Its superior collection was the result of its property concentration in industrial and other more COVID resistant sectors.

WPC's rent collections were among the best during April and May.

The Buy Thesis

W.P. Carey (WPC) has a great mix of quality and value that positions it to outperform going forward. In particular there are three characteristics that make WPC opportunistic presently.

13X P/AFFO Stronger property mix relative to peers Investment grade balance sheet

The property mix along with the healthy balance sheet make WPC among the safer equity investments, while the attractive valuation portends strong return potential. That looks like a good risk adjusted return.

Origin of opportunity

W.P. Carey has a long track record of being a successful triple net REIT and we have liked it as a company for quite a while. We sold it a couple years back as valuation was getting a bit full, but some unusual price movement has brought WPC back into an attractive price range. The fresh opportunity was created by the dissonance between its fundamental performance and its price drop.

Frankly, on a fundamental level, WPC has massively outperformed its peers by collecting 96% of April rent and 95% of May rent. In contrast, its market price has fallen a bit more than other REITs.

As a $90 stock, WPC was fine, but its return outlook was a bit underwhelming due to the somewhat high multiple. At $65, which represents a 13X multiple of AFFO, the return outlook is significantly stronger.

This $25 price drop simply does not match the nearly untouched fundamental earnings. WPC has not been given any credit for its superior resilience in this challenging environment and this disproportionate price impact has created a great entry point into the stock.

Relative valuation

There are 2 main groups of triple net REITs

Large cap investment grade

Higher debt value triple net REITs

At this point in time we believe there are some great opportunities among the cheap value triple net REITs, but I understand that the risk profile that comes with the leverage is not for everyone.

WPC falls firmly in the large cap investment grade group of triple nets. This means its peer set consists of Realty Income (O) National Retail (NNN) and Agree Realty (ADC). Within this group we believe it is demonstrable that WPC is better positioned with better properties, fundamental outperformance and a more attractive valuation.

Better properties

Triple net lease REITs generally own 3 types of property; office, industrial and retail. There are other types of property that have triple net leases such as hospitals and casinos, but these are typically not grouped in with the triple net REITs.

In recent years there has been a clear divergence between triple net real estate property types. Office is mildly troubled with work from home and other forces causing office vacancy to be somewhat high, but triple net offices have performed okay in terms of leasing. Retail is significantly troubled with headwinds both from COVID and e-commerce, while industrial is outperforming as it has been largely resistant to COVID and actually benefits from e-commerce. Overall, the fundamental performance of the 3 main triple net property types has qualitatively looked like this.

I don’t think this will be news to anyone. It is a fairly broad consensus among real estate operators and investors. Some may put a bit of downward slope in the office line depending on how much one thinks work from home will take-off.

As we enter these challenging times the fundamental performance trajectories that everyone has been seeing are manifesting in the actual numbers. Quite simply, retail landlords are struggling to collect rent form tenants, offices are mostly collecting rent and industrial landlords are getting close to 100% rent collection. This can be seen in the big triple net lease REITs.

REIT Property type April rent collection May rent collection Realty Income Retail 84% 82% National Retail Retail 52% Pending talks Agree Realty Retail 87% 87% WPC Diversified/industrial 96% 95%

Data from company press releases

96% April rent collection and 95% May rent collection from WPC represents clear fundamental outperformance relative to the peers which got between 52% and 87% in those months. The cause of this difference, in my opinion, is quite clear; WPC has a substantial amount of industrial real estate and only a small amount of retail.

It is not that WPC is necessarily a more skilled landlord. All 4 of these companies are well managed, blue chip REITs. It is simply the case that even good managers struggle when they are working with a retail portfolio. The asset class is impaired.

WPC is better positioned with 46% of its portfolio in industrial/logistics and only 17% in retail.

Source: WPC

Because of the fundamental advantages of its properties, I believe WPC will continue to fundamentally outperform its peers.

There is a bit of a phenomena going on right now in REIT pricing. Despite near universal agreement that retail is a challenged asset class and that industrial is fundamentally stronger, the triple net REIT prices have not moved to reflect this. Below is a chart of the FFO multiples of the big triple net REITs over the past year.

