COVID-19 will also have adverse effects on Texas Instruments. This is problematic because the company already had growth problems before.

Introduction

Texas Instruments Incorporation (TXN) has been on my shopping list for years. I am a big fan of the management, and I think that the company is run rather conservatively and therefore sustainable. Of course, the dividend policy is also a weighty buying argument. The 10-year average growth was 21 percent. Over the last three years, the company has even increased the dividend by 25 percent on average and, most recently, by 22 percent. Investors who bought Texas Instruments in 2016 now have an impressive yield on cost of 7 percent.

Nevertheless, for me, the reasons to wait with a purchase still outweigh the buying arguments. Admittedly, there was a favorable window of opportunity during the COVID 19 crisis, but I used it for other purposes. At the current level, I am still hesitant to buy.

The company struggles to grow

One thing that bothers me is that the company is still in a long-term upward trend, even though the operating business is stagnating. Revenue, net income, and free cash flow have recently declined.

Data by YCharts

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, the demand for Texas Instruments' products has been declining, especially in China. These are regular cycles, but they are not reflected in the share price in the tech sector. The excellent prospects for 5G can explain this. This next big super-cycle will create an incredibly large market, from which Texas Instruments will, of course, also benefit.

The problems of the present burden the promise of the future

The problem, however, is that 5G has been foreseeable so far, but much of it is still a promise for the future. COVID-19 and the measures adopted by governments worldwide have slowed down the process. The markets that Texas Instruments addresses are, for the most part, also heavily dependent on the economy and, therefore, cyclical.

(Source: Texas Instrument Whitepaper)

We see, especially in China, that the COVID-19 crisis does not spill over the earth like a wave and then stop, but that individual outbreaks occur again and again, to which the governments react with shutdown measures. All of these are small pinpricks which, taken together, can cause extreme damage to global trade and the global economy. The effects are already glaring, and it looks as if it will be several years before the economy returns to normal. I, therefore, believe that Texas Instruments will also have difficulty returning to substantial growth in the next quarters.

The impact of share repurchases

I also believe that you can no longer expect such high dividend increases in the future. The payout ratio is already over 80 percent. In addition to operating growth, it was above all the last share buybacks that enabled Texas Instruments to increase its dividend so sharply. Since 2004, the company has reduced the number of outstanding shares by more than 40 percent. One consequence of this was that it distorted earnings per share enormously. While the company suffered an organic loss of USD 0.55 in 2019, share buybacks improved earnings by around USD 0.2 per share.

(Source: Share repurchases distorted earnings slowly)

In the meantime, the company is sitting on a pile of its shares. Treasury shares are the most substantial chunk of the company's balance sheet.

(Source: Amount of treasury stocks is enormous)

Will it use these shares to allow the dividend increases to continue in their current form? I don't think so. While it would look like a good deal, since the company bought back the shares cheaper, it would not be sustainable, because the company would then pay the dividends from its substance and no longer from its operating business. Due to the economic downturn and the already high payout ratio, I, therefore, do not expect the company to be able to maintain dividend increases in the 20 percent range. I rather expect increases in the higher single-digit range.

Fundamental Valuation

In addition to this prospect, Texas Instruments is also historically overvalued. As mentioned above, there have been much better moments in the past to buy Texas Instruments shares. Most recently, such a time was given during the COVID-19 crash. Most recently, such a time was presented during the COVID-19 crash. From a historical perspective, it is easy to see that the company tends to return to these fair valuation zones time and again. Before the COVID-19 crash, this was also the case at the end of 2018.

(Source: Fair valued calculation)

I think the company may return to these zones if the economic downturn continues. Then I will probably take advantage and put Texas Instruments shares into my diversified portfolio. But until then, I will remain patient.

Conclusion

The massive share buybacks have given Texas Instruments a lot of flexibility and created room for dividend increases. In the meantime, however, the payout ratio has risen sharply, reducing the company's room for maneuver. It also looks like COVID-19 will continue to influence the world economy and global trade for some time to come. Texas Instruments, which has been struggling with weak revenues, cash flow, and profits recently anyway, will, of course, also be adversely affected. The company is excellently positioned for the long term. However, it will be some time before the promise of the future comes true. I expect the share price to return to its historical valuation. Only then will an excellent buying opportunity arise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.