Coal is on its way out, there is no question about it. However, I will attempt to put forward a bull case for one US coal company, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX).

Company description:

CONSOL was spun off some 3 years ago and therefore has a much longer operating history than its time as a stand-alone entity. Since this is not a widely followed sector, this is their IR webpage company description:

"CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Our flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~698 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the company also controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com."

My bullish view on this stock is based solely on valuation, its stock is undergoing a liquidation phase, in all likelihood, and has become been caught in a flight out of the sector following recent bankruptcies of competitors.

Its Market Cap is less than $200m and including some $700m in debt produces an Enterprise Value of about $900m which is between 3x and 4x EBITDA with low maintenance capex requirements. There are additional legacy liabilities on the balance sheet, but these are long duration with low current cash draws. Pension liability is well funded at 90%.

Key questions are obvious:

Will CONSOL survive?

If yes, how is its profitability and balance sheet likely to look in 2-3 years

What would the company be worth then?

Will it make it?

The decline in coal use by electric utilities will not stop. To answer this question, I look at three things: i) Will CONSOL be able to maintain margin ii) is the debt serviceable and iii) management capital allocation plans going forward.

Three Key differentiating factors:

First, even though coal demand has dropped substantially, sales and volumes have increased for CONSOL and its Pennsylvania Mining Complex (OTC:PAMC) since 2015. In the US where utilities have reduced installed capacity in GW by 15%, their volumes have grown by almost 20%. There are taking a lot of market share considering the pie is shrinking.

Screenshot from investor presentation February, 2020.

Second, they have a differentiated product, which is both low cost and high quality. With regards to cost, PAMC is in the lowest quartile with regards to cash cost (about $30/mt). This is critical in any commodity business. However, this advantage is even greater when considering the high quality of its product. Not all coal tons are created equal. At almost 13,000Btu/lb on a gross as received basis the heat content this mine is able to deliver is very good. Since moving coal around is costly, this Btu advantage means less tons need to move to produce the same thermal effect, enhancing its competitiveness due to savings in logistics.

If you need additional proof on the quality of the product, look no further than Punta Catalina (PC) in Dominican Republic. This is a government built large scale coal plant in the Caribbean island nation. During commissioning last year, like all projects during this critical phase of testing, it tendered for best possible coal quality and awarded PMAC coal. CONSOL recently disclosed that its client Xcoal won an award for term supply to PC this year. It beat out Colombian coal which traditionally serves the region. Environmental considerations are also important, and PMAC coal has low (less than 2.5% Sulphur content).

Third, CONSOL is not entirely dependent on US coal sales. Currently it sells about 1/3 of its volume to the export "seaborne"market. It sounds incredible, but some Asian countries are still building coal plants and a large portion of PMAC exports ends up reaching India/Vietnam. Importantly, CONSOL owns the export terminal it uses, which also provides it with additional EBITDA from third party processing (of about $40m/year), and which is unrelated to coal margins.

Coal price realizations have dropped from nearly $50/ton in Q1 2019 to $43/ton recently. Despite this, CONSOL reported $63m in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2020, which includes some $11m of EBITDA from the marine terminal. Given the fact that competitors are going bust at this prices, I have to believe we are near a floor at low $40´s. This translate to acceptable margins at current levels due to the before mentioned low $30´s cash cost per ton for PAMC.

The debt:

CONSOL has about $700m of debt, with closest maturities in 2023. During Q1 2019 management carried out bank loan amendments to extend maturity, reduce interest rates and increased revolver capacity. The timing of this transaction could not have been better. It is probably a combination of skill and luck. The result gives management ample time, three full years, to reduce debt level if it wants to.

In other industries, the overall debt level would not look high at some 2x EBITDA. However, given sector-wide distress CONSOL second lien notes have traded at distressed levels. Its interest costs are about $60m/year (implying a rate of almost 10%), and look manageable (remember Q1 EBITDA was $63m). The debt appears to be serviceable with maturities well into the future.

Management actions:

Management attitude toward debt appears laser focused on achieving a meaningful reduction. During Q1 it used all cash it could find to repurchase debt and managed to reduce balances by about $50m. Note that at this rate of $200m per year, debt by mid-2023 would be zero. I do not think they will take deleveraging this far, but it is worth to note that they can are pursuing it aggressively. It is the first priority mentioned on its investor day presentation of February.

Management also announced, during Q1 earnings release, $100m in cash cost savings. They plan on reducing capex by half and other initiatives which would give operating cash flow sustainability. This is critical in our relevant window from now to 2023.

Will it make it? Yes. Unless coal prices go much lower, implying others miners are willing to operate for sustained periods at below cash cost, and somehow find the funding to do this...then yes it will make it through this recession in my view.

How will the company look then and how much would it be worth?

It is not very difficult to develop a simple financial model for CONSOL. Based on my calculations (which are based on historical production volumes and expected future margins); normalized EBITDA would be $250m in the low end and $400m on high end.

Given the relatively poor long term prospects for the sector I expect enterprise value to remain around $1Bln to $1.5Bln, or less than 5x EBITDA. This should be sustainable for CONSOL given its continued taking of market share domestically and the 10%-20% of EBITDA that comes from the marine terminal. The terminal by itself may be worth $0.5Bln, given how no others are likely to ever get built.

Despite depressed multiples, given management's focus on reducing debt, this could translate to a much higher market cap. Assuming debt is reduced to $300m, then the equity would be worth $700m to $1.2Bln, which is 3.5x to 6x current price.

