Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of America's meat supply chain, with beef producers facing tough challenges in a market controlled by too few players. On the other hand, the virus has accentuated the concern for animal welfare, environmental, and sustainability issues, resulting in booming demand for vegan and meat-alternative products. Despite the high valuation, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock is too dangerous to short, as sales growth and recent industry trends could push the stock even higher.

Source

The Meat Side Of The Pandemic

The meat supply chain has experienced significant challenges in the past few months. In the middle of the pandemic, the fear of meat shortage led US President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to classify meat and poultry processor as critical infrastructure. Despite hundreds of meat plant workers falling ill with coronavirus, meat plants have, therefore, stayed partially open to stabilise production rates.

However, partial closures and reduced capacity caused pork and beef prices to surge, and now the Agriculture Department and prosecutors are investigating whether the meatpacking industry is fixing or manipulating prices.

The second wave of COVID-19 could make the situation even worse. Over the past several days, pork-processing facilities have experienced new virus outbreaks that threaten production rates. In the second-quarter earnings call on May 21st, the CEO of packaging company Hormel (NYSE:HRL) warned the public on the slow down of some production lines, citing that "more and more positive cases" and "absenteeism" will create capacity issues in the short term.

As a consequence, meat prices for consumers does not seem ready to decline anytime soon.

The Vegan Side Of The Pandemic

COVID-19 has hit the food and restaurant industry very hard. Many restaurants are struggling to keep their businesses afloat due to lockdown orders and stay-at-home restrictions that have reduced both capacity and demand. For this reason, restaurant demand for vegan products may experience a slowdown until all restrictions are lifted.

On the other hand, the opposite trend is being witnessed by supermarkets and other food items sold in local grocery stores. In fact, vegan food products are particularly thriving during these challenging months. Since the start of the pandemic, vegan brands have seen a significant increase in sales. Beyond Meat itself grew product sales 190% year-over-year for the quarter, reaching a peak of over 233% year-over-year during the stockpiling craze in March.

However, this record sales numbers are not a one-time hit, but rather part of a bigger trend that is shifting consumer behaviour. To understand this, it is necessary to look at vegan and vegetarian future growth trends.

In the US, 6% of Americans claim to not consume meat, a 600% increase compared to 2014. In the same way, 1.16% of the UK population consider themselves vegan, a 300% increase since 2014. Countries like India (39%), Israel (13%), Taiwan (12%), and Italy (10%) have already more than 10% of the population which is vegan, and several other countries have seen sales of vegetarian and vegan products increase significantly in the recent years. In Germany, for instance, sales of vegetarian and vegan products increased 65% since 2017.

Source: Health Careers

Sales of vegan meat products worldwide are forecasted to reach roughly $120 billion within five years, and by 2040, sales could rise to $450 billion.

Source: Kearney

Beyond Meat is establishing a recognised brand in the meat-alternatives sector. The company already has a portfolio of strong products that drive customers loyalty and satisfaction, with the Beyond Burger and the Beyond Beef products averaging 4.5/5 and 4.4/5 rating score on Amazon, respectively.

Valuation and Price Forecast

Currently priced at 144$ a share, Beyond Meat achieves a market cap of $9 billion with roughly $300 million in annual sales. While this valuation is very high, the industry is growing fast and this high rate of revenue growth could be sustained for many years to come. The stock price certainly already includes many years of growth ahead of the company, but the potential exponential growth in the industry makes this stock too risky to short.

Source: Optionssay.com

Looking at the options market, in the longer-term (3+ months), the prediction is pointing downwards, while short-term options-implied prices include a higher possibility of a spike upwards compared to a sharp decline.

Conclusion & Takeaway

The meat supply chain has yet to resolve the pandemic challenges, while consumers' demand for vegan and meat-alternative products has accelerated. Beyond Meat could be able to sustain high sales growth for longer than its doubters predict, and an additional spike upwards cannot be ruled out. The high valuation restrains me for rating it a buy, but shorts should be aware of the high risks. I maintain a HOLD rating on BYND.

