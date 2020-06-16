Due to the nature of its business and funding structure, it presents upsides on both lower and higher rate environments.

Boring businesses sometimes make great investments. I believe Public Storage (PSA) is a case in point. This REIT owns and operates approximately 2,500 self-storage facilities through the United States. IT also owns minority but significant stakes in other two REITS but these investments are not central to my thesis.

Track records are important, especially for long term investors. PSA has a fantastic record of increasing operating cash flow, which for the past 3 years have remained above $2Bln.

Several factors make this REIT an unusually low risk investment. In particular its funding structure puts equity holders in a rare position of betting "heads I win, tails I don't lose" that I will explain later.

First, some basic factors that make this a low risk REIT:

Low per store operating costs: low operational leverage is a great downside protector. I have read from industry research that self-storage operations can be profitable as early as 30% occupancy.

Very diversified customer or tenant base. Unlike, say mall REITS, which have tenant concentration to worry about, this REIT contracts directly to consumers (more than one million of them).

Geographically diversified stores, all over the United States shields it somewhat from regional issues or cat risk (see below from 10-K).

Heads I win, tails I don't lose:

A key feature of my investment thesis on PSA comes from its funding structure. The way the company has funded its growth by shunning debt and instead issuing preferred shares puts equity holders in a very favorable position. Especially considering uncertainty about path of future inflation and interest rates.

Before I go on to discuss how inflation/deflation may affect this company. It is hard to overstate the advantage of being able to issue preferred shares at competitive costs and significant volumes. In my view, this represents a key advantage.

Here are some basic characteristics of the program:

The company has about $9Bln in equity, $5Bln of which is true equity and $4Bln which comes from about a dozen issues of preferred shares.

Coupon rates on preferred share average about 5% per year Total cost of this funding is therefore $200m/year.

Except for a few years after issuance, the company (and only the company) has the option to redeem the shares The share have preference meaning "first cash" goes to pay its "coupon" (cleverly misnamed "dividend" by someone on Wall Street).

The shares have no maturity date

This is an almost too good to be true combination of debt and equity features. The shares have a fixed cost to the company (debt-like) but have no maturity and are therefore perpetual (like equity).

The equity holder, therefore, pays a modest cost of $200m/yr out of $2Bln in operating cash flow (a 10x coverage) to have others perpetually commit almost half ($4Bln out of $9Bln) of the book equity that has allowed such strong growth in operating cash flow in the last three decades. This is a train worth riding on.

Now, let's look at how inflation and future interest rates may affect equity holders in PSA:

I will not take a view on future direction of inflation. We all know how much the Federal Reserve has struggled to avoid deflation and it is not certain they will ultimately succeed. On the other hand, the unprecedented scale of support from both fiscal and monetary programs can create inflationary pressure at some point. Regardless of your own views, PSA should do well in either. I will use rather extreme examples just to make a point, I have no insight into the probability of either.

Deflation:

This scenario assumes that the economy ends up tanking; unemployment remains high, demand drops and we end up somewhere near where Japan has been the last 20 years. The risk of negative rates, previously unthinkable, has become almost usual occurrence in Europe.

How would lower rates affect PSA. Well, we can see how thigs have gone so far given rates have had a +30 year one directional move. What has PSA been doing? Well it has capitalized "literally" on lower rates by exercising its redemption option on the preferred and issuing replacement shares at lower coupons. Looking at latest issues, coupon spread to 10-year treasury at 0.75% is about 400bps. That means that should rates turn negative, say -0.75% for the 10 year T-note, the cost of these $4Bln could be reduced gradually by 150pbs, or from $200 Bln to $140Bln.

As for the business itself, PSA has demonstrated resiliency to unemployment (even some counter cyclical moments, due to increased moving activity during labor dislocations). This is the reason long track records are important. Assuming dividend can be maintained in tough times, as it has in the past, lower interest rates will make this stock all the more appealing. However, this is a bad economic outcome, I think the stock may nevertheless go lower but to relatively outperform (this is the "tails I don't lose much part").

Inflation:

I believe an inflationary scenario (say 5%/year) would be asymmetrically beneficial to equity holders. Higher inflation would mean the company is better able to adjust its rent contracts higher to match overall levels of price increases. As we know, the cost side of this income statement is much less sensitive to inflation, particularly if store count growth is low.

Two things make me believe rent increases are more easily applied in this case than on other REITs. First, the customer rotation is high, with average stay of less than a year according to the company. In any case, rent contracts are short term (monthly) and therefore the company can implement rent increases contractually much faster if it chooses to do so. Second, this is not a "high ticket item" for an average family. Dividing the roughly $2.7Bln self storage revenue among one million customers results in slightly more than $200/month per customer. It is hard to think a 5% increase of $10/month would cause great number of customers to incur the time and cost of hauling their stuff out of storage. Moreover, and rather obviously, inflation raises salaries too, which lowers relative cost of self-storage.

Note that higher inflation results in no increase to the cost of capital to PSA. This is not the case for its competitors (other self-storage owners), the vast majority of which use debt/mortgages to finance facilities. Over time, these competitors will face debt maturities or bank refinancing's that will reflect the new inflationary scenario. In turn, these increase costs will pass through competitor rent prices further enhancing PSA's competitive position.

Conclusion:

I believe PSA offers an attractive opportunity today at about $200/share. Its dividend rate is $8/share, or 4%. More importantly, it presents a very low risk balance sheet, with virtually no debt and a built in hedge to future economic conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.