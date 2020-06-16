Stocks in VIG's portfolio should perform well in a post-COVID-19 world as they have better balance sheets and competitive positions than their smaller peers.

ETF Overview

More than a year ago, I have written an article to analyze Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (VIG). I feel it is time for me to evaluate the outlook of VIG again. VIG tracks the NASDAQ U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index. The fund owns U.S. stocks that have at least 10 years of dividend growth. Most of VIG's stocks are large-cap and giant-cap stocks that have better balance sheets and competitive positions than their smaller peers and should survive and thrive in a post-COVID-19 world. However, these stocks are quite expensive right now. Hence, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of giant and large-cap stocks

VIG's portfolio currently includes 225 dividend stocks that have been growing their dividend consistently. Most of the stocks in VIG's portfolio are giant-cap and large-cap stocks. In fact, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 52.2% and 36.2% of VIG's portfolio respectively.





Source: Morningstar

I like VIG's exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks because these stocks generally have better balance sheets than their medium and smaller peers. This is important because the outbreak of COVID-19 will have the potential to last for several years unless an effective vaccine is developed quickly, which may take 1 to 2 years from now. Therefore, it is less risky to invest in large and giant-cap stocks. As an article written by The New York Times says,

What you saw in '08, '09 were the companies that were able to continue to invest came out the other side and actually accelerated their growth relative to competitors… And that will probably happen again.

This scenario may repeat again when the economy moves from the current recessionary phase to the initial recovery phase.

VIG focuses on stocks with 10+ years of dividend growth

VIG select stocks by implementing both forward and backward-looking screening approach. In order to be included in the portfolio, it must have at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. It also screens out stocks that might not be able to sustain their dividend growth in the future by looking at the profitability of the companies in its portfolio. The result is a portfolio of dividend stocks that have grown their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. As can be seen from the chart below, its top-10 holdings have increased their dividends in the past 10 years. Many even have increased dividends for more than 15 years.

Data by YCharts

VIG's top 10 holdings are companies that should survive in a post-COVID-19 world

VIG's top 10 holdings represent about 35.6% of its total portfolio. As mentioned earlier, these are giant-cap and large-cap companies that generally have better balance sheets than their smaller peers. In addition, these are also companies that have competitive positions. VIG's top holding Walmart (WMT) is the largest retailer in the world and has the capability to leverage its online stores and physical stores by providing online orders and in-store pickups. Other retailer like Home Depot (HD) is the largest home improvement retailer and it offers products and services to homeowners and professionals. Microsoft's (MSFT) cloud services are in strong demand by many businesses as they seek to provide services online. Healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) have recession-resilient businesses thanks to an aging global population and the need for medical supplies. Therefore, demand for pharmaceutical and health-related products should remain robust. Procter & Gamble (PG) is a consumer staples company with established brands that consumers trust. Comcast (CMCSA) provides internet services to customers seeking to spend more time online (e.g. work from home, or learn from home).

Ticker Company Name Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Weighting WMT Walmart Wide Strong 4.40% MSFT Microsoft Wide Strong 4.30% JNJ Johnson & Johnson Wide Strong 4.20% V Visa Wide Moderate 3.90% UNH UnitedHealth Group Narrow Moderate 3.80% PG Procter & Gamble Wide Strong 3.80% HD Home Depot Wide Moderate 3.60% DIS Walt Disney Wide Moderate 2.80% PEP PepsiCo Wide Moderate 2.40% CMCSA Comcast Wide Moderate 2.40% TOTAL 35.60%

Source: Created by author

However, VIG appears to be expensive

Although VIG has a quality portfolio of dividend growth stocks, its top-10 holdings appear to be expensive. As can be seen from the table below, the weighted average forward P/E ratio of VIG's top-10 holdings is 24.68x. This is significantly higher than its 5-year weighted average P/E ratio of 20.18x. Therefore, VIG appears to be overvalued.

Ticker Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting WMT Walmart 23.81 18.80 4.40% MSFT Microsoft 30.03 22.85 4.30% JNJ Johnson & Johnson 18.21 16.38 4.20% V Visa 32.57 26.98 3.90% UNH UnitedHealth Group 17.57 17.31 3.80% PG Procter & Gamble 22.27 21.24 3.80% HD Home Depot 24.27 20.84 3.60% DIS Walt Disney 38.02 19.10 2.80% PEP PepsiCo 22.99 21.03 2.40% CMCSA Comcast 16.98 15.75 2.40% TOTAL 24.68 20.18 35.60%

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

VIG has a quality portfolio of dividend growth stocks that should do well in a post-COVID-19 world. However, its valuation appears to be expensive and we think a meaningful pullback will provide a better entry point for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.