Canadian Natural can be an income investor's choice, while ConocoPhillips should be favored by those pursuing capital appreciation.

Canadian Natural has a lower EBITDA margin than ConocoPhillips, thanks to its lower realized prices in spite of its lower costs.

Canadian Natural is primarily an oil sands play, while ConocoPhillips holds a diversified portfolio of assets with more conventional components.

In this article, I compare Canadian Natural Resources with ConocoPhillips, hoping to assist investors to decide between them.

ConocoPhillips (COP) is the world's largest independent exploration and production company, following its spin-off of the downstream and midstream assets in the form of Phillips 66 (PSX). On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is the largest independent pure-play producer of oil and natural gas in Canada (Table 1).

Table 1. The market capitalization, enterprise value, 1P reserves, and total production of Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Market cap and EV as of June 11; reserves as of end-2019; production as of 1Q2020. Source: Laurentian Research.

Naturally, you may wonder between these two pure-play large indies which offer a better risk-reward profile to investors in the current environment? Let's have a comparative analysis.

Assets

Geographical diversification. Canadian Natural has its assets concentrated in its home country - Canada. Some 95.8% of its production is from Canada while only 4.2% from international assets.

As compared with Canadian Natural, ConocoPhillips is much more geographically diversified. ConocoPhillips only produces 51.9% from its assets in the U.S., including Alaska, Gulf of Mexico, and onshore U.S. Meanwhile, it produces 48.1% internationally, including 4.9% in Canada (Table 2).

Table 2. The assets of Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Source: Laurentian Research.

Production mix. Canadian Natural Resources is primarily an oil sands producer. Between thermal in-situ production and oil sands mining, oil sands contribute as much as 56.5% of its total production.

In contrast, ConocoPhillips has over 60% of its production from conventional assets, with 4.9% from oil sands and close to 1/3 from shale.

At 34.6%, ConocoPhillips has much more natural gas in its production mix than Canadian Natural (20.4%). For ConocoPhillips, natural gas production includes its equity interest in the 3.7 MTPA Darwin LNG project (37.5%) and the 7.8 MTPA Qatargas 3 (30%). The company also holds a 50% interest in the Australia Pacific LNG project at Curtis Island, Queensland, Australia, which is under construction.

Reserves. Although Canadian Natural Resources had more than twice as much reserve as of end-2019, some 81.5% of its reserves come in the form of oil sands. On the other hand, ConocoPhillips had 82.5% more natural gas reserves than Canadian Natural Resources.

Excluding the oil sands, these two companies actually have a similar reserve life (Table 3).

Table 3. The 1P reserve life for Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Source: Laurentian Research.

Financial performance

Thanks to its exposure to oil sands and the WTI-WCS differential, Canadian Natural Resources realized US$32.67/boe in the 1Q2020, much lower than US$53.08/boe realized by ConocoPhillips. But Canadian Natural Resources also has a lower cost structure, judging from its OpEx, interest expenses, and overhead per boe of production.

All in all, Canadian Natural Resources generated US$10.02/boe of EBITDA. In comparison, ConocoPhillips pulled in US$18.08/boe of EBITDA and had a higher EBITDA margin during that quarter (Table 4).

Table 4. The per-boe financial parameters of Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Source: Laurentian Research.

Debt. Both Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips have maintained a reasonable level of debt, relative to their equity, interest expenses, and EBITDA. In this aspect, they distinguish themselves from many of their industry peers.

With higher asset turnover and lower leverage, there is no wonder ConocoPhillips is more profitable (Table 5).

Table 5. Financial ratios of Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Source: Laurentian Research.

Dividends. Canadian Natural Resources has maintained a record of rather consistent dividend raises; in the 17 years since 2004, it raised the dividends at a CAGR of 19.2%, which is quite impressive in the oil patch. For the 1Q2020, it announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.4250 per share (see here), which implies a forward dividend yield of 7.12% as of June 11, 2020.

ConocoPhillips raised dividends at a CAGR of 11.4% until 2015 when it cut dividends for the first time in 25 years. Since then, the company has been raising dividends at 13.9% per year. It announced a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share for the 1Q2020 (see here), yielding 3.99% as of June 11, 2020 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. History of dividends of Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Source: Laurentian Research.

Relative valuation. ConocoPhillips appears to be cheaper than Canadian Natural Resources in terms of EV/EBITDA multiples, even though it is more profitable (Table 5).

Investor takeaways

A comparative analysis of North America's top two large indies seems to suggest all sickly oil companies are alike (i.e., heavily indebted and high-cost assets); each strong oil company is strong in its own way, as is the case for Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips.

Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips have different types of assets, the former believing in oil sands and asset portfolio concentration while the latter operating conventional fields and practicing geographical diversification. They differ in cost structures and profitability too. However, they seem to have survived the latest oil crash equally well (Fig. 2).

The choice between these two E&P giants will depend on your investment goal. If you invest for income, then you may pick Canadian Natural Resources for its record of dividend payment and the 7.12% forward dividend yield. If you pursue capital appreciation, you probably should go for ConocoPhillips for its lower leverage, higher profitability, and relative undervaluation.

Fig. 2. Stock chart of Canadian Natural Resources and ConocoPhillips. Source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNQ, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.