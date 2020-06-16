IEA Oil Market Report Illustrates The Incoming Oil Market Deficit

We think WTI should average between $40-$50 in Q3 2020 to help provide a floor for US shale oil production, and with global inventories starting to draw, this will help us assess where we think oil prices should be for Q4 and onward.

According to the IEA with estimates from Kayrros, we should see inventories down by about ~500 million bbls by September.

Our estimate is very close to IEA's latest forecast, but we have a larger supply increase (OPEC+ increasing) in 2021 and a faster demand recovery.

Welcome to the IEA edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Following the largest and shortest oversupply in oil market history, we are going to be seeing an unprecedented amount of crude drained out of storage over the coming 18 months.

In IEA's latest oil market report, the agency illustrated what the incoming supply deficit is:

Source: IEA

According to the IEA, the second half of 2020 is expected to see a global deficit of 4.5 mb/d. The one thing we noted in IEA's oil market report, however, is that the deficit of 4.5 mb/d is actually far less than the implied from the call on OPEC:

Source: IEA

At the very bottom, the call on OPEC for Q3 and Q4 2020 is 28.2 and 30.3 mb/d, respectively. August to December 2020 OPEC production targets are ~21.6 mb/d. Assuming 100% compliance, the deficit is closer to ~7 mb/d for Q3 and ~8.5 mb/d for Q4. But the miscellaneous to balance is expected to erode some of this away, at least according to IEA's projections.

Now if we compare out estimates on global supply and demand, we have similar face value estimates for 2020 and 2021. The only difference we have right now vs. IEA is that we have a much larger total supply increase as OPEC+ starts to unwind the production cuts in 2021 and a faster demand recovery.

Source: HFI Research

Our assumptions on US oil production are very close to that of IEA's.

Source: IEA

As you can see, the sharp drop in both rigs and frac spread count guarantees lower production volumes in the months ahead. One caveat difference we have is during 2020 we expect US oil production to rebound back closer to ~11 mb/d by July as shut-in volumes return, while IEA has lower production throughout into year-end.

Source: IEA

IEA also noted that the recent oil stock builds were far less than the demand destruction estimates. Implied build in April for OECD was ~4.9 mb/d, which lines up with what we are seeing from satellite storage providers and crude-on-water. In addition, May is expected to be the last month we see global oil inventories build. For June and onward, we should start to see global inventories draw. For the first two weeks of June, the deficit has averaged ~3.7 mb/d, which should accelerate going forward as demand starts to slowly recover.

Source: IEA

According to the IEA chart above with estimates from Kayrros, we should see inventories down by about ~500 million bbls by September.

Price Action

Oil prices are clearly running ahead of inventories as the market sees the deficits coming. The recent recovery has been mostly crude led with refining margins falling behind, but this week we are seeing margins catch up a bit. What's clear to us is that as global refining margins bottom or even improve in the coming weeks as global inventories draw and demand returns, crude will continue to lead the rally given this is what OPEC+ can control. There's also a rumor that OPEC+ may extend the ~10 mb/d cut into August as well, which would limit global supplies further.

We think WTI should average between $40-$50 in Q3 2020 to help provide a floor for US shale oil production, and with global inventories starting to draw, this will help us assess where we think oil prices should be for Q4 and onward.

Over the weekend, we published our global oil supply and demand outlook. We see a major deficit taking shape for 2021 and 2022 in the oil market. Our oil price projection along with our supply and demand model suggests very good days ahead for the energy industry. For those interested, we are now offering a 2-week free trial for you to see for yourself. See here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.