotions within the space, I guess first of all, a follow-up the question I asked previously, but we still see that in particularly some of these other retailers that may compete with you generally [indiscernible]?

Dave Denton

Yeah. I think a couple of things are happening. One is just strategically it was always our objective to move this company a bit more to an EDLP like platform. We're always going to have promotions. We clearly want to win the big holidays or the season. So, we're clearly going to lean in and demonstrate a lot of value during those timeframes. So, that's kind of a given.

I will say that what has happened in this environment because of COVID is we probably accelerated our shift into that kind of a platform, a work we're continuing to not promote nearly as broadly as we did last year. Part of that was despite COVID, we had really pulled back and focused our promotional efforts to be more effective. So, part of this is just -- our actions that we took in the back half of last year cycle into this year. But just importantly, where we are today is we're an essential retailer and we want to make sure that we provide the essential goods and services to support our communities around the nation. But we also don't want to drive incremental traffic into our stores that cause us to potentially break with some of the social distancing regulations that we have. So, it's a balancing act here. We want to make sure that people understand that we're open or that we're here for them, that we have the right products and services to support their household, but it is in practicalities we're pulling back on promotions from a macro perspective.

And I do think that's going to continue for awhile. I think even as others have come back online and maybe even been a bit more promotional than what they were previous to COVID, I don't think it's really affected as much at this point in time. There's a lot of value in our stores. And I think what you're seeing is people are concentrating their shopping trips and trying to consolidate those into one, as opposed to hitting three -- maybe two or three specialty stores, they're consolidating those trips into one trip. And because of the breadth of assortment and categories that we have, we're probably disproportionately garnering that trip versus others.

Brian Nagel

Great. One more question on COVID, I want to move on to this here, , going back some commentary that you and your team made on your Q1 call, there's this trend, people have more time on their hands. Now, they're in their homes. So may be catching up on these projects that they've been thinking about or contemplating for a long time.

Did you run the risk that we're just going to burn through those? Or do you think that's more of a sustained type phenomenon for a while so long as we, sort of say operating is consumers in this environment.

Dave Denton

Yeah. Listen, I don't think there's -- I don't feel like there is risk that we've taken projects that we're sitting out in Q3 or Q4 and just pulled them into Q1 and Q2, I don't think we've seen -- my guess is not a pull forward. I think what you are seeing is some incremental projects to support the home. And I think you're going to see that continue through the balance of the year to some degree.

It's really hard to predict. I mean -- Brian -- and I told this to someone earlier is that all the models that we have historically run here at Lowe's and use those models to predict the sales performance for the out periods, they've -- if you went back into January and ran those, they all gave you very different answers to what is actually happening. So, I think just trying to predict the future is very difficult right now.

But I will say I see again continued strong demand in our channel. I think people are leaning into the home and invest in the home. And I don't think this was just -- I was planning something for September. Now, I'm going to do it in June. I don't think that's the case. I think people have had a little time on their hands, want to make these investments to make sure that if a second wave comes around and they're locked in their home, that that's -- their home is up to date relevant in pristine condition to support the needs of their family.

Brian Nagel

So, shifting gears a bit Lowe's has been, I think, undergoing this [Indiscernible] is a very successful transition. We've repositioned for now the past several quarters. Marvin met with me at this conference last year. And we talk a lot about some of the inventory initiatives.

So, as you look at the business now -- and again, I think, well, maybe some of this has come more to light with the COVID crisis, but how would you really characterize the underlying improvements that you and your team have made to the Lowe's [bottle] [ph] and how we're seeing -- we're seeing the benefits of that now?

Dave Denton

Well, I think first and foremost, I think if this situation in the -- around the world had happened a year, year and a half ago, I'm not sure Lowe's could have withstood the increase in demand and service requirements that the company had is that's now facing at this point in time. I can recall, two years ago, basically on Black Friday, our website went down because there was increased traffic and demand from a technology, from an e-com perspective and the infrastructure just wasn't there to support it. So, I think just going back and making the investments in our store, labor model, our store technology, making sure that our supply chain from a product flow perspective was, we still have work to do, but has been modernized a little bit. It's updated from a supply chain perspective that we've went back and from a fundamental perspective fixed the core infrastructure from a technology perspective, such that we weren't offline.

And I do think the fact that we leaned into fixing our out of stock problems, we had the right inventory assortment, we had the right depth from a job lot quantity perspective. We now have the replenishment algorithms working more appropriately, I think all of that has allowed us to one, meet the escalated demand from a product perspective, but also do it at the same time our service levels have increased during this period of time.

And we were able to flex and implement curbside delivery literally over the weekend. And I think a year ago, I think being able to ask our operations team and our technology team to be able to do that most likely would have been impossible to do. And I think this just shows you the strength of what we've done, which some of that's not visible yet, because it's of behind the scenes operationally fixing the business, but you begin to see it as we deploy new processes in our stores.

Brian Nagel

So, coming out, so let me ask you that -- maybe just to tweak the question a little bit is as we come out of this crisis, which I hope will in the near future, what still needs to be done? What what's still -- what's still not working in the Lowe’s stores and maybe as best as it could?

