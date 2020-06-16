Ford needs to meet strong competition from GM in terms of engines, FCA/RAM in terms of interior design, and Nissan in terms of longer/better warranty.

I discuss what we can expect from a new Ford F-150 that goes into production this Fall and will be in U.S. dealerships hopefully by December 2020.

I discuss how the current F-150 compares to its four half-ton full-size competitors in the U.S. market: RAM (FCA), General Motors, Toyota and Nissan.

From a market share and analysis perspective, I detail half-ton versions vs. heavy-duty versions and how GM compares with its multiple brands (Chevrolet and GMC).

Ford will unveil the new F-150 on June 25. I describe various aspects of Ford's position in the market with the F-150.

The Ford (F) F-series pickup truck has famously been the best-selling nameplate in the U.S. for several decades. It is important to start any discussion about the Ford F-150 with a few caveats and nuances to that claim, however:

Half-ton (150) vs. Heavy-Duty (250/350)

Full-size pickup trucks in the U.S. market come in multiple weight classes. The main delineation is between the "half-ton" category -- 150 in Ford terminology and 1500 in RAM/GM terminology -- and the "heavy-duty" category -- 250 and up in Ford terminology, and 2500 and up in GM/RAM terminology.

RAM (FCAU) and Ford report their sales without breaking down those numbers -- between "half-ton" and "heavy-duty." In contrast, General Motors (GM) recently started breaking down the "half-ton" vs. HD quarterly sales numbers. This is the first reason you should double-check and think twice when you see Ford's F-series sales numbers. The specific comparison may not be apples-to-apples.

Multiple brands and nameplates vs. Ford

The other dimension that hampers the comparison between the Ford F-series and its largest competitor, General Motors, is that GM splits its full-size pickup truck not only by weight class, but also between two brands: Chevrolet and GMC. While GM has been trying to separate the appearance of Chevrolet and GMC products, let's face it: It is almost all meaningful ways the same vehicle under the skin. The R&D department and the factories are the same: They should be counted as one, for overall sales analysis.

Therefore, while the Ford F-series has tended to outsell the Chevrolet Silverado, to get the full picture you have to add the GMC Sierra to the overall GM picture. Let's illustrate these two phenomena with a couple of tables, starting with the "raw" numbers:

Fullsize trucks, USA 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share Chevrolet Silverado HD 30773 29541 4% 6% 6% Chevrolet Silverado LD 112925 84496 34% 21% 16% GMC Sierra HD 13168 9242 42% 2% 2% GMC Sierra LD 39841 31304 27% 7% 6% Ford F-Series 186562 214611 -13% 35% 41% RAM Pickup 128805 120026 7% 24% 23% Toyota Tundra 21658 25100 -14% 4% 5% Nissan Titan 5732 9683 -41% 1% 2% TOTAL 539464 524003 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, Ford's market share in U.S. full-size pickup trucks fell from 41% a year ago to 35% in Q1 2020. But Ford is still the leader, right?

Um, no. If you add up all four GM categories, the picture shifts:

Fullsize by co, USA 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change y/y 2020 share 2019 share GM 196707 154583 27% 36% 30% Ford 186562 214611 -13% 35% 41% FCA 128805 120026 7% 24% 23% Toyota 21658 25100 -14% 4% 5% Nissan 5732 9683 -41% 1% 2% TOTAL 539464 524003 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, something has changed! Yes, if you add up all the GM categories, GM is at 36% -- slightly larger than Ford at 35%.

With that out of the way, let's see what is about to happen with the Ford F-150 specifically -- not the Heavy Duty versions thereof. First, some history.

The current generation F-150 showed up in 2014 and had two major advancements for the nameplate:

An aluminium body that lowered weight.

An increased emphasis on V6 turbo engines, as opposed to the older 5 liter non-turbo V8.

In the years that passed, the F-150 was refined in a variety of ways. The most changes happened in terms of the powertrain:

10-speed automatic transmission.

3-liter V6 diesel made in the UK (also used by Land Rover).

450 horsepower high-output V6 turbo now available also in non-Raptor versions.

Perhaps the one area where the F-150 was early and the competition has not caught up at all, is in the driver's seat. Unlike the competitors, the Ford F-150 can be had with a massaging front seat, which can be helpful in a variety of ways, including blood circulation and simply staying awake on a long trip.

