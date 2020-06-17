Insurance recoveries for cancelled events in 2020-21 are not reflected in the EEX stock price. Our research indicates EEX will be FCF positive even if every event is cancelled.

There are few things as aggravating as when companies strike sweetheart deals with large investors on favorable terms that are unavailable to existing shareholders. Warren Buffett is the king of these deals, executing several during the Financial Crisis and most recently investing $10b in Occidental Petroleum via a preferred stock that pays an 8% dividend and sits senior to the common stock. These deals are typically private placements that aren’t available to existing shareholders. Occasionally, a company will do the right thing and allow existing shareholders to participate – which is currently happening at Emerald Holdings Inc. (ticker: EEX).

We see a compelling opportunity for investors to participate in a sweetheart deal announced last week between EEX and its largest investor, Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp. EEX is raising $400m via a Convertible Preferred Stock offering (the “Preferred Stock”) that yields 7.0% per year and has seniority over the common shares. The Preferred Stock is convertible to common stock at a price per share of $3.52. In essence, investors in the Preferred Stock stand to fully participate in an eventual EEX rebound and earn 7% annually while they wait.

We believe this cash infusion is a strong signal that Onex is committed to preserving the equity value of EEX, which makes sense given that they own 65% of the company. We also believe the value of the insurance recoveries for cancelled events in 2020 and 2021 is not being fully priced into the EEX stock. Our research indicates EEX will receive these insurance payments and the amounts ($191.1m in 2020 and $191.4m in 2021) should allow EEX to be free cash flow positive in both years even if every event is cancelled. We see fair value for the stock at $7.50 per share (+130% upside). Although we see significant upside for the EEX common stock, we think the Preferred Stock is an even better option for investors given it has the same upside potential as the common stock, the downside protection of being senior in the capital stack, and offers a yield component of 7%. In order for investors to be eligible to participate in the Preferred Stock offering, they must be shareholders of EEX as of the record date of the rights offering.

Company Overview: Emerald Holding Inc. was created in 2013 when Onex Corp, a Canadian private equity firm, acquired Nielsen Expositions for $950m. Today EEX is one of the largest tradeshow organizers in the USA. EEX hosts over 140 events each year, which are unique business-to-business live events with an emphasis on the following industries: Design & Construction, Technology, Food, Retail, Equipment, Safety, and Marketing Services. EEX trade shows typically hold market-leading positions and are the largest in their respective industry verticals. Revenue is generated via exhibitor fees, sponsorships, marketing services, and attendee fees.

Proven Business Model with Attractive Margins and Free Cash Flow

EEX has a proven business model that consistently generates large amounts of free cash flow each year. Unfortunately, the global COVID-19 pandemic and resulting collapse in business travel and bans on large gatherings is the perfect storm for the trade show industry. Mr. Market has reacted accordingly and the stock has declined -70% YTD. Prior to the pandemic, the trade show industry was experiencing healthy demand as it offers businesses a unique experience to network with peers, source new suppliers, identify trends, learn about new products, and market their products. According to competitor Relx (Reed Exhibitions), trade show revenues in Q1 2020 were tracking slightly ahead of Q1 2019 prior to the pandemic. The trade show business is cyclical, although the decline experienced last cycle was not overly severe as shown in the chart below.

Source: AMR International, CEIR

EEX is an inherently high margin business with gross margins consistently in the 70% range.

Source: SEC filings

The revenue generated by EEX is typically only ~25% of the total cost an exhibitor incurs when attending a trade show. Given this dynamic, there is little pressure from exhibitors to squeeze the trade show organizers on pricing. We believe this helps to keep profit margins structurally attractive. There is also a “network effect” of the biggest and best trade shows attracting the best attendees. The value proposition of the best trade shows gives the owners of these shows a degree of pricing power.

Source: informamarkets

The business model also enjoys negative working capital and requires little CAPEX spending ($3-4m annually), which makes it a free cash flow machine. Historically, EEX has used this free cash flow to acquire other trade show assets to grow its product offering and reward shareholders with a healthy dividend payment. Annual dividend payments were ~$21m per year ($0.30 per share) prior to the pandemic.

Source: SEC filings

The next 12-18 months will likely be an extremely difficult environment for EEX. However, once a vaccine (or highly effective treatment) is developed or if global herd immunity is achieved, we expect the trade show business will rebound to normal historical levels. The industry is highly fragmented, with lots of shows run by trade organizations and small operators. We believe many smaller trade shows will not survive the current halt in activity. But we expect the larger players (Emerald, Reeds, Informa, Clarion) to have the resources to navigate through and reemerge into a less-crowded competitive environment.