Dave Denton

Yeah. We still have -- we still have a lot of work to do here, so don't get me wrong that we've now waved a magic wand and everything is done. Let me take them in pieces here. From an e-commerce perspective, we have the front end of our e-commerce platforms on the Google Cloud, the back section of the checkout is not, that's going to be done here in the first half of the year. So, that's got to get done. Once we've migrated everything to the Cloud, then we can turnaround and very rapidly make enhancements that consumers and pro customers will see. So, it'll be easier checkout. They'll be able to buy collections online more effectively. We'll be able to more quickly decouple product costs from shipping. So, there's a lot of work to be done, but the Google Cloud platform enables us to do it more quickly.

From a supply chain perspective, we're still early innings. We're still muscling through some of these shipments and deliveries really from our store, which we know we're in the process of building -- I'll call them regional cross-dock facilities that will allow us to take big and bulky items up one node in the supply chain and allow us to be a lot more efficient. Allow us to put technology around that to be able to track deliveries to consumers and to jobsites, all of which is work to be done. And so, we have a lot of work from that perspective.

And then -- then finally, we were not a 100% satisfied with how our stores from an adjacency perspectives are laid out. So, we're making modest improvements in that. We've probably slowed some of that down, because we can't get in our stores as completely now as we had liked to. So, we have probably the back half of the year into next year, probably work more rapidly using our merchandise service team to enhance the adjacencies across our platform.

So, those are just a few areas that we still have a lot of work to do. We have line of sight to it. These were -- these were on our roadmap since day one and they remain on our roadmap. And so we're not backing off of these things. We may have reprioritized a little bit, but still making the right investments we think for the long-term growth of the business.

Brian Nagel

So, the COVID-19 and the manner in which consumer spending has shifted online, Lowe's has been very focused. And you mentioned here we can see prior comments where you focused on enhancing that online shopping experience. It's been lagging part of Lowe's -- for Lowe's model for a little while we did. This is -- what you're seeing now with how the consumer shopping your stores or connecting with your stores. Is it -- does it make online even more of a priority for you?

Dave Denton

Without a doubt -- I mean, I think there's no doubt that we felt like the online opportunity at Lowe's was significant. I think that we -- as you recall when we cycled into 2020, we said that -- I'll say the first half of the year was a rebuilding year from an e-com perspective. The second half of the year was starting to increase the trends at e-com. I obviously -- that's pulled all that forward a little bit and we've probably reinvested more heavily in e-com that in the first half of the year that we had prioritized from the second half of the year.

In e-com, if anything has grown in importance -- I think the shift in how consumers engage with retailers has shifted prominently. Now, there might be some pullback. Don't get me wrong about that. But I think people now say, well, I can shop online and pick up at curve. I can shop online, pick up in store. I can shop online delivered to home. All of that's available to me. I might not have tried it before. Now, I out of necessity have tried it. And actually, I like it. And it works for me. So, I think you're going to see that continue indefinitely.

Brian Nagel

Going back to sales a bit have tracked very, very strong. I think stronger than you expected -- most of us expected. Congratulations on that. Now it -- I guess, one question, to what extent do you think that Lowe’s is catering to serving a new customer? And how do you as an organization then retain those? And we got back a question asked previously about the stores. How does the Lowe's store retain those customers?

Dave Denton

Yeah. I think there's no doubt that people have rediscovered Lowe’s both in-store and online through the past 12 or 16 weeks. I think largely that there's two things to do -- from a consumer perspective, I'll put consumer and pro I'll separate the two -- from a consumer perspective, probably the biggest thing we can do is obviously give the best service possible. And I think the good news is we've leaned in to serve as training for our associates about a year ago and just we call it smart training. I think that has enabled us to continue to elevate our service profile to consumers. And I think continue to lean into that will help us longer term.

And what we've always found is that if you do well with your first visit in spring, you typically earn a second and third trip from that consumer. And I think all metrics indicated that we've done really well there. So, I think that's number one.

Number two, we're really supporting those consumers from downloading our Lowe's app. We made a lot of improvements to that app. We're -- with our associates working in the -- our downloads have increased significantly. So, getting people tied into the apps can be really important again from a consumer perspective.

Leaning into the pro side of the house, good news is that we just recently rolled out Pro Loyalty. We're going to make a big splash about it, but we haven't because of COVID, but the platform is there and tied to Pro Loyalty is our CRM tool supported by salesforce.com. And so, now we have a platform as these new pro customers utilize Lowe’s, we're capturing all that data. So, we now know who they are, what specialty they support from a trade perspective, their contact information. And now we have a way to actively communicate with them and call on them and support them going forward. So, that's really -- and keep in mind that longer term, the biggest opportunity that Lowe's always had was winning a bigger portion of the pro customer. And so this has probably accelerated that to some degree and allowed us to really lean in and understand that pro customer better and more rapidly than what we thought.

Brian Nagel

So, you have been surprised with just the overall resiliency of your customer through this?

