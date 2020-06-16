Protests Could Be The Spark That Ignites Inflation

In the context of unbridled debt monetization, the protests are likely to result in a rise in government spending commitments, further increasing government debt which is already at unpayable levels.

We have argued on a number of occasions that unpayable amounts of government debt and unbridled central bank debt monetization make high inflation in the U.S. all but inevitable (see 'The Inflation/Deflation Debate: Taking The Over'). The ongoing protest movement could well be the spark that ignites it for two reasons. Firstly, it will lead to increased transfer payments and government investment, raising government debt and money supply relative to real GDP. Secondly, it could encourage portfolio diversification away from the U.S. in favour of other jurisdictions with more stable economic and political environments. Combined, the legacy of the protests could well be a surge in inflation as money supply rises relative to the size of the real economy, and so-called velocity finally rises.

Social Spending Commitments To Soar

We believe the perception that the COVID-19 bailouts benefited the rich at the expense of the poor, and further exacerbated extreme inequality has helped foster some of the frustration behind the current protests (see 'Buy When There's Blood In The Streets, Unless We're At Record Highs'). As a result, we are likely to see increasing promises by politicians to put more money and resources in the hands of those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.

The risks posed in terms of career and even personal safety by anyone who dares to raise even a nuanced and thoughtful opposing opinion to the mainstream narrative has stifled debate, and the likely result will be increased government spending. The amount of money that politicians will commit to combating social injustice in the run up to the election could be breathtaking.

Defunding the police will probably turn out far less fiscally austere than it first appears. Even if police budgets are cut, we are likely to see a surge in spending on community support and other areas of the criminal justice system. The momentum behind slavery reparations is also rising by the day with Joe Biden now favourite for the Presidency and Bernie Sanders still holding influence over a large share of the party. Calls for universal healthcare also look set to rise, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to flare up once again. Today's news that Trump is considering a new $1 trn infrastructure stimulus plan to boost the economy looks set to be the first of many.

Unlimited QE Means Few Obstacles To Unlimited Spending

Quantitative easing has unburdened politicians from having to find sources of revenue to pay for social spending and government investment. The U.S. economy does not have the real savings available to be able to pay for these things and will be forced to print money at an ever-increasing pace to pay for them. Total government debt is already an estimated 8 times fiscal revenues, and with spending still rising, we do not believe there is any way for the U.S. government to repay its debts other than via monetization.

On top of this ongoing surge in money supply, we also have significant supply constraints. Despite the improvement in the employment picture in May, we still have barely half of the population in employment, with the current employment-population ratio bouncing only barely rebounding from April's all-time low going back to 1947. Our view on long-term real GPD growth is that it is unlikely to average over 1% owing to the combination of demographic and productivity declines. As we explain here, infrastructure spending drives tend to be a case of damage limitation with regards to their impact on real wealth creation. Even if headline real GDP growth figures rise as a result of increased infrastructure spending, the wedge between government liabilities and the real economy remains bound to get wider.

Portfolio Diversification Risks Rising

Another major inflationary threat posed by the riots comes from the potential for wealthy U.S. citizens and/or foreign investors who are invested in U.S. stocks and bonds to lose confidence in the U.S. as a safe home for their capital, triggering outflows. While we are not suggesting that the U.S. will lose its position as the most attractive destination globally for foreign capital, markets move at the margin. The past few weeks have delivered a blow to the U.S.'s image in terms of its rule of law, and there is a risk that wealthy investors may look to increasingly diversify their assets into other countries.

'Velocity' Could Rise Rapidly

The desire to hoard money as a store of wealth, often mistakenly characterized as the velocity of money, has been a major factor keeping inflation pressures in check over recent years in the face of the growing wedge between money supply and the real economy. The ratio of nominal GDP to M2 money supply has seen its sharpest decline ever over the past few months.

However, with government spending likely to head increasingly into the hands of lower-income households with a higher propensity to consume, and existing monetary wealth at risk of being diversified away from the U.S., we see a strong likelihood that the demand for money declines/velocity rises over the coming months and years, adding to inflationary price pressures.

Inflating Away Debt Creates Hyperinflation Tail Risks

While the government sees money printing as the least unpalatable short-term option to pay for rising spending commitments, the risk of hyperinflation rises. Those investors warning that unbridled money printing could cause hyperinflation have not been taken seriously for a while, but it is a tail risk that we think should not be ignored. The problem with inflating away debt is that it requires ever-increasing amounts of money supply as government spending rises as a result of higher inflation, potentially causing a vicious cycle of increased prices leading to increased spending leading to increased money supply etc. Nobel Prize winning economist Friedrich Hayek described this process as grasping 'a tiger by the tail'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.