Swedish Krona: A Strong Currency, But Might Be Approaching Its Limits

Last month, I made the argument that the Swedish krona is set to continue rising against the euro going forward.

My reason for making this argument was that the Swedish krona has a lower exposure to oil than other major currencies and the Riksbank has not lowered rates into negative territory in spite of concerns over economic growth going forward.

Not only has the SEK/EUR seen a rise over the past month, it has done so at a time when we have been seeing significant strength against the dollar:

Source: investing.com

Source: investing.com

It is notable that the krona has been on an upward trend even though we have been seeing a surge in oil prices. However, this may not necessarily last. As it stands, OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend the current oil supply cuts to the end of July. However, with Russia not wishing to entice further competition from the US shale sector, it is more likely than not that production cuts will end after this point, which means that the upward pressure on oil prices can only last for so long.

The market appears to be recognizing this, and this is why the krona has continued to maintain upward momentum. Additionally, while many countries are ruling out an outright lockdown in the event of a second wave of COVID-19, airline industry demand is not forecasted to return to 2019 levels for the next two to three years. This is expected to keep oil prices below 2019 levels for quite some time.

With that being said, the Riksbank has noted that it has become more expensive for Swedish companies to obtain funding. For instance, the spread between covered and corporate bonds has widened significantly in 2020:

Source: Macrobond, Refinitiv and the Riksbank

In this regard, while the central bank had previously committed to not reducing interest rates - it remains to be seen as to whether the Riksbank will ultimately have its hand forced by adverse economic conditions - and we do see rates dip into negative territory in order to extend credit to struggling businesses.

Should this materialize in July when the next monetary policy announcement is made, this could well push the krona back down after a period of significant gains. From a longer-term perspective, the krona has shown weakness against major currencies such as the euro and greenback for quite some time, and from this standpoint could still be undervalued at this point. However, introducing negative rates may take the markets by surprise and the krona could fall as a result.

Moreover, with the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus leading global stock markets lower, this could dampen investor appetite for riskier currencies such as the Swedish krona and Aussie dollar, and we could instead see further demand for traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen.

From this standpoint, the Swedish krona has performed well in the past couple of months. However, there is the possibility that the currency is approaching a resistance and July will be a big telling point as to whether the upward trend can be sustained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.