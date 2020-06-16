Micro Focus International (MFGP) was having difficulties prior to COVID-19 hitting, but now bearishness towards this British tech firm has completely pummeled the share price - making it a prospective value opportunity.

That Micro Focus International's share price has tanked over the past year is indisputable.

Micro Focus International traded at $5.69 per share at close of market on 06/12/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 06/12/2020, Micro Focus International traded at a share price of $5.69 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a forward P/E of 4.04, based on trailing earnings-per-share of $4.15 and projected earnings-per-share of $1.41. Both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are lower than the five-year average P/E of 21.44. Both metrics are lower than the data processing, hosting, and related services sub-sector average of 46.19, and both metrics are also lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. By most metrics, Micro Focus International appears to be trading at a discount to fair value.

Metric Micro Focus Sub-sector Index P/E 1.37 46.19 19.52 P/CF 3.29 63.52 12.93 P/B 0.30 19.23 2.92 P/S 0.65 12.26 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet

In addition, Micro Focus International's current dividend yield of 20.56% is higher than the four-year average dividend yield of 1.99%. Overall, it seems that Micro Focus International is trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.09 (1.37 / 15 = 0.09) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $63.22 (5.69 / 0.09 = 63.22). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.06 (1.37 / 21.44 = 0.06) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $94.83 (5.69 / 0.06 = 94.83).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.27 (4.04 / 15 = 0.27) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $21.07 (5.69 / 0.27 = 21.07). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.19 (4.04 / 21.44 = 0.19) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $29.95 (5.69 / 0.19 = 29.95).

Next, I will divide the four-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield, which gives me a valuation ratio of 0.10 (1.99 / 20.56 = 0.10). As per the advice of David Van Knapp, I will adopt a cut-off ratio of 0.80 for this particular step and divide the current share price by this cut-off ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $7.11 (5.69 / 0.80 = 7.11). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $43.24 (63.22 + 94.83 + 21.07 + 29.95 + 7.11 / 5 = 43.24). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading at an 87% discount to fair value at this time.

So what has caused the stock to plummet so low? The chart above shows that the drop coincides with COVID-19, and while that certainly has impacted the share price, the initial cause of Micro Focus International's woes lie in its $8.8 billion acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) software business in September 2017.

Micro Focus International has struggled with the software business it acquired from Hewlett Packard Enterprises in 2017. Image provided by the Wall Street Journal.

Micro Focus has struggled significantly to integrate the software business within its operations, and there have been no takers for these assets either. The impact of this troubled acquisition can be seen from the 2019 net income figures.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 523.18 million 656.24 million 63.79 million 80.01 million 2016 829.75 million 1.04 billion 108.56 million 136.17 million 2017 834.86 million 1.05 billion 96.24 million 120.72 million 2018 2.36 billion 2.96 billion 351.2 million 440.52 million 2019 2.63 billion 3.3 billion -14.46 million -18.14 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Micro Focus International's investor relations page.

That being said, Micro Focus International should not be completely written off. While the 2019 net income figure is disappointing, the firm is still profitable, as evidenced from the reported free cash flow of £496.76 million ($623.1 million) and the 6.62% operating margin. The firm is still able to pay its dividend at this time too, though the 82.98% payout ratio makes the sustainability of this questionable in the present economic climate.

Less questionable is Micro Focus International's ability to weather the present economic climate. Its long-term debt of £3.62 billion ($4.54 billion) is offset by a net worth of £4.85 billion ($6.08 billion), and its total current liabilities of £1.39 billion ($1.74 billion) are offset by its total current assets of £1.1 billion ($1.38 billion), cash-on-hand worth £274.88 million ($344.79 million) and total accounts receivable of £787.56 million ($987.86 million).

Given the likelihood that COVID-19 will be a short-term event, it is likely that Micro Focus International will see its share price rally. The firm is strong enough to see a bounce from its current share price of $5.69 with a P/E of 1.37. It may even benefit from a possible takeover such as the rumored one that Canadian firm Open Text (OTEX) floated late last year, which caused a 6.8% boost to its share price. Nothing came of it, but the share price rise is the point. In summary, the stock is a value play at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.