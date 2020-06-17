Earlier, Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares had started to appreciate significantly and were trading a full $100 per share higher from their 52-week lows at the time of writing. With market sentiment fluctuating, so do Boeing’s share prices on concerns on a second wave of COVID-19 one day and relief on the other day. In this report, we have a look at some recent news events regarding the Boeing 737 MAX and look what the implications could be.

Source: EuroControl

Boeing share prices slide

On the 10th of June, Bloomberg reported that Boeing was targeting a late June (or early July) recertification flight. Prior to the news, Boeing shares were selling off as part of a market-wide sell-off on concerns of a second COVID-19 wave. As the news of the upcoming certification flight came in, Boeing shares pared its losses to around 5%, so overall, that piece of news was a tiny bright spot in a market that saw fears of a second wave rising again.

Having followed Boeing for years, what I have noticed is that the company often used positive news events to also bring bad news, or on days with major news events, the company releases not so positive news which then doesn’t get as much attention as it would on any other day. So, where was the bad news? That bad news came the next day, and it did not come from Boeing, it came from Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), which produces around 70% of the Boeing 737 MAX. The company disclosed that it received a letter from Boeing on the 4th of June to pause work on four shipsets and avoid starting work on an additional 16, which made Spirit decide to place certain Wichita hourly employees directly associated with production work and support functions for the 737 MAX program on a 21 calendar day unpaid temporary layoff/furlough effective Monday, June 15. In addition, Spirit will declare an immediate reduction of the hourly workforce in Tulsa and McAlester, Okla., effective Friday, June 12.

So, one day we had good news for the Boeing 737 MAX in combination with negative market sentiment and the other day we had negative Boeing 737 MAX news and negative market sentiment, which pushed down Boeing’s share prices even further.

Boeing 737 MAX production expectations slide

When looking at the requested production, we see unsatisfying downward trends. For 2020, Boeing and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) initially agreed under confidential terms that CFM would supply Boeing with CFM LEAP 1B turbofans, the exclusive turbofan for the Boeing 737 MAX, at a rate of 10 turbofans per week. The agreement also would include payments for 2020 deliveries and payment for propulsion systems already built and will be rendered through 2021. At a rate of 10 turbofans per week, we would end up with 520 LEAP 1B engines for 2020. That would be good for 260 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft or around 240 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft if we would apply a 11-month cycle on production.

Obviously, we also need other components for production. Most notably, the fuselage. For 2020, Boeing initially ordered 216 new fuselages from Spirit AeroSystems and would pay $225 million for the fuselages, including pre-payments for future deliveries.

If we would put this in the context of a production rate ramp-up, where initially it was expected that Boeing would shut Boeing 737 MAX production for three months, we get the following visualization:

Figure 1: Initial production ramp-up planning Boeing

If we look at the orders Boeing initially placed with Safran and Spirit AeroSystems, then we see that the order more or less supports a production ramp-up toward 40 Boeing 737 aircraft per month, which is equivalent to two production lines running at full rate. Turbofan deliveries would support 235-260 aircraft productions, 15-40 more than what we believe Boeing would be aiming for. The reason might lie in the fact that some late-year turbofan production might not enter the Boeing assembly line until 2021 to support production in January.

With the fuselage production, we see there's a difference between the estimated production and the fuselages ordered. The difference is just four units. It could be indicating that Boeing's early ramp-up will be slightly different from our estimate, but four units is a small difference.

Important to consider is that these orders were placed to support the supply chain to establish a production base for recovery and maintain at least some of the efficiencies in the supply chain. Boeing could rely on the inventories that suppliers built over the course of 2019 as the production rate for the Boeing 737 MAX was brought down, but the supply chain rate kept running at a rate that was 120 aircraft per year higher. The decision to place orders has to do with keeping skilled people employed to support the ramp-up and likely also changes to the end user mix and was made under the assumption that jet makers couldn’t supply jets fast enough to its customer base.

In March, we noted to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum that the problem for Boeing, however, could become that while it prepares to recover the Boeing 737 production system and rate, demand for single aisle aircraft might be weak due to COVID-19.

Figure 2: New production ramp-up planning Boeing

Since March, a production restart for the Boeing 737 MAX slipped to May, and we now know that the order of 216 shipsets from Spirit AeroSystems has been reduced to 125 shipsets of which 18 have been delivered during the first quarter in anticipation of production restart. So, we are looking at a 43% reduction in production plans for the Boeing 737 MAX, which is more or less in line with the cut from 60 aircraft per month to 40 per month on the Airbus A320neo (OTCPK:EADSF) program whereas a monthly production rate of 63 aircraft per month should have been achieved.

With the May 2020 contract changes in mind, Boeing would be able to reach a rate of 20 aircraft per month on the MAX program, and I expressed expectations that those plans would be subject to change with recertification and demand recovery in mind:

The current problem I'm seeing is that 125 aircraft per year in the current environment is challenging. I would think that 80 MAX production is very optimistic and 40 would be realistic. So, it's going to be very interesting to see how Boeing will march through the production plan and at what pace. The combined rate of around 20 deliveries per month from storage plus the 20 produced towards the end of the year are in line with what we are seeing on the A320 program. So, Boeing and Airbus currently have roughly the same insights it seems, but those insights might change depending on market conditions where those market conditions are a bit harsher for Boeing then for Airbus.

