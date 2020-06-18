We have been investing in medical landlords with spectacular results so far.

One of the sectors we have been adding during the COVID-19 sell-off is healthcare. Whether they care to admit it or not, Baby Boomers are aging and with age comes all sorts of medical needs.

It's a bit ironic that healthcare was a sector that sold off in the midst of a health crisis, but we were happy to take advantage of the opportunity.

When we can combine a sector we want to increase exposure to, with real estate, we are thrilled. In the healthcare sector, we were able to take advantage with two landlords so far. We bought Medical Properties Trust (MPW), a REIT that owns and leases hospitals, when it was under $15, and it's now trading at $20.

We were thrilled to invest in the blue-chip Welltower Inc (WELL), which has returned 25% in the month since our article was published to our subscribers. We did not think that such significant mispricing would last for long, and it didn't.

Today, we take a look at another REIT that had its price impacted by COVID-19, but the actual financial impacts are negligible. This REIT specializes in medical office buildings or MOBs, which are buildings that are leased to physicians and healthcare systems primarily for outpatient services. At approximately 25 million square feet of office space, this is the largest MOB owner in the US.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) currently has a yield of 4.6% and is still down approximately 20% from pre COVID-19 highs.

The business model is very straight forward. HTA buys, develops, or redevelops medical office buildings which it then leases for a variety of medical uses, gaining significant cash flow from the rent and building a large asset base of real estate.

HTA wisely focuses on major metro areas, with about 75% of their buildings in the top 20 MSAs (metropolitan statistical area) across the country. Additionally, they focus on locations that are either on the campus of a health system or aligned with a nearby campus. This provides stability in occupancy and rental rates.

Source: HTA Supplement

The result is that HTA owns attractive real estate that's very well located for the types of tenants they seek.

Tenants

Anybody who has ever attempted to own a rental property will tell you it's all about having a good tenant. A good tenant is worth their weight in gold. They will pay rent on time, they will renew when their lease is up and they will keep the place in good condition.

While there are not too many cases of REITs having to deal with tenants having parties and destroying the property (none that we are aware of), many REITs are facing issues with tenants not paying rent.

HTA reported 98% of April's contractual rent collected, and that they have granted 90-day rent deferrals. They anticipate total deferrals will equal 10% of one quarter's rent, or roughly $18 million, which will be recovered starting in Q3 and into 2021.

Compared to most other REITs, where we have seen numbers ranging from 25% for mall REITs, to 70% for strip malls and triple-nets in the 80%s, the impact to HTA is extremely minor. $18 million for a company that has more than $1 billion in liquidity is not going to have a material impact on the company.

The largest impact to HTA's tenants were that most states restricted elective surgeries, a major source of revenue in the medical field. However, there are a few reasons why HTA's portfolio has held up so well.

First, HTA's tenants span a number of specialties many of which are considered "essential" or were in the very first wave of businesses allowed to reopen:

Source: HTA

Second, HTA has significant diversification among their tenants. Their top 15 tenants account for only 30% of their annual base rent.

Source: HTA

This diversification means that the impact of any one tenant having issues will not make a huge difference to the company. The focus on the medical industry means that their tenant base is very recession resistant. Even elective medical procedures are frequently considered very important by the patient. That combined with much of the cost being put onto insurance or the government means that demand is very strong, even in recessions.

That HTA had such strong rent collections, even in one of the most extreme situations that one could have dreamed up, demonstrates how stable their tenant base is.

Balance Sheet

Balance sheets always are important, but in times like these, they are more important than ever. It's crucial that companies have enough liquidity on hand to deal with any unknowns and that they are able to easily manage any debt maturities.

HTA carries an investment-grade credit rating at BBB, so they should have no issue obtaining debt if they needed it. HTA's debt structure is primarily through their revolving lender and unsecured senior notes. They have some secured mortgages, but they are for very small amounts.

For REITs, unsecured debt is the most flexible option as it allows them to buy and sell properties without having to deal with lenders. When relying on unsecured debt, it's important to ensure that debt is refinanced ahead of time, as you do not want to be caught in a situation of needing to refinance say when a virus leads to a near-global economic shutdown.

HTA's maturity schedule is very good:

They have no significant maturities until their revolver in 2022. Their revolver has $1 billion in capacity, of which $405 million is currently drawn. Looking at their covenants, we can see that HTA has substantial room on all of them.

With an investment-grade rating, a healthy maturity schedule and plenty of room in their covenants, HTA should have no problem accessing the debt they need. We expect interest rates will remain very low for at least a few years. This means that HTA might have the opportunity to refinance their 2023 and 2024 bonds at lower rates, improving their cash flow even more.

Growth

HTA has been able to provide consistent dividend growth, with a current payout ratio of 75% of FFO. HTA already declared their July dividend at $0.315, and it goes ex-div July 1.

This growth has been driven through a combination of same-property growth, where HTA has been able to routinely grow net operating income at a rate of 2.5%-3% and through new development.

HTA's original guidance was for $500-$600 million in new investments. It's uncertain whether that will occur this year or not. In the earnings call, management stated they were open to deals, but that much would depend on how the market shakes out in the next few months. They are not going to buy for the sake of buying. They will buy when they are confident that there will be good returns 5-7 years out.

In terms of developments, HTA has communicated with their pre-leased tenants and their partners and have confirmed that there's demand to finish construction and open the new buildings. Here's a look at their current construction schedule:

HTA is in an excellent financial position. They have the liquidity to comfortably buy tomorrow if they see an opportunity. With many real estate owners not being in such a liquid position, it's very possible that HTA will be able to get some great prices.

We appreciate that management is taking a flexible approach, not attempting to force acquisitions or new development starts, but being open to opportunities as they present themselves. For REITs, being flexible and opportunistic will separate the more successful from the less successful.

Due to their focus on the strong MOB sector, consistently strong same-store results, and disciplined investing, HTA has been able to provide consistent growth and returns. COVID-19 might pause growth due to a lack of acquisition opportunities, but as the MOB market starts trading again, we look forward to HTA being able to take advantage of any price disruption. Their strong liquidity position means they will have a capital advantage over other buyers.

A reasonable long-term FFO/share growth rate is 4-5%. HTA is currently valued at approximately 16x trailing FFO, a multiple we believe could expand back to 20x FFO, implying upside to approximately $33.60.

Conclusion

In a world where many REITs are struggling to collect rent and there are a lot of unknowns about how much rent will be collected, HTA has enjoyed relatively few deferral requests that add up to an immaterial amount of deferred rent. This is due to their quality properties, tenant diversification, and their concentration in a sector that has been allowed to reopen relatively quickly and has very constant demand.

Americans might have put off elective procedures, but that demand has simply been delayed. We certainly hope they weren't trying to do surgery at home! (And if they did, it likely created new demand for medical services.) Thanks to their strong balance sheet, HTA is in a position to work with their tenants, and they did. This makes HTA very recession resistant, and we can count on them to continue producing strong cash flow in any economic conditions.

The long-term tailwinds of the medical industry are there. The Baby Boomer generation is aging, and that leads to all sorts of reasons to get medical care. MOBs has been a strong sector to own and will continue to be a growing and profitable sector for many more years.

As investors, we have an opportunity to buy HTA at a discount. Investors today can enjoy a 4.6% yield, a dividend that's likely to continue growing, and plenty of capital gains potential as their share price recovers.

