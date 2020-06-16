SGOL looks a little expensive compared to the dollar and US real rates. We expect more selling pressure over the next two weeks.

Although ETF investors continue to buy gold, weekly inflows have decelerated, which could be a warning signal.

The weakness in gold spot prices is mainly driven by the speculative community, which has reduced its net long exposure to COMEX gold for a third straight week.

SGOL has weakened further since our last update, in line with our expectations.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

We stand ready to buy the dips.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited for investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community cut by the equivalent of 32 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to June 9, according to the CFTC. This was the third straight week of spec selling.

The recent wave of speculative selling comes in line with our expectations. We warned that some speculative profit-taking could take place in June, considering the risk-on environment due to the reopening of the US economy, the rise in US real rates, and the negative seasonal price patterns.

Considering that these negative factors for the yellow metal could remain at work in the near term, a further de-grossing of gold's net long spec positioning cannot be ruled out.

Implications for SGOL: The decline in net long speculative positions in COMEX gold exerts negative pressure on the COMEX gold spot price, which, in turn, exerts negative pressure on SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought around 16 tonnes of gold in the week to June 12, according to our estimates.

ETF investor sentiment toward the yellow metal is still bright despite the V-shaped recovery in US equities on easy financial conditions and stronger economic growth expectations.

Weekly inflows into gold ETFs have steadily decelerated since April, however, which could suggest that investors are nearly down to adjust their portfolio allocations.

In the long run, we believe that investment demand for gold will remain strong due to gold's effective role as a portfolio diversifier.

Implications for SGOL: Strong ETF demand for gold is positive for the COMEX gold spot price, which, therefore, is positive for SGOL. Bright sentiment among ETF investors suggests that SGOL could move higher in the months ahead.

SGOL: A little expensive vs. the dollar and US real rates

In our previous notes, we showed that SGOL exhibits a strong co-movement with the dollar (proxied by the DXY) and long-term US real rates (proxied by the 30-year US TIPS yield). When these three variables diverge at times, they may indicate that SGOL is out of sync with its fair-value implied by the dollar and US real rates. Let's take a look:

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

As can be seen in the two charts above, SGOL is a little too expensive compared to the level at which the dollar index trades and the 30-year US TIPS yield. However, we note that the dollar has weakened at an increasing pace of late, which has largely reduced the gap between SGOL and DXY.

Implications for SGOL: The level at which the dollar trades and US real rates suggest that SGOL is a bit too expensive here. This is consistent with our view that SGOL should come under pressure into the month-end.

Closing thoughts

SGOL has come under weakness so far in June, in line with our expectations.

We expect more selling pressure in SGOL over the next two weeks before a bottom is reached.

Negative gold price seasonality, heavy gold's spec positioning, and the rise in US real rates could result in a further contraction in demand for the yellow metal in the very near term.

We think that the decline in SGOL constitutes a buying opportunity for the long term. We are, therefore, inclined to buy the dips.

