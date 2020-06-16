Turkey Is On The Edge Of Another Crisis

By Guney Kaya

Turkey (TUR) has had currency problems in the past, but the measures taken by the government to punish foreign currency investors and the Coronavirus outbreak have sucker-punched the economy back into a dangerous state. Tourism, which is a lifeline for Turkey's economy to accumulate foreign currency took a significant blow with the Coronavirus. Together with over-extended government intervention scaring away investors and creating vulnerabilities in banking, we believe Turkey's economy is under unsustainable pressure with another currency crisis is at the door. Yet there could be ways to capitalize, since in a TINA environment Turkish Eurobonds pay good yields and are safe enough at short maturities, and after a correction private banks could be an aggressive but potentially interesting proposition.

Turkey Is Desperate for Cash

Turkey is getting more protectionist with the Erdogan government struggling to find foreign currency. Turkey's credit rating is poor with BB- negative from Fitch and B1 negative from Moody's, making it extremely hard to find cash at low-interest rates. What made it worse is that that Turkey banned Citibank, UBS, and BNP Paribas from making lira transactions, accusing them of a planned and hostile "manipulative attack" on Lira and the Turkish Economy when the Lira again hit 2018 lows, alienating more critical agents that could help build reserves. Although liquidity is pouring into global markets due to the Coronavirus, it does not help Turkey due to these illiberal measures. Turkey is struggling to find foreign exchange from anyone despite the current boom in Dollar supply, only managing to secure a new swap deal with Qatar. However, Goldman Sachs reported this influx could only cover one-third of Turkey's foreign exchange funding gap in 2020, hanging a sword of Damocles over the Lira.

Investors Are Scared

Turkish people, afraid of another currency crisis, increased their savings in foreign currencies, setting new records with private foreign exchange account reserves to $202 billion as of June 2020. The government, struggling to find new ways to bring foreign currency to Turkey, started to adopt protectionist measures. Recently the tax on buying foreign exchange and gold increased 5x to 1% from 0.2%, but the government's efforts to punish people for having foreign exchange has not seemed to help as people's private foreign exchange accounts grew even more since May 2020. So new taxes have been introduced, which taxes 15% of the revenues generated from investment funds that heavily invest in foreign currencies and foreign bonds. Nonetheless, investors are scared of Turkey's poor fundamentals with little scope for improvement due to Coronavirus, compounding the lack of forex avenues. This is likely going to push the Turkish government to further restrict free exchange.

(Source: Tcmb.gov)

Step by Step to State Capitalism

At this point markets understand that the Turkish Central Bank is under Erdogan's rule, and he decides monetary policy. Erdogan wants to cut down the interest rates with the hope of boosting economic activity. Also, State-controlled banks such as Ziraat, Vakıfbank, and Halkbank are lowering their standards for loans given to individuals and businesses. Although such measures might be appropriate given the pandemic, the concern is how these banks will function in the long-term. Governance is being further compromised, with a former wrestler in the national team with zero knowledge and experience in economics and finance being appointed to Vakıfbank's Board of Directors, simply because he is Erdogan's friend. Indeed, this poor governance makes people suspicious that the state banks are offering low-interest rate mortgages to individuals to please big contractors closely tied to the government. State Banks are offering as low as 0.60% interest per month, while private banks offer mortgages around 0.80% per month with a lot of stricter screening. This has already shown a massive impact on property prices, with the risk of a bubble that will decimate the balance sheets of big state lenders if it bursts, causing a similar real economy impact as the financial crisis did in 2008. The currency crisis, which would decimate local wealth in dollar terms, could be a reason for this bubble to burst if the global economic slowdown from Coronavirus weren't already enough.

(Source: Tcmb.gov)

Tourism Shrinking

Turkey usually has a negative trade balance, and one of the most critical sectors it relies on to cover this difference is tourism. In 2019, Turkey raked in $35 billion from foreign tourists in 2019, most of them visiting the country in the summer. Tourism is one of the easiest ways for Turkey to find foreign currency, especially nowadays that foreign investors are being blocked from freely investing if they even wanted to. However, the Coronavirus has made the take even worse than when there were bombings in 2017, meaning that this low-effort avenue for forex influx has dried up too for the time being.

(Source: Tradingeconomics.com)

Clear Risks But Where's the Play?

Overall, the supply of foreign currency is scarce, and with investors alienated and locals trying to hide away their savings in foreign currency, free exchange regimes are under threat. Together with Coronavirus drying up tourism and halting a housing boom which may have been able to attract investors, turkey is in desperate need of foreign reserves. Unless Turkey finds a new source of dollar supply, there will be another currency crisis that will trigger a domino effect in the financial systems by decimating Turk wealth. I think the only way the economy can heal is by taking significant steps for institutional change, which would be a deadly political move for Erdogan; thus, they are trying to save the day with overextended government interventions in banking and free exchange.

Investors should be cautious while investing in Turkish stocks. Although we expect the market to continue its bullish trend in the short term with the low-interest rates and Lira liquidity, it is not for long. We would recommend waiting for a correction to invest. Although State-Owned banks are a time bomb, private banks are safer alternative on discount, although still affected by the risks we have described. Eurobonds issued by Turkey are still a safer alternative to get good yield without getting exposure to Lira. Turkey has always paid Eurobonds issued to the investors, and we do not see major risk, though it is not risk-free due to a potential Lira depreciation increasing the burden, thus shorter maturity Eurobonds would be more prudent.

