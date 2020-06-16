SPY: All-Time High Is The Next Stop In S&P 500

Large speculators continue to be heavily short S&P 500 futures and suggest the short covering rally still has more room to go.

After weeks of uninterrupted move higher, S&P 500 (SPY) was hit by a summer swoon last week which erased 7% off the highs and all gains since breaking above the 200-day moving average. In terms of catalysts, the Fed's grim economic outlook and spike in COVID-19 cases around the globe were mostly to blame for the brutal sell-off. Though, a pullback was long overdue given the overbought conditions and lopsidedly long positioning by option traders that were suggested in our previous article.

S&P 500 (SPY) Daily Chart - Last 2 Years

Although the carnage certainly raises some eyebrows, to put it in context, SPY has merely retraced to the pivotal 200-day moving average which has held as support multiple times. Moreover, SPY has been firmly above a rising 50-day moving average that will soon form a golden cross with the 200DMA. Indeed, the bullish technical pattern closely resembles the recovery rally off the 2019 lows as shown in the above chart.

Long-Term Technicals Suggest The Top Is Not In Yet

Ever since closing back above the 50-week moving average 3 weeks ago, SPY's long-term technical picture is decisively back in bullish mode, especially considering the fact that SPY had mired below for more than 10 consecutive weeks. In the last 20 years, there were only 5 other times during which SPY subsequently closed above the long-term moving average after an extended period of time:

As illustrated in the above chart, the technical development marked a bullish turning point in multiple occasions including the end of the bear markets during 2003 and 2009. Statistically, aside from 2011, more gains followed in the ensuing 4-8 weeks:

Date SPY 50WMA # Straight Weeks Below 50WMA SPY Forward Chg 2-Weeks 4-Weeks 8-Weeks 4/28/2003 93.21 90.47 58 1.78% 4.01% 4.77% 7/13/2009 94.13 93.79 81 4.97% 7.08% 11.30% 10/24/2011 128.60 126.98 12 -1.51% -9.53% -1.72% 3/14/2016 204.38 203.35 14 1.24% 1.66% 0.19% 2/11/2019 277.37 272.76 10 1.10% 1.42% 4.61% 5/25/2020 304.32 299.96 12 0.02% Average 1.27% 0.93% 3.83% Median 1.17% 1.66% 4.61% % Positive 83.33% 80.00% 80.00%

Short Squeeze In S&P 500 Has More Room To Go

The flood of new retail investors via the likes of Robinhood is widely believed to be behind the meteoric rise in the U.S. stock market. Yet, per Yahoo Finance, Barclays has argued the contrary:

But in a research note circulated to clients Friday, Barclays said no, "Robinhood is not behind the rally." Using the popular Robintrack database that offers insight on most popular positions and changes, analysts from Barclays Investment Sciences wrote that since March 2020, when the market bottomed out, stocks have generally done worse when Robinhood users get interested. "We have seen the opposite of the conventional wisdom-all else equal, more Robinhood customers moving into a stock has corresponded to lower returns, rather than higher," the analysts wrote.

In our opinion, even though the jump in retail stock holdings has coincided with the melt-up in S&P 500, short covering by large speculators may have been a bigger contributor. Based on data from the Commitment of Traders report, large speculators have been caught wrongfooted after piling on short positions in E-mini S&P 500 futures over the course of this rally:

As shown above, the net short positioning of more than 30k contracts parallels that during market bottoms in 2015 and 2012, after which the short covering rallies would continue until large speculators capitulate to the long side. A replay would most certainly lead to higher highs ahead in SPY.

Relative Value to Bonds Supportive of More Upside in SPY

On the heels of a dovish Fed who has committed to keeping the foot on the gas last Wednesday, the recent rise in bond yields was abruptly halted with 10-year Treasury yields plunging 20+ bps off multi-month highs just under 1%. In turn, SPY's trailing 12-month dividend yield has remained solidly above the 10-year Treasury yield even after the 40+% rally in stocks:

Over the past 10 years, there were 3 other instances when SPY's dividend yield crossed above the 10-year Treasury for an extended period of time, all of which followed with a multi-year bull run in SPY as the great rotation from bonds into stocks ensued:

Though, protracted negative growth in S&P 500's earnings and dividends poses the biggest risk to the bullish outlook. To wit from Goldman Sachs on MarketWatch:

But while the S&P 500 has rallied 39% from its March 23 low, the market for long-dated dividend futures has risen just 7%, according to a Thursday note from Goldman Sachs, reflecting concerns over earnings growth and rising chances that a Democratic sweep in the November elections will lead to a reversal of the 2017 corporate tax cuts.

That said, persistently low interest rates thanks to the Fed's continued dovish stance most likely will help cushion the projected 30% drop in SPY's dividend payout until earnings growth picks up again.

To summarize, positive technical picture and relative value to bonds suggest the massive bull run in S&P 500 is not over just yet. Potential short covering by large speculators, who have held on to lopsidedly short positions in S&P 500 futures, could fuel further upside as well. We expect dips to continue being bought at the key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and all-time highs in SPY to be retested sometime this summer.

