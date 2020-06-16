World oil production is headed down and consumption and prices are headed up.

In 2016 I wrote an article about Exxon Mobil (XOM) arguing how credit rating problems and Saudi Arabia were going to cause the price to fall over the next few years: "No Ha-Ha At Doha: Saudi Arabia Raises The Oil-Price Ante, And Exxon's Credit Takes A Hit."

I concluded that Exxon was a sell at the then price of $88.

Now in this article I will recommend buying XOM at the current price of about almost half of what it was at the time.

My argument for buying XOM does not involve a sophisticated analysis of XOM's financial statements or any inherent advantage of their management programs going forward or previous timely investments, although there's some good in all three. It's a simple turnaround example of a good company that has fallen further than it should have and is a buy because of the current price and current circumstances.

Here are six reasons to buy Exxon now.

1. World oil production is headed down and consumption and prices are headed up.

In April oil prices took a huge hit with prices falling at a historic rate. But production cuts already announced are moving even faster and the end result will be higher oil prices and slowly growing volume.

This is shown quite nicely by two EIA (Energy Information Administration) charts.

The first chart shows how consumption dropped precipitously followed by demand shortly afterward. But the forecast also says demand will soon exceed production and that means higher prices.

Also notice in the bottom right hand corner the EIA is projecting no inventory build for at least the next six quarters: Higher, maybe much higher, oil prices are on the way.

And when inventory drops and production drops while consumption rises, guess what inevitably happens? Prices go up and they might go up a lot more than EIA is projecting here in the second chart.

So if we look at these next two charts we can easily visualize prices going up faster than EIA predicts.

The first chart shows actual WTI prices for the last six months. The price angle going up from the bottom is pretty steep, and if we project it we can see could easily get above $50 by the end of June.

And an economic forecast website called 30rates.com says WTI prices might look very much like the above chart:

Of course, it all depends on how fast demand ramps up because at the rate production is being shut down production recovery is going to be much slower than demand. As evidence, China's demand already has rebounded to pre COVID-19 numbers.

Oil demand in China has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Bloomberg reported.

Consumption has rebounded to about 13 million barrels per day, compared to 13.7 million barrels in December.

2. Prices were dropping before COVID-19 hit.

As you can see on the macrotrends chart above, oil prices were dropping before COVID-19 hit.

Demand certainly has slackened at a historical rate recently. But it may well bounce back higher and quicker than in previous downturns because for the first time in more than 60 years demand equaled production at the end of 2019.

With low prices will consumption or production drop faster? My guess is production. And with all the capital destruction happening in the E&P (exploration and production) market, production may remain subdued for a long time, at least long enough to drive crude prices much higher.

3. Oil production is not like airlines or restaurants.

We hear constantly how much business has dropped in airlines (95% in some cases) and restaurants, but oil demand is still near historical highs. It seems like oil producers are caught up in the hysteria of other damage to other industries.

Looking at the chart below you can see that even now production is higher than in 2018.

So business has slowed, but compared to other industries oil producers, especially substantial and financially capable ones like Exxon, are in pretty good shape. Painted with a broad brush so to speak.

That means the stock price downside to date may be exaggerated.

4. The stock price recently hit an 18-year low.

Until recently I think Exxon has been mismanaged for a long time. I like the new CEO, Darren Woods. He seems focused and disciplined. But at some point, the stock price drops so much that any historical issues have been more than compensated for. That's where I think Exxon is today.

The price hit $30.27 in July of 2002 and recently on March 23 hit $31.45. Both are down 70% from XOM's 20-year high of $104.

I'm no chart technician but that's a long, long time. Higher seems more likely than lower.

5. Big fish eat little fish, and Exxon is the biggest fish.

Exxon recently increased its revolving credit line to $15 billion and now has $25 billion in cash. Not to mention a debt to capitalization ratio of only 26%. That could be put to good use if the price is right and there are many E&P companies in trouble right now.

But Woods has said that if there's value they will make acquisitions.

And of course, as we look at opportunities - I've been asked this a lot of times in these calls about acquisitions. And what I've always said is we have to look and find some unique value levers to justify the deal. And if you can't do that then there's no space for the deal.

And under the current scenario there may be some very valuable, low-priced assets to buy throughout the oil patch.

The law firm Haynes and Boone LLP specializes in oil company bankruptcies and they have developed some interesting data on those bankruptcies.

Since 2015 there have been more than 200 E&P bankruptcies.

Here are the seven that have occurred in the first quarter of 2020.

And there may be even more accretive deals outside of the US in places where Exxon already has a presence. But the point is good deals will be available and Exxon has the wherewithal to do them.

6. The dividend, the dividend, the dividend.

The investment world was shocked when Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) cut its dividend for the first time in 75 years. So now everyone is wondering if Exxon is next.

CEO Darren Woods:

So I think we're going to begin to see here in the next year or so, a lot of the benefits associated with the investments we have been making and that will contribute to the cash and provide the basis to support the dividend.

and

We remain committed to our capital allocation priorities investing in industry-advantaged projects that grow cash flow and support a reliable growing dividend and strong balance sheet.

So it doesn't look like a cut is in the offing. That puts Exxon and its almost 8% dividend at the top of the class.

And please notice the word "growing."

And keep in mind, Exxon can always, if need be, cut low-margin capex projects to expand cash flow and protect the dividend.

Conclusion

In recent weeks there have been some news items regarding XOM that some are assigning negative implications. For example, flaring issues in Guyana (see here) and slowing development of the Beaumont, Texas, refinery are temporary issues that do not change the long-term narrative that oil prices are going up.

Offsetting those temporary negatives are positives such as Vietnam looking to add LNG capabilities and the sale of low-margin North Sea assets.

Additionally, JPMorgan estimates that prices may hit $190 BBL by 2025. Here's the quote from SA Contributor Cattle Drive Capital (see article here):

The combination of the supply and demand side dynamics suggests that the global oil market could move into large and sustained deficits past 2022, reaching an extreme 1.7 mbd by 2025. Running this scenario through our pricing model suggests these balances would lead to Brent oil prices rising steadily from 2022 onwards, averaging around $80/bbl in 2023, $100/bbl in 2024 and $190/bbl in 2025.

Exxon is selling at a very compelling price. However, in this market environment, it could still go down from here.

On the other hand, management seems to be confident things will get better.

I agree with management and think Exxon is a buy under $50 with a price target of $60 or higher within one year. In the meantime, you collect a nice 8% dividend.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags

With the vagaries of oil prices, any company associated with the "oil market" is subject to volatile price movements.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists.

"Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. "Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

In a volatile environment like we are facing now, cash is always a viable alternative.