Ford F-150 vs. the competition

That brings us to setting the competitive stage for where the current, 2020 model year, Ford F-150 stands on the eve of the June 25 unveil of whatever it will be that will follow this most important light vehicle in the North American market. The Ford F-150 has four competitors:

General Motors -- Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra

The current generation Chevrolet/GMC full-size half-ton (1500) pickup trucks came out for 2019, so for the last 18 months it has been a "fresher" competitor to the Ford F-150. Here are the ways I think the GM offerings are better than the outgoing Ford F-150 (2020 and older) generation:

Better steering and overall front-end handling. A superb set of engines, especially the in-line four-cylinder gasoline 2.7 liter turbo and the straight-six cylinder 3.0 liter diesel. This includes their superior fuel economy, especially in real-world driving. An optional factory (not dealer or third party) warranty that lifts the bumper-to-bumper to five years (from three) and 60,000 miles (up from 36,000). You can't get that from Ford, RAM or Toyota.

However, the GM offerings fell short against the Ford F-150 in these areas, in my opinion:

Interior design. While the GM pickup trucks interiors are functional, they look cheap. The Ford F-150 may "feel" cheap and look cheap upon closer inspection, but the design -- at least from a few feet away -- looks richer than GM's interiors. Seat comfort. The Ford F-150 has a superior seat comfort and for that matter a superior seating position too.

RAM 1500 pickup truck

RAM had already been gaining market share before 2018, but when the all-new RAM 1500 hit U.S. dealerships in March 2018, it became an even bigger success. The RAM 1500 set a new standard for interior design, and the engines were 48 volt "mild" hybrid as standard.

Ford F-150 retains the slightest seat comfort edge over RAM 1500, and it has a massaging seat. In addition, Ford offers several more engine options.

Toyota Tundra

The U.S. market share for Toyota (TM) Tundra has now fallen below 5% and the current generation Tundra is much overdue for an all-new generation, which we expect to arrive no later than 2022. The Tundra shows its age with a couple of key numbers: 6-speed transmission and the lowest MPG (miles per gallon) in the class.

Toyota Tundra still sells because of its stellar reputation for quality, reliability and durability (QRD). The exterior styling also remains remarkably fresh and just "good" despite the considerable age of this generation truck. People just love the way it looks -- and that as with almost all other Toyota products, nothing ever seems to break down. You're just paying for it at the pump, with blended real-world fuel economy way worse than most competitors.

Nissan Titan

If you thought the Toyota Tundra market share was marginal, just wait until you see the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Titan. It sold only 31,514 units in the U.S. in 2019, and in Q1 of 2020 the market share stood below 2%.

That's too bad, because the Nissan Titan actually has some very laudable qualities. The interior looks very "car-like" in a very good way, with everything from seats to controls to steering feeling are a lot more like a car than a big pickup truck. The standard safety technology and all the electronics have become quite good, especially for the refreshed 2020 model year.

Just like Toyota, the Nissan Titan offers only a single naturally aspirated V8 engine -- now with 7 speeds, up from six. It's a delight to drive, and the 2020 Titan looks great. Can you tell I really like the 2020 Nissan Titan? Here is a video review that will give you a sense why: 2020 Nissan Titan | Review & Road Test

The final selling point for the Nissan Titan is that it offers by far the best standard warranty in the business: 5 years and 100,000 miles bumper-to-bumper. Nobody else has that, even as an option.

What's next for the Ford F-150?

The new Ford F-150 debuts on June 25 and with production starting in the Fall, the first units should start reaching U.S. dealerships by the end of the year, 2020. What will be new about it?

Based on a combination of numerous well-publicized leaks, and some intelligent speculation, we can predict these changes, just for starters:

A slight exterior massage, such as new front (lights, grille, etc.) styling.

A much-improved interior to hopefully close the gap with industry-leader RAM 1500 or even the Nissan Titan.

A hybrid engine, supposedly based on the 3.5 liter V6 turbo. This should improve fuel economy.

Hopefully, there are many more exciting new things we will hear about for the Ford F-150 on June 25. With some luck, we may even get more information about the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) version of the Ford F-150, which is expected to arrive in two years from now, June 2022.

Conclusion: Ford's most important moment

The Ford F-150 is so important to Ford, that when even smaller changes are announced, investors must listen carefully. The Ford F-150 is class-leading, and it forms the basis for the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs as well.

The competition from General Motors, RAM (FCA), Toyota and Nissan is as tough as ever, however, and Ford cannot afford to skip a beat in terms of upgrading the F-150 for this constantly intense battle. On June 25 we get the first sign as to whether Ford will do what it takes. Later in the year, we will see how production starts, and eventually get to drive this most important pickup truck in the North American market.

