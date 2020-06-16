The stock will suffer from the constant hit to revenues per share while the 6.8% dividend yield is covered from the extra cash.

The deal value is an apparent low valuation compared to public gaming stocks such as EA or Take-Two Interactive Software.

The company has $154 billion in net debt so the cash isn't as meaningful as the lost revenues from WBIE.

Due to the massive scale of AT&T (T) following the buyout of Time Warner, the company has looked for non-strategic asset sales to lower massive debt levels. One new target is the video game business from Warner Bros. due to the multi-billion valuation estimate thrown around by analysts.

The division's financials reinforce my negative view on my previous investment thesis. A better run company would seek a growth path for the content generating business that appears to fit into the path of AT&T as a whole.

Dumping Video Games

The news suggests that AT&T is looking to dump their Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment video game division for as much as $4 billion. The number sounds great until hearing the unit generated around $2 billion in sales last year and currently has a big hit game.

Supposedly, all of the large public gaming companies are looking at the WBIE division. Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) are all logical potential suiters as the largest two companies have market caps in excess of $35 billion making such a purchase easy to swallow.

The recent success of Mortal Kombat 11 could help juice in deal valuation. The game recently reached the #5 position for video game sales in May, providing some potential excitement around owning WBIE. WBIE has a solid lineup of games with access to Warner Bros. content such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and The Lego Movie, amongst hundreds of other properties.

If the video gaming unit isn't strategic, AT&T should unload WBIE. The company isn't going to generate any value from a unit that doesn't obtain the appropriate focus from management. My question is why the company doesn't see the gaming segment as strategic considering the size of the market and the growth potential in mobile games.

The even worse part of the scenario is that the company isn't apparently obtaining a great value for the unit. All of the major gaming stocks trade for far higher EV/S values. The unit is listed at a suggested value of 2x sales, but even Take-Two trades at double this multiple.

The deal could potentially include a license agreement where AT&T would collect license fees for games based on WarnerMedia content. Both EA and Take-Two Software already pay license fees on a large amount of games without impacting their market valuations still suggesting 2x sales is a very low valuation for WBIE.

If anything, the move highlights the problems with buying a large conglomerate such as Time Warner. The company seems willing to just dump the business for a bargain basement price based on the business falling through the cracks where $2 billion in revenues isn't material to AT&T.

Big Negative

Unfortunately, the stock market just doesn't look at pro-forma financials anymore. The negative impact of selling the business towards the end of 2020 is that 2021 sales would automatically lose $2 billion worth of revenues.

AT&T is already dealing with a business struggling to cope with lost revenues and this business divestiture will immediately clip annual revenues by over 1%. Analysts are targeting 2021 revenues now only rebounding to $175 billion in 2021. The number would immediately get cut to $173 billion.

The financials don't outline whether the WBIE unit is profitable, but most gaming companies of that size have substantial profits. The whole WarnerMedia unit has 16% operating income margins so again the company could be dumping some sizable cash flows.

AT&T can definitely use a $4 billion cash payment and a license fee to provide some consistent licensing fees. The cash could help repay debt and reduce their interest expense.

The wireless and media company has $154 billion of net debt with an average interest cost of 4.9%. The company could pay down some of the higher debt costing 5% to 6% in annual interest costs for an interest expense savings of $200 million to $240 million. Clearly, AT&T would get some huge benefits from selling the unit via license fees and interest expense savings.

Ultimately though, shareholders value the stock based on the ability to generate positive and growing operating income and free cash flows. This deal doesn't help achieve those goals and the company has already dumped other units such as the Puerto Rico telecom that wasn't strategic to raise cash.

AT&T would appear in the content creating business now with WarnerMedia so the company should probably focus more on the gaming unit versus unloading a division of this scale when interactive gaming and eSports is becoming a huge business possibly fitting nicely into Turner Sports. The sports programming unit just spent $1 billion to broadcast the MLB payoffs on TBS again questioning the reason to exit a content business.

The ultimate impact of selling WBIE to repay debt is that revenue per share will continue to decline. Over the last decade, the AT&T has rallied and declined along the path of this figure. With 7.1 billion shares outstanding, the revenue per share hit would be $0.28 from this deal alone while the wireless and telecom company is already struggling with revenue declines.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T doesn't appear to be obtaining a good deal for their gaming unit acquired from Time Warner. WBIE appears a very strategic asset, if utilized correctly. Ultimately, the biggest negative is the hit to revenues that will overhang the company in 2021. AT&T's inability to grow will hit market sentiment even harder with this additional revenue loss.

My view remains that AT&T continues to fail to monetize previous Time Warner assets. The stock is likely good for the current 6.8% dividend yield with limited capital appreciation offset by risk that the business continues to shrink.

