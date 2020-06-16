Many U.S. REITs have been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, especially those in retail, hotels, and mortgages. For those in retail, we've seen numerous bankruptcies in apparel and department stores, and especially those that have exposure to outlets and malls. It hasn't mattered whether your tenant base is largely within A, B, or C malls, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down store fronts and the downside has crushed landlords, including small ones such as Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) all the way to a large operators like Simon Property Group (SPG). Hotel and motel REITs have been equally decimated by the coronavirus as travel came to a standstill and is expected to remain well below pre COVID-19 levels for at least the span of 2020 and potentially in 2021. That's called for numerous rounds of rent relief and has led to many REITs implementing dividend suspensions. And then mortgage REITs, being extremely leveraged, were hit with a flurry of margin calls that wiped out book value in excess of 50% in certain cases. Those carrying preferred stocks had suspended their common stock payouts. Many investors will be licking their wounds for years to come.

Many industrial REITs, on the other hand, are marginally down or flat since the coronavirus' massive hit to markets commencing February, and rightfully so. However, one that hasn't fully recovered is STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG). The company might be one of the most exciting opportunities in industrial warehousing primarily given it continues to grow at a rapid pace with an excellent tenant base (among many other reasons).

To start, total revenue has expanded at 16.4% CAGR in the last five years. Most REITs are running at a fraction of that growth rate, or are even faced with secular declines due to recycling outmoded or near bankrupt tenants that struggle to afford payment. That's not the case here. STAG has a highly diversified portfolio of leading industrial companies, including those in logistics and e-commerce, manufacturing, and packaging.

What some REIT investors forget is that occupancy, an important measure to monitor, isn't the really best determinant of funds from operations. It's really total occupancy, plus the capacity to maintain or increase rent rates, and keep collecting payments. For example, Tanger Factor Outlets reported 97%-plus occupancy yet its cash flow collapsed by more than half in recent years due to rent concessions. It's important to look deeper and review category cap rates, lease duration, diversity of tenant industries, and tenant credit quality. Each of these factors funnel into what sustainable rents will be, and STAG is a category winner in all of these areas:

Industrial REITs are among the lesser effected by the pandemic.

Weighted average lease duration is 4.3 years (longer than average).

Tenants span across 20 distinct industries.

Most tenants are investment grade or higher-tier speculative.

Blending these categories together, we can determine that STAG isn't particularly exposed to one area of the economy and that its tenants have the ability to cope and adapt with economic shocks. It's crucial to recognize that size and scale don't mean everything, it's earnings quality that matters the most. During March and April, STAG collected between 90% to 99% of rent, which is absolutely incredible compared to other REITs which have outright eliminated guidance and failed to report on collection rates. Another unique factor about STAG is that it's underpinning the real estate development of the e-commerce disruption. E-commerce courses through the veins of nearly half of its tenant base, one of the most rapid secular developments:

In 2019, e-commerce accounted for about 11% of retail sales, but the coronavirus has accelerated that trend. According to the Commerce Department, online retail penetration exploded by 30% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2020 and could be in the high-teens by the end of 2020. And while other REITs are busy suing their tenants while they are down on their knees, STAG has provided grace periods for payment and plans to continue with strategic acquisitions starting as early as July.

Solid Capital Structure

STAG is truly optimizing its capital structure. I think a lot of CFOs tend to agree that the BBB segment has been the place to be, particularly as a matter of using financial leverage to scale your business without meaningfully raising your company's weighted average cost of capital. It's tapping debt markets in the form of bonds and term loans, carrying an average interest rate between 2% to 4%. After Fed intervention, however, financing costs are dropping even lower. One metric that many of the company's financing costs are tied to is LIBOR. In a recent refinancing transaction, STAG refinanced an unsecured term loan for 1.75%. Yes, an unsecured security at 1.75%, with the option to effectively double the size of it tomorrow. And after entering into IRS agreements, its financing costs are held at that low rate until mid 2023.

This kind of activity is what should make current and prospective shareholders really excited. Oh and in case you weren't aware, that transaction closed when BBB credit spreads were blown out to their highest level since August 2009. While most corporations and certain REITs were busy tapping their credit lines in an effort to support liquidity, STAG had the fearlessness of going right to market with such a deal and command an incredible discount. The appetite by creditors really only supports STAG's cash flow quality and unencumbered asset base. To boot, the Federal Reserve plans on maintaining the Federal Funds Rate at 0% at least until 2023. Powell stated board members have no intentions of raising rates until then. That gives STAG plenty of time to refinance most of its maturity schedule to rates that transpired in this latest deal or even create secured transactions for coupons closer to 1.5%.

Great Valuation

Valuation plays an important role in here as well. A stellar price to FFO of only 12x places STAG undervalued on an absolute basis and relative to industry peers. Many high quality REITs can be fit into a high-teens multiple.

Between FFO growth and multiple expansion, there's excellent upside potential. Additionally, STAG offers a compelling dividend yield of 5.2%, which exceeds all of the major real-estate and REIT ETFs at only ~4%.

Interested to know of what the potential returns could be vs. the index benchmarks? Well, here's how STAG has performed thus far against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). With STAG, the return on your principal would have been 4x versus the SPY at only 2.8x.

While outperformance may not be as significant, I expect it to continue and think the potential for double-digit annualized returns is likely. Why? Primarily given the company is 1) still in early to middle innings of its business development strategy, 2) is performing exceptionally well when other management teams are scrambling, 3) financing costs remain exceptionally low, and 4) the valuation multiple remains compellingly modest. Also consider that this is small-to-mid cap company, so it still has yet to be challenged by the law of the large numbers. Given its first-class tenant base and flawless acquisition track record, I wouldn't be surprised to see this as a large cap REIT by the end of the decade. At $28 its a bargain and at $20 its a steal.

Bottom Line

I'm excited to have found this company after digging in the REIT space for months and rejecting so many companies as viable investments. Coronavirus has changed the health and size of tenants bases significantly. Yet, STAG feels like the full package of being a healthy growth entity, showing consistent earnings quality, and demonstrating excellent credit strength. These are the exact type of companies that I will continue to seek out and accumulate to diversify my forever investment portfolio. As always, thank you for reading and please comment below. If you enjoyed reading this article, click the "Follow" button at the top page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STAG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.