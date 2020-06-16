Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on May 27, 2020. Please check the latest data before investing. This article was written by Alpha Male and co-produced with Stanford Chemist.

We've touched on Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) a few times now since its launch in the summer of 2019. If you need a refresher of the intricacies of this fund and, more importantly, what makes this fund different from other CLO-themed funds, please go check those out because this fund should be considered in a category of its own and not compared to ECC, OXLC, or OCCI.

We noted we liked the strategy from the very beginning but wanted to ensure management was able to execute on its intended strategy and be able to earn a very attractive yield while maintaining/growing NAV. Without the current worldwide pandemic, this fund would be greeted with much more fanfare, and I think it deserves to be thought of in-line with some of the vaunted PIMCO funds like PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). It's that good. So good, in fact, that I'm still adding to my position across multiple accounts and am willing to go north of my usual position size threshold for this fund. Here's what we noted based on the 1st quarter results and subsequent earnings call from Management.

1. Prices recovering

I don't need to remind anyone of what's going on in the broad market right now - the shockwaves were a result of a worldwide virus, not anything individual asset managers or companies did. Nevertheless, the market traded down swiftly, especially in the corporate loan sector. The good news is with the Federal Reserve's actions to inject liquidity in the credit markets and several struggling companies being successful with debt offerings (cruise lines, aerospace, retail, etc.) giving the market some comfort that we're not in a doomsday scenario after all. I think if this played out exactly like 2008, then we would have been in trouble, but the Fed seems to have learned from that experience and although no one's uttered the phrase "too big to fail" yet, that's essentially what they've done. They've taken the "d word" off the table and are doing their best to avoid the "r word" as much as they can (depression and recession, for anyone wondering).

In normal times and over the last several years, the BB-rated tranches of CLO Debt were trading in the mid to high-90s. These were bonds junior in the capital stack of a CLO but senior to the Equity tranche, yielding ~8% usually, and traded in-line or better than the underlying loans that collateralized the CLOs themselves. For EIC's portfolio specifically, here are the last six months of *adjusted NAV and WA price of their positions:

*NAV adjusted to add-back the amount of monthly distributions

**drawdowns computed from the 12/31/19 NAVs and Prices

Needless to say, I liked this strategy when the positions were trading at 95-100, I love it now while it's on sale with the positions trading in the 50-60s. The numbers above also indicate the drawdown in price on EIC has been more than the drawdown in the underlying positions, indicating the fund itself is oversold and ripe for a bounce-back to the norm. That fact is confirmed with the fund currently trading at a ~10% discount, which presents an incredible buying opportunity. This fund absolutely deserves the credit of trading very near its NAV, if not in a small premium range.

For a further view of the pricing on these positions, the below illustration is from the Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (CLODI), with the light-blue line representing the BB-rated CLO bonds which are the positions EIC holds. We can see the drastic drop-offs in late 2015/early 2016 (the flash credit crash), a recovery for several years, and now the drop in March of this year as a result of COVID-19.

I should also point out that since Palmer Square began tracking this index, there have only been eight (8) months with negative performance over the previous 52 months dating back to 2016. The large abnormality can be seen in March 2020 in relation to all the other monthly performance figures; all that to say I would not be surprised if 2020 edges back to a break-even or even a positive yearly return in the BB-rated debt tranches, given the Federal Reserve's willingness to inject as much capital as it needs to in order to stimulate the economy and avoid another 2008-09 crash.

(Source)

2. The Fund has cash and flexibility

The biggest concern for CLO Equity and CLO BB-Debt holdings is that in rough times, like we're in now, they would skip payments to those lowest-priority tranches. I was very happy to see the fund reported that all of their positions, both CLO Debt and Equity, made their scheduled payments during April. This demonstrates the strength of the portfolio that's been selected by EIC Management.

Next, I understand people may have been disappointed by the fund's announcement of the reduced distribution rate going forward. I'm here to say that was done to allow the fund to be on the offensive and take advantage of sale prices instead of being caught being defensive and being forced to sell positions at sale prices. As of the middle of May, the fund had ~$20mm of cash available between actual cash and on their revolver facility, which they can be deploying into positions right now and reap rewards for down the road. With that in mind, I am more than happy to let the fund hold onto some of that cash as I know I will recoup it in the form of NAV-build. There is also the high probability that the fund will have to increase their distribution rate again in the near future, otherwise will be doing more special distributions like they are doing from last year's under-distributed balance. I'm a long-term holder of this fund, so if they want to hold onto a little more of my money for a few months to get the fund into a better place and make my investment worth more in the long run, I'm happy to do it. These are the types of decisions I want management taking, not just blindly distributing a managed policy.

3. Performance was strong before this; with recovery, the fund will be even better

Looking at the fund's Q1 performance, I already would have given the fund an A+; the fund was fully-earning their previous distribution rate of $0.13 per month ($0.39 for the quarter) with recurring NII of $0.43 in the quarter. They were doing this without any benefit from fee rebates or discounts. This speaks volumes about the strategy and the execution of that strategy (in normal times).

Another bright spot addressed on the call is the fund has begun completing ATMs, or "At the Market" offerings of shares in the secondary market. We always knew the fund would look to grow the fund over time so as long as it is accretive to NAV, which they were and helps reduce the fixed admin costs attributable to each shareholder, these can be viewed positively as well. It indicates there is appetite for the shares in the market as people recognize the value in this fund.

4. Distributions declared, including special

EIC is currently paying an $0.08 monthly distribution, equating to a 10% forward 12-month yield, which rises to ~14.5% when you include the special distributions being paid in July and October. I just don't think people understand how good of a deal this is right now, probably because the CLO-term is attached to this product and people are hesitant and believe it's too good to be true. This is a fund I already have a large position size in and am adding to it. The protection afforded to the CLO Bonds would mean the loan market would have to experience 10-15% default rates in corporate loans and the probability of that happening is extremely slim. Especially with the Fed running their money printers 24/7 these days. About the only companies that have gone under have been companies that were already in bad shape before COVID-19 started, like J Crew and Hertz.

Conclusion

I continue to view this fund as a strong buy right now and a fund that can be a cornerstone in a portfolio for years to come. The current discount of -12.35% from the 4/30 NAV of $10.61 and a share price of $9.30 and the depressed prices on the underlying positions makes this fund a perfect candidate for capital appreciation while collecting a 10-14% distribution yield.

(Update: EIC's current share price is $13.80 as of June 16, around +48% higher than when this recommendation was first published to our members. At the same time, EIC has reported its 5/31 NAV, which rose substantially to $12.90 (+22%) as we expected. This puts the current premium at a modest ~7%, which is still decent value in our opinion. The current yield on market price is 7.11%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIC, ECC, OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.