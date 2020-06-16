KOLD traders have benefited from roll yield this year, but changes in gas are likely to dwarf this factor going forward.

At the time of writing, the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) is sitting on a 7% rally on the day, which brings the year-to-date return to over 75%.

While these returns have been strong for the long KOLD crowd, I believe that the trend is coming to an end. In this piece, I will articulate why I believe fundamentals are standing at a major turning point and that investors should take profits on open KOLD trades.

Natural Gas Markets

Let’s start this piece off by examining natural gas fundamentals as they have evolved since our last recommendation on KOLD. Put simply, while natural gas fundamentals have taken a bit of a tumble, the bullish case is becoming clearer as it emerges from the data.

In the above chart, I have taken the weekly changes in natural gas stocks and graphed the 5-year range of these changes. As you can see, throughout most of this year, the data has actually been fairly bearish as changes in inventories have mostly been reported at or above the 5-year average. However, over the past month, we have seen changes in stocks move closer to the average which indicates that in the short term, the supply and demand balance is shifting from a bearish stance to a more neutral perspective.

As you can see, the strength in builds evidenced in 2019 (with many weeks setting the 5-year high) and most of this year has resulted in gas prices declining fairly strongly for the past few quarters.

Seen from another perspective, gas inventories have been growing versus the 5-year average for quite some time and have only recently started to stall the trend seen since early 2019.

And seen yet again from another perspective, year-over-year change in stocks has increased to near-historic highs and only over the past few weeks have we seen an easing from these levels.

What we’ve seen in these past charts is a fairly consistent message: gas inventories have been strong against averages and historical levels. This historical strength has led to a strong selloff in the price of natural gas. However, if we turn the data on its head, a clear pattern emerges: historical periods of strength in inventories tend to presage, or forecast, historic rallies in the price of natural gas.

This chart has a very interesting message: the stronger the year-over-year gain in stocks, the greater the future changes in the price of natural gas tend to be. For example, we have never seen a year-over-year gain in natural gas inventories of over 800 BCF which wasn’t followed by a rally in the price of natural gas (with an average rally of over 50%). Given that we’ve recently seen levels as high as 900 BCF, the odds are decisively in the favor of gas bulls over the next year – or at least, according to this metric.

What this data essentially shows is the commodity cycle at work. This cycle is fairly straightforward and basically boils down to prices declining to the point at which economics lead to curtailed production and prices then correct in the opposite direction due to supply constraints. For example, as seen in the pattern of drilling, low prices eventually reach a point in which the rig count falls to unsustainable levels leading to price rallies (like in 2016).

And this is essentially the pattern which is now at work in natural gas fundamentals. We have witnessed prices fall to historically weak levels while inventories have grown at historically quick rates. As a result, the rig count is in free-fall.

And this free-fall will ultimately only be arrested by higher gas prices which will be needed to incentivize additional production. According to the EIA, this drop in rig count is likely to lead to production weakening on an annualized level through at least 2021.

Furthermore, the EIA sees the ultimate supply and demand balance weakening over the next two years with almost every quarter showing diminished levels on a year-over-year basis.

Additionally, the EIA expects the price of natural gas to rally over 90% by the start of next year. In other words, the EIA (a government agency with no market position) is quite bullish on natural gas and serves as a good reality check for our seasonal analysis above.

Ultimately, I believe that gas fundamentals are bullish over the next few quarters. It is important to highlight that my analysis is calling for broad-based quarterly changes in natural gas, not a short-term change. So while KOLD may actually continue its current trend for a few weeks, I believe that long-term fundamentals are shifting which will bring KOLD’s price back down to earth as natural gas rallies. If the EIA is correct, KOLD could see severe losses through year-end as the spot price of gas rallies and therefore I suggest long traders look to take profits on any remaining positions.

About KOLD

Prior to moving on, let’s have a quick word about KOLD. KOLD is a double-leveraged ETF which gives an inverse exposure to the first or second-month natural gas contract depending on the time of the month (right now, KOLD is in September gas since the roll has already occurred).

A key benefit for long traders of KOLD is that they capture roll yield from natural gas markets which have been in contango in ~80% of all periods for the past decade. The story here is pretty straightforward and can be summarized in a few bullet points:

Most of the time, natural gas futures are priced higher than the spot price of natural gas (a conditional called “contango”).

When a futures contract expires, it essentially becomes the spot commodity when delivery occurs.

This basically means that the difference in price between the front futures contract and the spot price will ultimately move to be around zero at the time of expiry because futures in effect become the spot commodity.

Since this difference between spot and futures moves to be zero heading into expiry and the market is largely in contango (futures higher than spot), futures contracts decline in value in relation to the spot price.

And that is roll yield in a nutshell. It’s remarkably simple and at the same time fairly complex. This is one of the key benefits for KOLD holders: they are short futures which are priced above the spot price of natural gas. During the month, this difference converges towards zero.

Although KOLD rolls exposure into the second-month futures contract prior to expiry, it still captures a degree of this convergence. From a historical perspective, I estimate that roll yield on a short trade is about 10-12% per year which means that KOLD is likely benefitting by about 20% per year from this convergence – even though given the volatile nature of gas, this 20% gain to shareholders can be dwarfed by the changes in the commodity.

So while I am ultimately bullish natural gas, I recognize the fact that traders shorting gas are earning roll yield returns. However, the changes in natural gas are expected to be substantial (with the EIA calling for a 90% rally between now and January) which will erase much of the benefit.

For traders of KOLD, I suggest getting out while the profits are still good. Gas has been a great short to-date, but fundamental changes are afoot which historical analysis suggests have a high probability of pushing natural gas higher over the next year.

Conclusion

Historical analysis suggests that there’s a strong probability of gas rallying over the next year given the falling rig count. The EIA is currently calling for natural gas to rally by over 90% through January. KOLD traders have benefited from roll yield this year, but changes in gas are likely to dwarf this factor going forward.

