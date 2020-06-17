We believe Amazon is still the best growth stock to buy, and we determined the best entry and exit points into Amazon stock through quantitative and technical analysis.

Despite the economic risks, Amazon's revenue growth has seen its stock price soar and is now the world's third largest company by market capitalization.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Amazon has seen its revenue rise with continued expansion in the cloud and retail markets.

Source: Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the most recognized companies in the world, dominating online retail and cloud services. It is famously classed together with the FAANG+ stocks, a group of high-growth stocks that have dominated the stock market for the past decade. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, these stocks have rebounded from their March lows and outperformed the S&P 500 by an outstanding 31%. Amazon leads the group with a 2020 YTD return of 34%. That's right, in the midst of a global recession, Amazon stock price has soared 34% in the first half of the year alone.

On top of the unprecedented economic damage that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy also faces many other heightened risks: Unprecedented unemployment levels, massive cuts in GDP growth forecasts, corporate earnings downgrades, uncertainty in China-US relations, the potential of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, another oil price crash and looming bankruptcies.

Despite this, easing of lockdowns globally has kept markets buoyant on hope of a pick-up in economic activity. The primary driver for stock markets have been mainly a few companies (Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)). These companies occupy 25% of the S&P 500 market capitalisation and an even higher 45% of the NASDAQ 100 market capitalisation. While it is hard to argue the looming economic damage and uncertainty we are currently in, these stocks do have merit being some of the world's largest companies with tremendous growth prospects. There is no doubt that these companies will come out of the pandemic strong. Some would say even stronger.

Now, if we had to pick one growth stock to ride off, it would be Amazon. Amazon actually benefited from the pandemic as its business focused on e-commerce and cloud are two areas which greatly benefited from the stay-at-home restrictions. These benefits are lasting, as we believe its customers will continue shopping online on Amazon even after the pandemic is over. Over the long term, we view Amazon's leadership in the key markets it operates continue to drive higher sales across the board. This is on top of exciting new markets Amazon is exploring with gaming and streaming.

Strong Growth and Execution

Source: Amazon

Online Stores

As seen above, Amazon's revenue is mainly driven by its online sales representing 50% of revenue. Amazon's very own Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo speakers and other electronics are sold on its online platform. Amazon reported its Q1 results with revenues increasing 26% to $75.5 billion, ahead of the market's forecast of $73.61 billion. This was hardly a surprise, as consumers had no choice but to shop online during this period.

Amazon is after all the largest online retailer in the world. Amazon's extraordinary online growth has also allowed the company to become the 2nd largest retailer in the world, only behind Walmart (WMT). Amazon keeps its retail business very hard to beat on price, choice, and convenience with the help of a solid loyalty subscription in Prime. Through Prime subscription, consumers are pushed to buy more on Amazon to obtain various benefits. A huge advantage Amazon has is its logistics and shipping operations, which has become an impenetrable moat that few other companies will ever have the resources or ability to match, with Amazon partnering with most major delivery providers in the country and even utilizing drones to handle deliveries.

Physical Stores

Amazon also recently expanded into physical stores through the $13.7 bln acquisition of Whole Foods. The pandemic has expedited the growth of Whole Foods, with the delivery capacity increasing more than 60% and in store pickups expanded from 80 stores to more than 150 stores. While some may consider some of this increased demand as temporary, Amazon has an ecosystem of services which is very likely to entice newer consumers to stay on. Amazon is reportedly on the verge of opening up chains of grocery stores and convenience stores, allowing it to compete more directly with Walmart in the consumer staples space.

Subscription Services

Its subscription service, Amazon Prime had increased by 28% in Q1. The subscription model is a crucial strategy of Amazon's that allows it to create a high degree of 'stickiness' from its consumers. Amazon's Prime subscription service allows users to gain access to many of its services such as:

Online streaming: Amazon is ramping up its streaming service to compete with Netflix and Disney (NYSE:DIS). Amazon's Prime video allows consumers to stream movies and TV shows from the comfort of their home. It has also entered an agreement with the National Football League ('NFL') which gives it live streaming rights for Thursday Night Football games.

Gaming: Amazon recently debuted its very first game, Crucible in May 2020. This enables it to now compete with Microsoft's Xbox gaming services. The move into gaming actually started years ago, when Amazon acquired Twitch Interactive for $970 mln. Twitch is the world's largest gaming streaming platform.

E-book, Audiobook, digital video, digital music: Kindle has been one of Amazon's earliest services giving users access to a global collection of books, music and content.

Online Shopping: Additional benefits directed at its online shopping platform with free fast shipping for eligible purchases, and exclusive shopping deals.

