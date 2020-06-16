Why Weak Fundamentals Will Constrain Platinum Unless Gold Intervenes

Whatever happens to platinum going forward is likely to be determined by what happens to the price of gold.

Gold and platinum are both precious metals, but there are differences between them that could influence the path they take.

Platinum (PPLT) has seen its share of volatility in recent months. Prices went into a steep decline in March, but platinum has since recovered some of its losses. Yet the world remains engulfed in turmoil. In theory, such an environment is fertile breeding ground for precious metals like platinum. Nevertheless, there's a case to be made to remain wary of platinum. Why will be covered next in further detail.

Platinum falls to levels not seen in decades

Platinum's recent moves comes amid a backdrop of weakness. The platinum market has been in trouble ever since Germany's Volkswagen was caught tampering with diesel engine emissions in 2015. Demand for platinum has since weakened and that will inevitably affect pricing. The table below shows how platinum demand in Europe has fallen due to fewer cars being produced with diesel engines.

Platinum demand: autocatalyst (Unit: 1000 oz) 2017 2018 2019 Europe 1707 1455 1314 Japan 358 364 359 North America 325 337 344 China 157 143 152 Rest of the world 677 734 707 Total 3224 3033 2876

Source: Johnson Matthey

Consumers in Europe are moving away from cars that use diesel engines. A major problem for platinum since Europe is where these cars are most common. The car industry happens to be the biggest source of demand for platinum due to its use in autocatalysts. Remove your biggest customer and you wind up with an excess supply of platinum.

The poor fundamentals underpinning platinum are the main reason why the price of platinum has struggled to get and stay above the triple digits, even though platinum may look cheap from a historical perspective. Further details can be found in this article.

The coronavirus adds insult to injury

Enter the coronavirus outbreak and the backdrop for platinum has become even worse. Platinum is primarily used in various industrial applications. If the global economy enters into a major recession as expected, industrial production is highly unlikely to be spared the ill effects of a weak economy. Industrial production will fall and already sluggish demand for platinum will become even weaker as a result of the coronavirus.

Platinum got hit hard in March when the U.S. came face to face with the coronavirus. Platinum fell almost 40% to below $600 at one point. Prices have since recovered, but remain well below their recent highs as the chart above shows.

In contrast, other asset prices have done better in recent times. For instance, gold (GLD) has held up better. The chart above shows how gold prices have performed relative to platinum. It shows that an ounce of gold is now worth more than two ounces of platinum. To put this into perspective, platinum used to be worth more than gold for many years. Those days are gone and platinum is now worth much less than gold.

Low prices for platinum will attract the attention of buyers

But with platinum lagging so far behind, the intriguing question is whether platinum makes for a compelling buy at these depressed levels. Often times, if the price of something has fallen greatly, it attracts the attention of bargain hunters. Some believe that platinum could make up for lost ground and catch up.

There is something to be said in favor of this argument. For instance, platinum is at times a direct competitor of gold. Some shoppers will consider platinum as a replacement of gold and vice versa. On paper, platinum being the cheaper option could sway some people towards platinum and away from gold. That could help lift demand, which is at the core of platinum's problems.

Platinum demand: jewelry (Unit: 1000 oz) 2017 2018 2019 Europe 176 191 190 Japan 303 293 290 North America 225 224 201 China 1470 1316 1119 Rest of the world 211 234 252 2385 2258 2052

Source: Johnson Matthey

However, it's important to note that falling prices can be a double-edged sword. Persistently lower prices can actually hurt demand due to consumers postponing purchases in anticipation of even lower prices. The prospect of buying something that will lose its value is not enticing to most people. That has been true in the case of platinum jewelry. Demand for platinum jewelry has fallen in recent years alongside weak pricing, especially in China as can be seen in the table above.

How platinum could still appreciate despite its poor fundamentals

If platinum prices are to break out of the current slump they're in, platinum will need a catalyst that can overcome the continued weakness in demand from traditional sources. Otherwise, it's hard to see how platinum will not stay depressed. Not with its primary use as an autocatalyst in persistent decline.

One catalyst that has in the past been shown to lead to higher prices are supply shocks. For instance, strikes can cause supply deficits, which give prices a boost. This tends to happen from time to time, especially since platinum production is highly concentrated with South Africa responsible for most of the supply. With so few suppliers, it's relatively easy for a major part of the total supply to be disrupted.

Unfortunately for platinum, strikes tend to be short-lived. It's in nobody's interest for strikes to continue and for production to remain disrupted. Not in the case of the workers, the mining companies or the government. All of whom stand to lose if production remains offline. It may take a while, but strikes are eventually resolved. Once production is restored, platinum prices go back to where they were.

If platinum prices are to see a sustainable recovery, they will need a catalyst that is more enduring and longer lasting. Something that will raise demand for platinum on a sustainable basis. A possible solution could be in the form of increased platinum demand from the investment community.

Platinum supply and demand (Unit: 1000 oz) Supply 2017 2018 2019 South Africa 4450 4467 4398 Russia 720 687 721 Others 969 956 914 Total supply 6139 6110 6033 Demand Autocatalyst 3224 3033 2876 Jewelry 2385 2258 2052 Industrial 2031 2611 2400 Investment 361 67 1131 Total demand 8001 7969 8459 Recycling -2049 -2084 -2161 Net demand 5952 5885 6298 Surplus/deficit 187 225 -265

Source: Johnson Matthey

The table above shows how investment demand for platinum has increased to the point that the supply surplus of recent years has turned into a supply deficit as of last year. It's probably no coincidence that 2019 also happens to be the year that gold finally broke out of the slump it had been for years. Gold fell below $1350-1400 in 2013, but last year gold managed to break above the resistance that has kept it contained for six years. Higher prices for gold should help attract interest in other precious metals like silver and platinum. The higher they go, the more attractive they become.

However, platinum is unlikely to outperform gold because while the latter is a safe haven, the former is an industrial metal first and foremost. A worldwide recession, very loose monetary and fiscal policy by central banks and governments, geopolitical tensions and a global pandemic may be a great environment for a safe haven like gold, but not so much for platinum.

Platinum is better served by a healthy economy that drives demand for industrial products and platinum by extension. So while platinum could get pulled along with higher gold prices, the same factors that help gold go higher are likely to limit the rise of platinum.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Low prices tend to attract interest from people, especially those interested in finding a bargain. Platinum prices are at multi-year lows and far below where they were not that long ago. With platinum at seemingly such a big discount, buyers may be tempted by it.

However, it's important not to lose track of how platinum got to this point. Platinum prices are low for a reason. The supply and demand picture for platinum has been fundamentally altered. Its primary use is declining and there's no reason to think that will change. It's unlikely that cars with diesel engines will ever make a comeback. If platinum is to return to its glory days, it will need to find new uses to replace the ones it has lost.

That could be in the form of a poor man's gold. There are a number of reasons to be bullish gold in the world we currently live in. Some of the increased investment in gold could rub off on platinum. If gold prices continue to rise as they have been, platinum prices should be pulled along to the extent that they could trade back in the four digits they have struggled to breach. The higher gold goes, the more likely that platinum will break and stay above $1000.

The bottom line is that if you don't believe in gold, then you should absolutely stay away from platinum. Platinum has some structural issues that have yet to be resolved. However, anyone who is long gold and who believes gold prices are set to appreciate should take platinum into consideration. It's a cheaper option with room to speculate. If gold goes on a tear, platinum prices will also appreciate. Not as much as gold, but platinum won't stay still and be left behind in such a scenario.