Source: SNL Financial

Note that WPC despite already being at a lower multiple than the peers has actually gotten slightly cheaper relative to peers.

Fundamentally, the multiples should have flipped. The roughly half industrial WPC should be trading at higher multiples than its retail peers, but for reasons I cannot understand its discount relative to them has actually widened.

Over time, I believe this will correct through some combination of the retail REIT multiples coming down and WPC’s multiple coming up. Most of the delta, in my opinion, should be from WPC coming up. It is presently far cheaper than its normal both in absolute price and as an FFO multiple despite its fundamental strength being largely undamaged by the crisis.

Pair-trade potential

Among the triple net REITs National Retail looks the most overpriced right now. Its multiple is not as high as ADC’s, but Agree Realty is a far stronger company. NNN has some particularly weak tenants which could take its temporary COVID related rent collection struggles into being permanent damage.

From the 1Q20 earnings release

“As of April 29, 2020, NNN has collected approximately 52% of rent originally due in April 2020 and certain tenants, representing approximately 37% of annualized base rent, have requested short-term rent deferrals”

Some of the deferrals might be recovered, but out of the nearly half of the tenants not current on rent, we believe some will default on their leases. In particular, AMC Entertainment and the B- rated and credit watch negative Flynn Restaurant Group might be in trouble.

Source: SNL Financial

NNN has 20 leases with AMC and 203 leases with Flynn. Both are top 10 tenants representing 3% and 3.4% of rental revenues, respectively.

NNN is fundamentally the weakest of the investment grade triple net REITs, yet it still trades at a premium multiple to WPC. We believe WPC will outperform NNN substantially, which suggests a long WPC and short NNN pair trade could generate positive returns regardless of a bull or bear market.

Fundamental outlook

WPC has a long weighted average lease term of 10.7 years with relatively few lease expiries in the near term.

Source: WPC

As such, FFO growth will mostly be dictated by rent escalators to which most of WPC’s leases are subject. This means a percent or two per year. In the near term, we anticipate relatively little external growth as most REITs are sitting on the sidelines until there is more clarity. WPC does not seem to be an exception to this rule.

Generally speaking, private property transactions are gummed up right now as sellers are not yet willing to accept higher cap rates, but due to the uncertainty, buyers are demanding higher cap rates. With such a large gap between the bid and the ask for property transactions, volume is sluggish. Over time, as clarity returns, transaction volume should pick up.

When it does, WPC is well positioned financially to acquire accretively due to its strong balance sheet. Debt to EV of 38% is healthy and debt to EBITDA of 5.6X is comfortable.

Source: WPC

These metrics grant WPC an investment grade rating from S&P which was affirmed at stable during the crisis.

Source: SNL Financial

Importantly, WPC has significant geographic diversification with about a third of its properties in Europe. While I don’t necessarily find European real estate fundamentals to be more attractive, the European debt markets are exceptionally opportunistic. With its sizable presence in Europe, WPC has access to extremely low cost Euro debt.

Risks to thesis

Historically, much of WPC’s growth has come from its non-traded REIT arm which raises capital with which to buy properties and WPC has collected large fees for executing this process. This arm is largely shut down as it is no longer raising capital which means that going forward it will have to grow in a way more traditional to triple net REITs. Growth rates of the past are unlikely to repeat and we are seeing a more modest growth outlook in the low to mid single digits going forward.

While WPC has outperformed during the crisis, it is not fully immune. Problems in the re-opening process could delay WPC’s recovery to full rent collection and potential take out a small number of tenants leaving a re-leasing burden. I believe WPC’s risk in this regard is less than that of peers, but still a factor to consider.

The bottom line

At about 13X AFFO, WPC is trading at an unusually cheap price for an investment grade triple net REIT. The cashflow generated at this multiple fuels a healthy 6% dividend yield with a fairly conservative payout ratio. Dividends should continue to grow over time from a combination of investing the retained capital and rent escalators on existing contracts. Overall, the yield plus growth suggests potential for high single digit annual returns. Additionally, we see potential for capital gains as the fair multiple, in my opinion, is closer to 16X or about 20% upside from current price. This is where WPC has historically traded, and about where its fundamentally weaker peers are currently trading.