Insurance Proceeds Will Support EEX in 2020-2021

We believe the market is missing the positive benefits of the event cancellation insurance proceeds that EEX should receive in 2020 and 2021. EEX maintains event cancellation insurance that provides coverage for each of the company’s events for 2020 and 2021. The insurance coverage explicitly includes coverage for losses resulting from the outbreak of communicable diseases and allows for payments of up to $191m per year. To date, EEX has submitted approximately $91m of claims. Our research indicates the eventual insurance recoveries are highly likely. Supporting this view is the fact that EEX received confirmation on May 15th from its insurers that its initial claim of $22.5m was within the scope of the policy. Furthermore, the insurers have already approved an initial prepayment of $15m against the $22.5m claim.

We estimate the insurance payments will allow EEX to be free cash flow positive in 2020 and 2021 even if every event is cancelled. Our analysis below shows the expected impact assuming every event is cancelled. We are assuming little change to EEX overhead costs, which is likely too conservative given the cost-cutting measures the company has already taken. Interest expense should decline as the credit facility is paid off using the proceeds from the Preferred Stock offering.

Source: SEC filings & author estimates

Onex Commitment Is Strong Signal The Equity Value Will Be Protected

We have been watching EEX since the pandemic began to unfold in March. We were attracted to the positive attributes of the business model, but we couldn’t get comfortable that EEX had enough liquidity to make it through the COVID-19 storm. That all changed last week when EEX announced that its majority investor, private equity firm Onex Corporation, will backstop a $400m capital raise. We believe the structure of this capital infusion is a strong signal that Onex is committed to preserving the equity value of EEX, which makes sense given that they already own 65% of the company. The proceeds from the new Preferred Stock will be used to repay the existing credit facility, which matures in 2022 and contains a potentially troublesome debt covenant. With $400m of incoming fresh capital and up to $382m of insurance recoveries over the next two years, we are confident EEX will have ample liquidity to ride out this storm.

New Preferred Stock Offering Is Compelling

We see a compelling opportunity for investors to co-invest alongside Onex in the new Preferred Stock offering, but in order to do that they must be EEX shareholders. A rights offering is being done in conjunction with the Onex transaction that will allow existing shareholders to participate in this sweetheart Preferred Stock deal. Existing shareholders are able to purchase one share of the new Preferred Stock at $5.60 per share for every share of the common stock they own. We believe the new Preferred Stock offers investors a lower risk way to participate in the EEX rebound while also providing a yield of 7% (either in-kind or cash). It is also entitled to receive any dividends paid on the common stock. The only catch is that investors must be EEX shareholders as of the record date for the rights offering. Full details of the offering can be found in this 8-k filing with the SEC.

We see significant upside for EEX once the COVID-19 pandemic is safely over. That said, the Preferred Stock offering will dramatically alter the number of shares outstanding (assuming the shares are eventually converted at $3.52 per share), which will impact valuation on a per share basis. Following the Preferred Stock offering, we estimate the total number of shares outstanding will increase by approximately 113.6m shares, which will result in total EEX shares outstanding of approximately 185m shares. We believe the business should generate normalized EBITDA of approximately $110m annually during normal times. Comparable businesses have sold for 14-15x EBITDA (see table below). Assuming EEX is able to rebound to our estimate of normalized EBITDA, the stock is currently trading at 6.5x EBITDA assuming full conversion of the Preferred Stock.

Source: Factset

We believe the endgame for Onex is the eventual sale of EEX. There are several strategic buyers such as RELX and Informa that would be natural buyers for EEX. If EEX were to be acquired for 14.2x normalized EBITDA, the stock would be worth $7.50 per share or +130% upside from here. Our estimate of fair value assumes an eventual vaccine or treatment for the coronavirus leads to a resumption of historical activity for business travel and trade shows.

Further supporting our view that EEX has significant upside potential is the fact that it is currently trading well below its “replacement cost”. Onex and EEX have invested approximately $1.6b into various acquisitions that have combined to create the modern day EEX. Onex acquired Nielsen Expositions for $950m in 2013 and George Little Management for $355m in 2014. Since 2014, EEX has acquired an additional 18 companies for approximately $332m. The “replacement cost” for EEX is $1.6b or $7.97 per share based on the new share count. Our research indicates the majority of the EEX trade shows have significant brand value established over the years. While EEX may have overpaid for some acquisitions, we believe the current spread between the capital invested in the acquisitions and its enterprise value provides investors with a margin of safety.

Source: SEC filings

In summary, we see an attractive opportunity in EEX that has been dramatically de-risked by the capital infusion from Onex. We believe the best way to express this view is via the new Preferred Shares that will be available to those who are shareholders as of the record date of the rights offering. The record date has not been announced yet, but we expect it to occur in the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EEX.

Additional disclosure: The author and/or employer may buy or sell shares in any company mentioned, at any time, without notice. The information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the posting date. Readers should conduct their own verification of any information or analyses contained in this report. The author undertakes no obligation to update this report based on any future events or information. This article represents best efforts to convey a fact-based opinion. My conclusions may be incorrect. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. I am long EEX and may change my position at any time without notice.