The Current State Of BDC Valuations

If we use NAV performance to judge BDC valuations, some BDCs stand out as being highly overvalued or undervalued.

Current valuations are still somewhat correlated to NAV performance from 2014 - 2019, though it is not perfect.

It appears that the market has largely ignored the impact of the coronavirus writedowns in its BDC valuations ratios. Share prices themselves, though, were obviously impacted.

Here, I've collected NAV/share and price information for most publicly traded BDCs, and analysed it for any patterns.

The coronavirus economic shutdowns has had a huge impact on the BDC sector. Virtually all BDCs have had to write down part of their portfolios.

As we all know very well, the coronavirus has shut down economic activity across the world, impacting nearly all businesses, but hitting small businesses especially hard. This has had a direct effect on the balance sheets of business development companies (or BDCs for short).

For the uninitiated: BDCs loan money for around 2 - 5 years to small & "middle market" businesses for various purposes, at interest rates of generally around 7 - 12%. Generally, these smaller businesses do not have access to the bond market to raise debt, but are too large for small business loans at banks. BDCs have helped to fill the void. These loans are generally considered by the market to be equivalent to junk bonds.

Since revenues for these small & middle market businesses were impacted, it directly translates into some direct damage to their ability to service the loans offered to them by BDCs. When that happened, the BDC's management needed to write down the loan's value, and take an unrealized loss on the loan.

It is crucial to know that for any individual BDC, the % change in net asset value (NAV for short) is a reflection of the best judgment of the management regarding the marketable value of the individual loans. This is because the secondary market for middle market loans is basically nonexistent - trades of portfolio loans between BDCs are unheard of. But, I believe that if we aggregate data for BDCs across the entire market, we may be able to find some interesting patterns.

The following is a table of BDCs and their vital stats & valuation figures, ordered by increasing % drops in their NAV during Q1 2020. This list includes (AINV), (ARCC), (BBDC), (BCSF), (BKCC), (CGBD), (CPTA), (CSWC), (FDUS), (FSK), (GAIN), (GARS), (GBDC), (GECC), (GLAD), (GSBD), (HCAP), (HRZN), (HTGC), (MAIN), (MRCC), (NMFC), (OCSI), (OCSL), (OFS), (OXSQ), (PFLT), (PNNT), (PSEC), (PTMN), (SCM), (SLRC), (SUNS), (SVVC), (TCPC), (TCRD), (TPVG), (TSLX), and (WHF).

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data

Right away, we notice that there are several interesting outliers in the data, but there is no clear pattern just yet that explains P/B valuations.

As a first example, Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) is a darling of Seekingalpha readers, but its portfolio was written down by 13.34% - putting its NAV/share performance in the middle of the pack.

As a second example, Prospect Capital (PSEC) has a reputation on Seekingalpha as a consistent loser of NAV/share (and whose P/B ratio reflects that) only had a portfolio writedown of 7.85%.

As a third example, Oxford Square (OXSQ) still trades at a slight premium to book value (with a P/B ratio of 1.003), but suffered one of the worst NAV/share writedowns of 35.16%.

Let's try plotting the P/B valuation ratio against the NAV declines to see if we can find any more insights:

Looking at the plot, we can see that generally there is only a very weak relationship between NAV decline during Q1 2020 and the current P/B ratio.

The very small R-squared value (0.0936) of the best fit line suggests that the market must still be valuing BDCs based on some other intrinsic factor, and has only slightly considered the impact of coronavirus portfolio writedowns.

I think that P/B ratios somewhat weakly reflect NAV/share evolution. Let's examine how NAV/share evolved from 2014 to 2019 for these same BDCs.

Note that some BDCs have fiscal years that end at slightly different dates, and some BDCs had inception dates or special events that forced me to do the calculation in a slightly modified, but still comparable, way. These are starred with an asterisk.

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data

I've arranged the list of BDCs from highest to lowest P/B ratios. Several BDCs jump out at me as being overvalued or undervalued:

OXSQ: grossly overvalued.

MAIN: possibly overvalued. BUT, since when overvalued BDCs issue shares, those issuances are accretive to NAV/share, overvaluation becomes a self-fulfilling cycle. For a more in-depth analysis on this phenomenon, I'd recommend that you try reading this article I wrote a while ago.

GSBD: probably overvalued. This might be because of its highly prestigious parent, the investment bank Goldman Sachs. It conjures up images of smart financiers in suits talking in finance-ese.

GBDC, WHF, SCM, FDUS: somewhat undervalued.

GAIN: grossly undervalued. Its NAV/share growth rate stands head & shoulders above those of its peers. This BDC has the potential to enter the aforementioned overvaluation positive feedback cycle. I think it's just been unnoticed by the market. (Maybe this article will change that, haha!)

What are your thoughts? I'd love to know! Please share them in the comments section!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN, GBDC, HTGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.