Aussie Dollar: Resilient, But Pressures Lie Ahead

Last month, I made the argument that the Aussie dollar may in fact prove to be more resilient than initially expected by the markets.

With Australia having been one of the world’s most successful countries in stopping the spread of COVID-19, the Aussie dollar had been rallying accordingly.

Moreover, with consumer sentiment having rebounded quite strongly last month after the initial drop, Australia’s economy showed encouraging signs of getting back on its feet.

The uptrend in the Aussie dollar has continued into June, with the currency up against other major currencies – including the Japanese yen which has also seen demand as a safe haven currency:

Source: investing.com

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to hold its cash rate at 0.25 percent, citing that in spite of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, a pick up in consumer spending has been encouraging and the incidence of the virus itself has been reduced dramatically.

However, global markets have been on the decline over fears of a second wave. Should this materialise, then there is always the possibility that the central bank might choose to cut rates further. It was acknowledged by the RBA that Australia is still in a difficult economic situation. For instance, total hours worked in Australia declined by a record 9 percent in April and household spending has declined very significantly.

Moreover, Australia continues to come under pressure from trade tensions with China. With China being Australia’s trading partner, a call by Australia for an international investigation into COVID-19 has resulted in China imposing trade bans and tariffs on a range of commodities. China is the world’s largest consumer of iron ore and the commodity represents Australia’s most important export to China. Should trade tensions escalate, then any potential restrictions on iron ore trade is likely to result in a corresponding drop in demand for the Aussie dollar and we could expect to see declines in the currency accordingly.

While this remains a risk, the Aussie dollar has shown resiliency in spite of escalating trade tensions with China. Moreover, the markets in general have come to see the Aussie dollar as a more attractive currency in any case. For instance, currencies such as the British pound are declining over growing fears of a no-deal Brexit, while the growing political instability in the United States as a result of recent protests and the highest death toll from coronavirus worldwide has seen the greenback decline further.

From this standpoint, I take the view that the Aussie dollar will continue to rise in spite of domestic pressures. Yes, there are challenges to the domestic economy – but this is true of virtually all countries at the moment due to COVID-19.