Those downbeat expectations that we shared with subscribers weren’t unjustified as we have now seen that Boeing has asked Spirit AeroSystems to halt work on four shipsets and avoid starting work on an additional 16 units. That provides a 16% headwind to the agreement updated in May and brings the full headwind to the initial production plan to over 50%.

So, going from 125 shipsets to 105… what does it look like? Roughly like this:

Figure 3: June 2020 production ramp-up planning Boeing

Those plans include a slower ramp-up where (the equivalent of) one line running at full rate won’t be hit until November. I can’t say I'm truly surprised with that, and Spirit AeroSystems even noted that it does not yet have definitive information on what the magnitude of the reduction will be but expects it will be more than 20 shipsets. So, that 105 projection does seem like an optimistic view and the production plans are quickly converging toward the 40-80 unit bandwidth I previously shared.

So, how low can it go? Pretty low. Around the world, the first step no longer is to activate stored Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but to activate stored aircraft in general. There are a few factors governing the production pressure:

The recertification timeline for the Boeing 737 MAX. Demand for new aircraft.

The new timeline for the Boeing 737 MAX would roughly indicate a September return for the Boeing 737 MAX allowing two months to have everything reviewed and approved after the certification flight. We assume that Boeing no longer will produce at a rate of five aircraft per month in the early stages, but not more than 1-2 aircraft per month, and the ramp-up will not start until the month in which the Boeing 737 MAX is recertified.

Figure 4: Estimated production ramp-up planning Boeing

The way I see it now, Boeing would end up with around 54 in production for the year. A one-month differential can cause a swing of 19 units in either direction, so in the worst case, you would end up with 35 units, and in the best case, roughly 75 units. Obviously, that's not pretty when measuring against the 216 in production that were initially supported.

These production changes caused some tumult amongst investors as it might be a sign that the schedule is slipping. I think that's not really the case. I'm not denying that the schedule did indeed slip, but the latest slip has been clear for several months now. What I think we are seeing in the new production plans is the current market weakness for new aircraft.

Feathering in production cuts

Source: The Ferrari Group

Currently, the art for jet makers is to produce aircraft for which they know there are takers, and that's easier said than done. For many customers, the aircraft parts, sometimes customer specific, already were in circulation, and some airlines might go bankrupt. Some airlines don’t have the means to make final delivery payments, and some airlines simply will want to defer or even cancel an order altogether, and all of that has to be placed in the dynamic environment of capacity coming back online and how COVID-19 and economic impacts of the pandemic affect demand for travel.

Jet maker Airbus has reduced production for the Airbus A320 to 40 aircraft per month from the 63 it expected to hit by the end of the year. So, we are looking at a production reduction of roughly a third. Boeing’s production in a normal year, and that's a year without a Boeing 737 MAX crisis and, without a COVID-19 crisis, would be around 55 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft per month. If we reduce that by a third, we get to 37 aircraft per month. You could ask yourself, so why are the current production plans indicating a ramp-up towards 20 by year-end and not 37? That has everything to do with the inventory that Boeing built from March 2019 until January 2020. In total, there are around 450 aircraft that Boeing built and expected to deliver over the course of 18 months. That would average 25 deliveries per month, and from September until December, averaging that number with production would put Boeing at a prospective delivery rate of 37.5 aircraft per month, which would be in line with production cuts observed at Airbus. So, all things considered, we see that shipset orders are adjusted to accommodate the reduced demand where further demand pressure likely will be flexed via the current inventory.

Conclusion

Currently, there are a lot of swings on the market, and we see that at times wrong reasons are being used to justify those swings. When Boeing shares started to give up some of its recent gains, investors used a potential slip in the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX as justification. At the time of writing, Boeing shares are once again trading close to the $200 level, and if there are true concerns over the recertification timeline of the Boeing 737 MAX, they are unlikely to have eased in a matter of days. Boeing moves with the market and that market moves on a mix of COVID-19 second wave concerns and macro data.

In this analysis, we looked at what the recertification timeline does to the prospective production rates, and what we observed was that the timeline itself hasn’t really changed over the past couple of months. The moving element that determines production levels has been COVID-19. In January, the anticipated production levels went from 220 units, when a mid-year certification was still expected, to 125 units in May 2020 when that schedule had indeed slipped (as communicated in April 2020) in combination with COVID-19 pressures. So, there's indeed production adjustments in relation to the slip, but the most recent and likely upcoming production cuts really aren’t strong indication of further recertification slips but fit in a wide effort to rebalance production. There's no need to burn cash on aircraft that Boeing would put in inventory as there are no takers. Ideally, Boeing would rely on depleting its inventory, but with the modifications and checks required on those aircraft as well as simply keeping the supply chain alive and customer preference, there needs to be at least some level of production.

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.