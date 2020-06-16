Why dilute? I think it is less about company specific reasons than many might expect, and I think we will see more secondary offerings in the coming quarters.

On June 11, ONEOK (OKE) announced that it had priced its public offering of 26mm shares at $32.00 per share, raising $832mm; the underwriter over-allotment likely pushes that figure closer to $950mm in gross proceeds. While not a massive amount of dilution, this secondary was a bit of a surprise. Management has repeatedly emphasized its investment grade credit rating and the significant liquidity on its credit facilities as sources of potential capital; it closed billions of dollars in note offerings well past the start of coronavirus lockdowns, including in May at fairly attractive rates. Why issue equity, especially at more than 50% below the highs from as recently as February? Shareholders are bitter given the impact to dividend coverage metrics and the high cost.

Shut-Ins, Shrinking Rig Activity

There are, of course, company specific reasons for ONEOK to take this route. Its assets revolve around the Midwest, with ONEOK holding significant exposure to the Bakken and Mid-Continent shale plays. While its natural gas and natural gas liquids assets follow logical routes, bringing natural gas from local gathering systems to natural gas processing plants before eventually running the liquids to the two key local hubs (Conway, Mont Belvieu) and the dry gas to market buyers, at the end of the day these are still disadvantaged basins in today's environment. Both have been impacted more than anywhere else in the country when it comes to shut-ins and lowered drilling activity. Last year, there were 129 rigs operating in the Rockies (Bakken, Niobrara, ancillary areas). Today, there are just 21, with the DJ Basin (where ONEOK has considerably less footprint) controlling much more of the activity. It's a weak spot to be in.

Even with a significant rebound in oil prices, these areas will not recover to past highs in the short term, with some forecasting 2019 as a peak that will never be seen again - particularly the Bakken. The exit rate on production in the Bakken is likely to be down double digits in 2020 and down again in 2021, with the Mid-Continent under similar (albeit slightly lower) pressure. This has significantly changed the outlook for ONEOK, and while they suspended guidance, management was willing to state that EBITDA would likely fall between $2,600mm and $3,000mm this year. While this would be up from 2019 levels ($2,580mm), ONEOK has just exited a series of significant capital spending years, spending nearly $4,000mm in 2019 alone. EBITDA estimates from Wall Street fell from $3,280mm just a few months ago to $2,735mm recently, representing a 17% collapse versus prior expectations. Most midstream entities only experienced 5-10% drawdowns in 2020 estimates, making ONEOK a significant underperformer. While there are some positives to point towards, such as flaring reductions likely mean those volumes transition onto ONEOK systems, overall the trajectory looks pretty poor.

Is this capital raise about covering the dividend? In the short term it is easy to see it that way as ONEOK will not be free cash flow generative this year. Roughly $2,000mm in distributable cash flow will be quickly gobbled up by $1,600mm in growth spending and $1,625mm in dividend payouts (partial payment on the new shares). However, looking out to next year, expansion capital spending is expected to drop to nearly nothing: just $300mm. Meanwhile, additional growth projects will come online, offsetting some of the impact from volume declines across the asset base. That leaves ample room to cover both the dividend and growth spend - at least so long as the EBITDA outlook does not worsen. The question will be whether management thinks that free cash neutrality is enough, or it feels it prudent to cut in order to accelerate the delevering process. With the company still sitting firmly in investment grade and capital markets access proven even during the height of the shutdown, never mind now, the Board of Directors might feel content to leave the payout intact. I think analysts and investors can make a case either way, and I think it should be treated like a coin flip.

Implications For Energy

ONEOK is an interesting story, but I think the secondary has much broader implication to be drawn from across the entire market. Specifically, that is the new allure of secondary offerings. While it is easy to think of the ONEOK offering price as a 50% off sale on past highs, it is also a double off the lows seen in the depths of the market hysteria. Much has changed in the market over the past several months, especially in energy. In my talks with leadership across the space, few senior executives view this is a one-off event and that it will be nothing but smooth sailing from here on out. Consider that:

Investors are demanding lower leverage from companies they invest in, shifting capital to those with healthier balance sheets Despite Fed intervention and an ongoing recovery, high yield and investment grade credit spreads versus Treasuries remain wide - levels not seen since 2016. Business sector confidence is weak, in stark contrast to equity indices which have returned to near all-time highs

This has created a situation where many senior executive are feeling pressure to lower leverage, are staring down much higher costs to borrow as demanded bond yields widen, and are looking at their equity values that seem pretty healthy versus where they traded recently, especially given a bias towards a somewhat sour business outlook. That is exactly the situation that breeds interest in secondary stock offerings or even convertible debt offerings, both of which I believe will see significantly increased activity in the coming quarters so long as equity markets remain elevated. In my opinion, this will not be the last time that investors find themselves reading about upcoming dilution on their energy holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.