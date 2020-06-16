ABBV finally completed the acquisition of Allergan, which will further diversify the company as Humira sales slow over the years.

Well, there it was, the big collapse we have all been expecting in the market. Though I had been in the camp believing valuations to be stretched, I could not pass up on the momentum opportunity we have seen over the last couple of months. You could have thrown darts at a wall to select stocks the last few months, and they would have most likely been green.

The markets have seen an influx of cash from new investors during this pandemic, with many people utilizing the additional stimulus to start a Robinhood account. However, large smart money traders are who move the market, and after the strong rebound, we saw these hedge fund investors reposition their portfolios back to growth, as value and small cap names had been the market leaders of late. Though the gap between growth and value is still evident, growth tech stocks are once again climbing higher.

Now that things look to have adjusted, volatility once again running high with the VIX near 40, and the ongoing threat of a second COVID-19 breakout, it is important to not make any drastic changes. The sentiment of the market is still positive, and the thought process of an investor should be long term.

I plan to stick with high-quality during these times. One of those high-quality names had been in the news last month, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), which finalized its acquisition of Allergan.

The acquisition of Allergan will further diversify the company portfolio, but also add on sizable debt to the balance sheet. As US protection for Humira comes to an end in 2023, ABBV was looking to further diversify the business. Synergies are expected to reach $2 billion, but that will have to be seen.

Humira Stood Out In A Solid Q1

The company has had a great start to 2020 with revenues growing over 10% and operating income increasing nearly 20% year over year. Operating income margin was 42%, which was 335 basis points higher than prior year.

Humira sales actually saw a boost during the quarter of 6%. This was a pleasant surprise considering all the talk of late had been around the decline in Humira due to the loss of patent protection in EU and the upcoming loss of protection in the US in 2023. This was part of the reason the company went out and acquired Allergan, which we will discuss more below.

The other reason for the pop in operating income and operating margin was due to the fact the company had a good hand on SG&A expenses in addition to lower R&D costs during the quarter.

US Humira sales were quite strong during the quarter, growing 14%, which was the highest growth in the past four quarters. International Humira sales saw their slowest decline in the past four quarters as well, declining 15%, which also attributed to the solid quarter of sales.

The New Post-Allergan Company

On May 8th, ABBV finally completed the acquisition of Allergan. This was a long time coming, but we can finally look forward at what the new AbbVie will look like moving forward. Since the announcement of the acquisition, management has expected synergies reaching $2 billion.

The new company moving forward still maintains a strong pipeline of drugs from the "old company." Imbruvica continues to produce strongly, growing 20.5% during the quarter. Skyrizi and Rinvoq both grew 39% and 160%, respectively, from the most previous quarter.

The new company will be much more diversified moving forward. In addition to the $2 billion in expected synergies, the diversification should maintain the strong growth path company management is expecting.

High-Quality Dividend That Continues To Grow At A Strong Clip

Not only does ABBV offer stock growth potential, but they pay a high-quality dividend at the same time. As of writing this piece, the company offers over a 5% dividend with only a 51% payout ratio.

Over the past five years, company management has increased the annual dividend an average 21% per year. I expect these increases to continue under the new company. The combined company is expected to see operating cash flows exceed $20 billion, which will continue to rise as more synergies kick in over the years.

Dividends to be paid are expected to be in the range of $7-8 billion the next two years, as such, the expected operating cash flows will more than support this. I believe the ABBV dividend is well-supported for increases moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

Now that the acquisition is finally behind us, we can begin to see the new ABBV begin to take shape. Through presentations and comments from management over the past year, investors are expecting synergies of $2 billion and operating cash flows to exceed $20 billion. The company will be highly diversified with a strong pipeline of products that will be able to withstand the decline in Humira.

Humira, in fact, performed quite well during the most recent quarter seeing strong US growth and slower than normal decline in international sales. The boost in other drug sales such as Imbruvica, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq has been quite positive and will play a big role as Humira sales decline over the years. Over the past twelve months, Humira sales are hovering around even from prior year.

ABBV currently trades at a P/E multiple of 10x, which is below the five-year average of 14x. The combined company is expected to produce EPS of $11.95 per share, according to FAST Graphs, which equates to a forward P/E of just 8x. The company trades at a quality valuation all while offering a 5% dividend.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

