Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. While I was optimistic on British equities heading in to 2020, I lowered my outlook on EWU as it came under pressure, and I believe a further downgrade is now warranted. Specifically, the British labor market continues to show signs of weakness, with mounting jobless claims and further corporate layoff announcements even as the economy begins to re-open. Further, business confidence remains at very low levels, as the future of a post-EU Britain remains mired by uncertainty. Finally, while EWU looks cheap compared to U.S. equities, I see little chance of out-performance across the pond, keeping me focused primarily on domestic companies.

Background

First, a little about EWU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.K. equities." The fund only offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies that are based in the United Kingdom. EWU is currently trading at $26.60/share and yields 5.41% annually. I reviewed EWU a little over three months ago, when I cautioned investors to be careful with British equities. Simply, I saw major headwinds for the fund, driven by Brexit uncertainty and the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the U.K. and Europe. In hindsight, this cautious outlook was justified. While U.S. markets have turned strongly positive in the interim, EWU's return has been slightly negative, as shown below:

Considering this divergence in performance, I wanted to take another look at EWU, to see if I should change my rating from here. After review, my outlook for EWU has worsened, prompting me to downgrade to a "bearish" rating. The reason is two-fold. The COVID-19 crisis is having a tremendous impact on the U.K., and the crisis has delayed any further progress on Brexit negotiations, which are critical to the economy's success. Therefore, I see little incentive to buy EWU right now, and I will discuss these reasons in greater detail below.

The Good: British Equities Remain Cheap

To start, I want to reiterate a key point that has been consistent for a while, and which likely has many investors considering British equities in the first place. This is the relative valuation between U.K. and U.S. equities, which has registered a large gap for a while. With all the noise and risk hanging over the British economy, U.K. equities have lagged their U.S. counterparts, and this has resulted in a widening spread in terms of valuation. While this spread has been around for a while, it is important to note that it has not narrowed, but widened, as 2020 gotten underway. This is not surprising due to the rise in U.S. equities, while U.K. equities have been flat over the last three months, despite corporate earnings in both jurisdictions coming under pressure. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows the current P/E's and dividend yields for EWU and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV):

Fund Current P/E Current Yield EWU 15.4 5.41% IVV 20.7 1.92%

My point here is to emphasize that while I am going to highlight the reasons why I am avoiding EWU right now, some investors may decide the relative valuation is too attractive to pass up. Simply, it would be possible to rationalize that while the U.K. faces serious headwinds, those risks are priced in to the current valuation. However, I would caution that these risks, an on-going pandemic and a seemingly never-ending Brexit saga, are likely to weigh on the U.K. for quite a while. This indicates to me that EWU is going to offer a relative discount for quite a while, negating it as a reason to buy at the moment.

Employment Picture No Longer A Source Of Stability

I will now shift to some of my concerns for the broader British economy. Of particular note is the employment situation, which is quite dire. Of course, this is not surprising, given that the country has taken a pretty aggressive lock-down stance to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 cases. Further, the unemployed have been given government benefits to help prevent widespread defaults and delinquencies from piling. Therefore, investors may not view the U.K. situation as any worse than other countries, such as the U.S. However, there are reasons why I view the situation in the U.K more negatively.

One, strong employment figures have been a core driver for my prior bullishness on EWU. Despite the Brexit headwinds, coupled with concerns about future economic growth, the British labor market had been quite resilient. In fact, I noted how the U.K. hit a 45 year low in unemployment during my last review. This was a key reason why, despite all the negativity, I believed strong consumer spending would help support the overall economy.

Fast forward to today, and this story no longer exists, eliminating a positive attribute I saw in the past. As I noted, the previously low unemployment rate (shown below) has now reversed, and is overshadowed by a surge of jobless claims in April and May, as the second graph below illustrates:

Clearly, this is a very negative trend, and is going to have a detrimental impact on consumer confidence, spending, and corporate profits.

Of course, as I noted above, investors may be willing to overlook this trend, figuring that once we see more positive news on the COVID-19 front, jobless claims will return to normal. This is certainly a possibility, but I would not be so sure. I expect the labor market in the U.S. to see a much faster recovery, which is paramount to my thesis that U.S. equities will continue to out-perform. A primary reason for this belief is the U.S. does not have the Brexit overhang that the U.K. must contend with, which I will discuss more in a following paragraph. Furthermore, despite new COVID-19 cases declining and a return of some economic activity, many corporations are continuing to announce plans to press ahead with job cuts.

