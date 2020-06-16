The valuation is currently lofty, so investors should have patience before starting a new position.

Zendesk is expected to grow revenue and earnings at a strong double-digit rate this year and beyond.

Zendesk (ZEN) is a company that offers customer relationship management [CRM] solutions to other companies. Zendesk provides a software-as-a-service [SaaS] subscription format, which allows for recurring revenue.

Zendesk has compelling above-average growth. However, the stock reached a high valuation level. It would probably be better for investors to be patient and wait for a pullback in the stock. The stock can be placed on a watch list for a better entry point.

The company attracted many well-known customers such as Shopify (SHOP), Uber (UBER), Coursera, Venmo (PYPL), Ingersoll Rand (IR), Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and others. Zendesk's solutions give businesses CRM solutions to grow and maintain customer relationships. This includes the integration of phone, email, chat, and messenger. It also involves tracking and solving customer support issues. This enables its subscribers to focus on their core operations while Zendesk handles the CRM aspects of their businesses.

Seeking Alpha has ratings based on quant fundamentals, SA author ratings, and Wall Street analysts' ratings. It is good to look at all three aspects since you get a combination of crowd-sourced perspectives along with objective fundamental measures.

The objective quant ratings shown above are indicating an overall neutral rating. This is mostly because of the stock's high valuation, which currently has a D- rating. The company's growth is excellent, but investors would be paying a lot for that growth with a high valuation.

The neutral SA author ratings reflect concerns about valuation and uncertainties regarding not providing earnings guidance for 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 implications.

The Wall St. analyst rating remains bullish. Within the last 30 days, there have been 16 buy ratings from analysts with 4 hold ratings and no sell ratings. They must be focused primarily on Zendesk's growth without much concern for the high valuation.

Zendesk's Competitive Advantages

Zendesk remains important even amidst the uncertainties of the COVID-19 virus. The reason for that is because Zendesk's clients need to maintain strong customer service to keep their customers abreast of how their services are adapting to the COVID-19 situation.

Zendesk's solutions have the ability to deliver fast results to get value to customers. This means that Zendesk's subscribers are able to operate CRM functions more efficiently. These efficiencies lead to reduced costs for Zendesk's customers. Cost reduction is a good selling point that benefits businesses that help attract new subscribers.

Zendesk's solutions work well during the COVID-19 situation. The CRM experiences align with social distancing measures. CRM functions such as chat, messaging, email, and phone calls are done remotely without person-to-person contact.

Of course, Zendesk's solutions also work well outside of pandemic situations. Zendesk's CRM solutions are easy to use and provide key insights through analytics. These insights help Zendesk's subscribers to gain a good understanding of their customers.

Zendesk's solutions are customizable. Zendesk offers solutions for businesses of all sizes with price ranges based on how much support is needed. Therefore, companies can devise CRM strategies that are the most relevant to their businesses and continue to customize it and scale up over time as needed.

High Growth

Zendesk's most attractive aspect as a potential investment is high above-average revenue growth. Revenue increased by 36% in 2019 over 2018. While the growth rate for 2020 might be negatively impacted by COVID-19, Zendesk is still expected to achieve a high revenue increase of 23% to 24% this year (consensus). The company is showing that it is still able to gain customers and new revenue during these uncertain times.

The other important thing about Zendesk's growth is that the company may turn a profit in 2020. Net income has been negative for many years. However, increases in the gross margin are helping to drive profitability going forward. Zendesk's trailing twelve months [TTM] gross margin increased to 72.7% over the 5-year average of 69.5% and 2019's GM of 71% and 2018's GM of 69.7%.

The operating expenses have been higher than the gross margin in previous years. This has been the result of high SG&A and R&D expenses. The good news is that the SG&A and R&D expenses have been trending down over the past five years. So, the increases in GM and decreases in SG&A and R&D expenses could lead to the positive net income in 2020. That depends on how well Zendesk's business performs in the second half of the year.

Even if Zendesk doesn't achieve profitability in 2020, the company's strong revenue growth and effective management of expenses should lead to turning a profit soon.

The Bad News: Valuation

Zendesk's disadvantage as a potential investment is its high overvaluation. The stock is trading with a lofty triple-digit forward PE of 180 and a high PEG ratio of over 4. Since the company is just turning a profit, the price to sales ratio can be a helpful valuation measure. Even the price to sales ratio shows an overvaluation at 9 TTM.

For context, the S&P 500's trailing price to sales ratio is 2.15. Zendesk's price to sales ratio is over 3x higher. Having a price to sales ratio in the low to mid-single digits would show a more attractive valuation.

I typically like to see forward PE ratios in the average to the slightly above-average range for high-growth companies. Zendesk's forward PE ratio is probably skewed high because they are just on the verge of profitability. The PEG ratio is way too high. The high growth companies that I cover whose stocks perform well typically have PEG ratios below 2. So, the stock needs a pullback for a more reasonable valuation level.

The stock did reach a near overbought level on the RSI about a few weeks ago. It's not clear if the pullback this week will be similar to the mini-pullbacks that the stock experienced over the past few months. The MACD line just crossed below the red signal line, indicating that the trend is changing from positive to negative. Money flow [CMF] declined so far in June. So, it is possible this is just the beginning of a larger pullback for the stock.

Zendesk's Long-Term Investment Thesis

The largest risk for Zendesk is competition. There are many companies of various sizes in the market offering similar services. So, Zendesk's future will depend on how well the company can grow in the face of this competition.

There should be plenty of demand for Zendesk's services. The global CRM market is expected to grow at about 15% annually to 2025. This provides a good tailwind for multiple players to benefit in the CRM market.

So far, Zendesk dominated the market share in the CRM market. The company has a market share of 42.5% according to Datanyze. This is calculated by taking the total websites using Zendesk's technology divided by the total amount of websites using similar technology in the market. The next highest competitor, Freshdesk has a market share of about 5.8%.

If Zendesk continues its growth momentum in the market while staving off the competition, the company can continue to grow revenue at a strong above-average pace. The problem with the stock is the high valuation. It would be wise to wait for a better entry point after the stock becomes oversold. This can happen on a significant pullback or the next market correction.

