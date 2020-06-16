Since I wrote my cautious piece on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) the shares are up about 14.6% as compared to a 2.5% gain for the S&P 500. Since then, very much has happened, obviously so I thought I’d look in on the name again. I offered the opinion that the shares were overpriced at that point, and I need to either continue to justify that position or change it. Finally, I recommended selling put options in my last article, and the shares were put to me a week from expiration and so that demands commentary also. I’m about to spoil the surprise and let you know what I think in a few sentences, dear reader. I think the shares remain overpriced relative to the economic fundamentals here. Thankfully, the options market presents a very sound alternative to buying the shares at the moment, and I’ll offer my preferred trade in the following paragraphs. I would note also that my own experience with this trade demonstrates the capacity for short puts to generate higher returns at reduced risk. Investors should be aware of the potential power of these investments in my opinion.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, the financial performance here has been generally impressive, and particularly so since the merger. Specifically, over the past six years revenue and net income are up at CAGRs of 27.9% and 20.3% respectively. In spite of this impressive growth in profitability, the level of dividend payments has remained constant over the past several years. While I generally like financial conservatism, any virtue taken to an extreme becomes a vice, and this sort of parsimony is no different. For that reason, I would like to see the company increase dividends at some point.

Not everything is rosy at Knight-Swift, though, as long-term debt has risen to an eye-watering annualized rate of 38% since 2014. In my view, this is troublesome for two reasons. The repayment schedule and the inevitable interest costs associated with this may crowd out hoped for dividend payments. Additionally, with added debt comes the added risk of a cash flow freeze if the company is unable to refinance debt at favourable rates. In an effort to understand these risks, I want to focus in on the size and timing of future financial obligations and compare those to the company’s current and likely future resources.

In the table below, I’ve compiled a list of the company’s upcoming obligations for your reading pleasure. Please note that 2020 has been and will continue to be a particularly burdensome year for the company. Also, since it’s the “softest” of the company’s obligations, I should write briefly about capital expenditure. My view of this expense/investment is summarized by the tag line from an old TV commercial: “you pay me now, or you pay me later.” So capital expenditure is either made now, or perhaps greater expenses are required in future. There may be no legal requirement to make these investments, but there certainly is a business requirement to do so. In the latest 10-K, the company forecast a capital expense for 2020 ranging between $550-$575 million. I’m estimating the middle point of this range for the next several years. This is obviously not an attempt at precision, but is an attempt to understand the approximate size and timing of future cash flows.

Source: Latest 10-k

Against these obligations, the company has cash on hand of about $119 million, and, per the latest 10-K, an additional $515.9 million available under the current revolver. Also, the company generated average annual cash from operations of about $681 million over the past three years. All of this suggests to me that the company will meet their obligations this year, but by an uncomfortably small margin in my view. There will be another $626 million or so required during the period 2021-22, suggesting that the company will need to come back to the proverbial well at some point in the next few years. Given that we’re living in economically unprecedented times, this is a significant risk in my view.

Thus, I would conclude that the dividend is safe for the moment, but the debt levels will have to keep growing here in order to meet current and future obligations. This isn’t sustainable.

Finally, comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the same period a year ago suggests that 2020 may not be a great year for the firm. Specifically, in spite of the fact that revenue was “only” ~6.5% lower in Q1 this year relative to last, net income absolutely dropped off a cliff, and is fully 25% lower than the same period a year ago. Apart from the $79 million decline in revenue, most of the decline was a result of a $10 million increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and a $10.4 million increase in “miscellaneous operating expenses.” The good news is that the company managed to reduce more variable costs like salaries and fuel expenses to match the drop in demand. I think the combination of sluggish growth and punishing payment schedule this year increase the financial risk present.

These troubling developments aren’t enough to keep me away from buying more of the stock, though. The shares would have to be sufficiently cheap to compensate for these risks.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve written it many times before, and I’ll write it many times in future. A great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled company can be a great investment at the right price. For the record, when I say “right”, I mean “cheap.” I think buying stocks that are cheap have the potential to both increase return while enhancing risk. The reasons are simple enough. If the market is very pessimistic about a given name, and has driven the share price down as a consequence, another bit of bad news won’t matter that much. On the other hand, if that company starts to produce positive news, there’s a great chance that the stock will outperform the market as the valuation returns to something more typical.

I judge the cheapness (or not) of stocks in a few ways, ranging from the more simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In particular, I want to see that a given stock is trading at a discount relative to the overall market and to its own history. On that basis, we can see that Knight-Swift is neither cheap not expensive.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at simple ratios, I like to try to understand what the market is assuming about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman. In his book “Accounting for Value”, Penman walks investors through how they might isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. Applying this methodology to Knight-Swift suggests the market is assuming a growth rate greater than 12%. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast, and for that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares at current prices.

Options

A self-important braggart once wrote that a troubled business can be a great investment at the right price. With that in mind, I would suggest that it’s possible to make a successful investment here at a lower price. There are two ways to accomplish this. It’s possible for the investor to wait for shares to drop to a better entry price. The problem with this approach is twofold. First, it’s incredibly boring and has the potential of breaking even the most patient investor. Second, there’s no reason to think shares will return to a better price anytime soon, given that central bank activity seems to be at least as impactful as something as trivial as corporate earnings. Thankfully, the options market presents investors with a way to generate premia immediately while locking in a decent price. This is what I recommended doing in my last article on this company, and the shares were put to me. Specifically, I recommended that, rather than buy the shares, investors sell the March 2020 puts with a strike of $30. At the time these were bid-asked at $2.05-$2.20, so I was exercised at a net price of about $28. Shares happen to be up dramatically from that price.

In an effort to repeat success, I am recommending another short put trade. At the moment, my preferred trade here is the January 2021 puts with a strike of $30. These are currently bid-asked at $1.40-$1.55. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and the shares are subsequently put to them, they will be obliged to buy but they’ll do so at a price about 40% below the current level. If the shares remain above that price, the investor simply pockets the premium, which is hardly a hardship. Thus, I consider short puts in general, and this trade in particular, to be a “win-win.”

I hope you’re excited about the profit potential of short puts, dear reader, because it’s now time to absolutely sour the mood. Investing, like most activities, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. In public markets, there is no 'risk-free' option. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you’re just joining us, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. Based on that, my advice is that for the sake of your sanity and your ability to sleep well, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Anyone who's familiar with my writing knows that I'm not above repetition to a tedious degree. Allow me to pad this article even further by indulging this tendency. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Knight-Swift shares today at a price of ~$40.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 40% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Before leaving the options talk portion of our programming, I want to make a final point about options, using my own experience here as a sample case. I think my own experience here demonstrates the power of put options. On the one hand, they reduce risk because it’s less risky buying at a price of $28 than it is to buy at $35. Additionally, they enhance returns by locking in a lower price. Specifically, the shares that were put to me are up about 43%, compared to a 15% change in stock price over the same time period. Enhanced returns and lower risk seems a great combination in my estimation, and I think other investors would be wise to consider this approach going forward.

Conclusion

I think Knight-Swift is a company that will be facing headwinds at the worst possible time. I think the company has the resources to meet short term obligations, but only just. While I’m glad to see that management has raised the dividend for the first time in years, to my mind this increase comes at an inopportune time. That said, this is obviously a sound business, that I would be willing to buy at the right price. The options market gave me that opportunity in the past, and I hope it gives me that opportunity again. I think price is far higher than value at the moment, and I think sooner or later price and value must meet. I think investors should eschew the shares until price falls to match value. Alternatively, investors can generate decent premia for taking on the obligation to buy at a price that’s associated with great returns here.