For example, this past week British Airways CEO Willie Walsh reiterated the company's plan to eliminate 12,000 jobs. This comes as at a time when the number of flights has begun to rise, signaling to me that some jobs that were lost as a result of the pandemic are not coming back. For support, consider that this is just one example, as a slew of other companies have continued to announce job cuts are set to continue. Notable mentions are other major airlines, but the list of companies is diverse, with British Petroleum (BP) (a top holding in EWU) announcing 10,000 job cuts in June, just as the country is beginning to start re-opening.

My overall takeaway is, the labor force in the U.K. is going through a major restructuring. While many job losses are directly tied to the pandemic, that does not mean they will automatically come back when, and if, things return to normal. I expect a continued lower level of labor participation for the remainder of the year, and likely beyond. This is an especially negative development for me with respect to EWU, as a previously resilient labor market was a driving force behind my interest in the fund.

Confidence Has Been Shattered

My next point has to do with declining business confidence across the U.K., which provides support to my thesis above that the labor market is not going to return to pre-crisis levels any time soon. Specifically, business confidence has now fallen to levels not seen since the financial crisis, and hiring intentions have fallen, according to a survey conducted by Lloyd's Bank (LYG). Highlights of the report are shown below, and illustrate a consistent lack of optimism across the U.K., in almost all regions and sectors:

This is an important point, because rising optimism was another metric that I viewed favorably at the beginning of the year. After the Tory victory, business confidence shot up measurably, which I highlighted as support for my bullish outlook. Unfortunately, that confidence has evaporated, and the general consensus within this current survey is that hiring and wage increases are not going to act as catalysts for the British economy. This presents major short-term challenges for stocks, which could become longer term challenges.

Brexit Continues To Lack Clarity

My final point concerns the other elephant in the room, which is Brexit. After the Tory victory last year, it looked like a deal was set to be finalized. The Tory government had made Brexit a priority, and they finally had a majority in Parliament to push through any agreement negotiators would be able to make with the EU. Unfortunately, six months have passed since that election, and very little progress has been made. While COVID-19 has been responsible for some of the short-term delay, it has become increasingly clear that even with a majority government, the Tories have not reached a consensus on what a post-EU Britain should look like. Just as importantly, they seem unable to agree with EU officials on important trade matters.

Of course, there has been some recent progress. Given the lack of results so far in 2020, the U.K. and EU officials have agreed to "speed up" trade talks in the weeks ahead, according to a recent article by CNBC. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated he does not want to extend the December deadline to reach a deal, which means a lot of progress needs to be made in the second half of the year. If this does not happen, the U.K. could realize a "No Deal" scenario, which will increase uncertainty for both regions. Simply, this is not a desirable result for investors.

And the U.K. absolutely needs the EU in order to be successful. While there are merits to leaving the EU, the U.K. will still be reliant on the EU for trade. In just one example on how important access to the EU market is for Britain, consider that the vast majority of agricultural exports find their way to EU soil, as shown in the chart below:

Without a favorable deal, these exports could be subject to tariffs, along with other important exports such as cars. If no deal is reached and the tariffs go in to place, demand from the EU is sure to drop, which will pressure an already challenged labor market. Furthermore, the future of Financial Services, long a driving force behind London's prosperity, continues to remain uncertain. Without a deal, access to the EU's single market remains in doubt, which will exacerbate the loss of finance jobs from London that began four years ago.

My takeaway here is investors would be hard pressed to find positive news on the Brexit front. Hopefully, this will change in the weeks and months ahead, as the British government has a renewed sense of urgency to craft a deal. However, the EU has the upper hand in these negotiations, which will challenge how good a deal the U.K. will ultimately be able to achieve. As long as this uncertainty remains, my outlook for British equities will be negative.

Bottom Line

I had been long EWU for a while, but I exited my position during the sell-off as I saw little chance of future out-performance. In hindsight, this was a good move, as U.S. equities continue to recover sharply. Looking ahead, I will continue to avoid British equities for now. The labor market is extremely weak, business confidence is at historic lows, and there has not been any meaningful progress on Brexit since I last considered the fund. In summary, I expect EWU to come under pressure in the second half of the year, and would caution investors to be very selective on entry points at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.