Dave Denton

Yeah. I have been. I've been surprised a little bit about just the resiliency of the market in general and I think is certainly our business and our ability to maintain our business and keep up with it, just given -- as you know, a year and a half ago the business was a little fragile from an operational perspective. And I think we've hardened that. I do think that getting leaning in, into the pro customer and watching them really shift from doing a lot of interior work pivoting very rapidly to doing work outside the home when people felt more comfortable, probably having a pro customer doing an outside project versus interior project. And now as we cycled in, as I said, coming out of Q1 into Q2 seeing people began to come back into the home and support installation of whether it be flooring or carpet, et cetera, seeing a little bit of green shoots in those areas as well.

Brian Nagel

And we're trying to start to wind down here. I actually spent quite a bit of time in your stores at Lowe’s [indiscernible] obviously, been very crowded, but very well going. How do you think about just the potential for operating expenses changing in those stores? Clearly, now, I see more people. You are doing a great job of moderating or regulating, number of people come to stores, clean the parts and other things. But how does the store level expense model change all this?

Dave Denton

Well, I think there's no doubt that -- if you look through our data in Q1 we spent in excess of $30 million through the quarter just in kind of cleaning COVID related expenses. And I think that wasn't a full quarter worth of spend as we think about February is probably pretty light and March and April probably picked up. So think about it kind of in that level going forward. And I think those are probably permanent costs into the future -- we'll probably be able to do it a little bit more efficiently because we implemented those more or less overnight. But still we're going to have an elevated cost associated with cleaning in our stores. No doubt about it.

I do think too right now just because of the fluid nature we're probably running a bit more over time than we would have run kind of normal hours. So, our cost per hour is a little further down, because we've had certain associates in our stores and we allowed that to happen, which was a good thing. But because of that we replaced those hours of over time. So, I do think there's some opportunities to lever that a little bit over time.

Keep in mind, we were on a pretty steady March of improving our operational efficiency within our stores, mostly store labor. And we have probably have a two and a half, three year roadmap that's by project that is -- as we invest these new processes and these new technologies, we can pull store hours out, either out of the store completely and in pocket savings or reinvest those dollars into those hours into more service focused items to drive top line performance.

So, you should expect this, this year is kind of a weird year just because of everything going on, but over time you should expect us to lever those store expenses as we get more productive. And I think this is -- we're on a good path to get that done.

Brian Nagel

My final question, Dave, you’re very smartly really in the crisis, undertook a number of liquidity measures to foster liquidity improve the balance sheet. Where we -- the question, where do we stand now? And what -- Lowe's is performing clearly very well, there's risks out there, but what was waiting for to sort of say reinforce some of these measures you took.

Dave Denton

Yeah. So listen, as you can well imagine, you're sitting there in probably late February, early March seeing the credit markets melt down and you're seeing a lot of concern globally. So, we took pretty decisive actions to put some cash from the balance sheet just in the case something unforeseen really locked down. I think what -- so we're obviously sitting on a lot of cash, a lot more cash than I'm used to sitting on. It's my expectation that we will get back to the 2.75 adjusted debt to EBITDAR leverage ratio over time. What I really want to see a little bit is I'm not as worried probably with the sector and our performance within the sector, I'm a little bit more worried about the global credit markets and what possibly happened there.

So, I think as we cycle through the next several months and we see what happens with a second wave do we have any issues that cause the credit markets to dislocate or financial markets to dislocate, once we kind of get past some of that we have a little bit more certainty, I think you would expect us to start unwinding and kind of getting back to our normal playbook after that happens.

But I do think just structurally speaking it'll be interesting to see what happens just from an industry perspective. Not -- I'll call it, a retail, but probably even a total business perspective how people think about their balance sheet, just given these shocks that have happened to the system. So, we'll watch it closely. I think that the good news is we're really great positions. We have a lot of options on the table that how to unwind this and how do you use that capital to really drive our business forward and to reward shareholders as well.

Brian Nagel

And maybe specifically with regard to buybacks, I mean, buybacks have been a big piece -- so to say a large piece of the Lowe's growth algorithm over time. Smartly you pulled backwards -- is -- how do you initial thoughts of thinking about the buyback program going forward?

Dave Denton

Yeah. Listen, I -- as you well know and I've been a CFO for a long time and I've been a big proponent of buybacks. I think they're a really nice way to reward shareholders and return value to shareholders. Having said that, we'll come back and evaluate our capital allocation program the back half of the year. Though, the one worry that I have -- and I've said this very publicly is that from a policy -- from a government policy perspective, you see a lot of policymakers kind of rattling their sabers about these bad things called share repurchases. I think that's missing misguided, but I think it's a good sound bite. And so, I think, what we -- we want to make sure we weren't shareholders, but we also don't want to step right into -- we don't want to get crosswise with any of that notion in that perspective.

Brian Nagel

Well, Dave, thank you very much for your time. Congratulations on managing through this very, very well. I appreciate it.

Dave Denton

Great. Thank you so much. Again, as always thank you for your interest in Lowe's. And again, as I said earlier, Lowe's is very committed to supporting the communities that we serve. And if you have any issues that you need our help, please reach out to myself or Heather and we'll be happy to do everything we can to help you.

Brian Nagel

Thank you.