Amazon Web Services

Amazon is a leader in cloud through its Amazon Web Services segment. AWS offers compute, storage, database, and other service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. While AWS makes only 13% of its revenue, it generates 77% of Amazon's total operating income. This is the reason we more appropriately class Amazon as a Technology company, rather than a Consumer Discretionary company. The cloud market is one of the most lucrative and competitive markets to be in with research firm Gartner expecting a 17% CAGR. It is no surprise that Amazon faces stiff competition from other tech giants (Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba (BABA)).

Source: Canalys

As seen above, Amazon has slightly lost cloud market share in 2019, with the slowest growth among its competitors. We note, however, its 32.4% market share is almost twice as large as second-placed Microsoft. While growth in this segment has slowed down, research firm Gartner highlights Amazon's leading position in the cloud infrastructure space for having the highest ability to execute and the best vision.

Source: Gartner

While we recognize the competitiveness of the cloud market, we are allured by Amazon's complete ecosystem of services and its ability to execute its growth strategy.

Growth

Looking back, Amazon has managed to successfully execute across all of its major segments. We view Amazon's ability to capture consumers and rope them into buying its services across other segments as a major strength. Its subscription service also serves to increase 'stickiness' from its consumers. Over the past 6 years, Amazon has managed to grow all of its segments at double digits. Combined, Amazon's total revenue has grown at an amazing 25.53% CAGR. We see no reason why its execution abilities would dwindle going forward.

Source: Amazon

Sales (US$ Mln) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Online Stores 68,513 78,863 91,431 108,354 122,987 141,247 Physical Stores N/A N/A N/A 5,798 17,224 17,192 Third Party Sellers 11,747 16,086 22,993 31,881 42,745 53,762 Subscription Services 2,762 4,467 6,394 9,721 14,168 19,210 AWS 4,644 7,880 12,219 17,459 25,655 35,026 Other 2,322 1,710 2,950 4,653 10,108 14,085 Total Sales 89,988 109,006 135,987 177,866 232,887 280,522 Growth Rate 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 CAGR Online Stores N/A 15.11% 15.94% 18.51% 13.50% 14.85% 15.57% Physical Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A 197.07% -0.19% 72.20% Third Party Sellers N/A 36.94% 42.94% 38.66% 34.08% 25.77% 35.55% Subscription Services N/A 61.73% 43.14% 52.03% 45.75% 35.59% 47.39% AWS N/A 69.68% 55.06% 42.88% 46.94% 36.53% 49.80% Other N/A -26.36% 72.51% 57.73% 117.24% 39.35% 43.41% Total Sales Growth N/A 21.1% 24.8% 30.8% 30.9% 20.5% 25.53%

Valuation & Price Target

Price Target

Amazon is one of the most covered companies by analysts. While stock prices of most companies generally stay within the bounds of analysts' targets, certain companies move ahead of price targets. One of these is Amazon, where its revenue has beat consensus estimates in 15 of the last 20 quarterly results. This creates a situation where analyst price targets are revised very often and play "catch-up' to Amazon's stock price. So, while there is undoubtedly some bias in relying on sell-side price targets, it at the very least takes into account the broader perspective of Amazon and gives us a trading range to work of on.

As seen below, Amazon has an average price target of $2,733.83, with a high of $3,300.00 and low of $1,987.00. While the low price target may be daunting, it represents a rating from Scott Mushkin of R5 capital, and is the only Sell rating on Amazon among 40 analysts.

Source: Interactive Brokers

While our revenue forecast is roughly in line with 2020 consensus revenue, we differ on Amazon's 2021 revenue. Instead of a deceleration of revenue growth, we see a slight acceleration of Amazon's growth driven mainly by the high-growth cloud market and Amazon's increasing dominance in the online and physical retail space.

Projected Revenue ($ bln) FY2020 FY2021 Analyst Revenue Forecast 346.48 407.30 Growth Rate 23.5% 17.6% Our (Khaveen Investments) Revenue Forecast 349.25 437.261 Growth Rate 24.5% 25.2%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

Valuation

Amazon being growth stock is rooted in their underlying strategy. Since inception, the company has foregone profit margins by continuously reinvesting profits to grow the company. Amazon continues to maintain this strategy, choosing to focus on revenue growth. Considering this, we find that valuing Amazon based on profitability or cash flows fails to capture the proper value of the company. Additionally, as Amazon is the leader on many of the segments it operates in, valuing it against its peers is also out of the question. Hence, we find that a Price to Sales Approach is the most suitable method in valuing Amazon.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

P/S Ratio Valuation based on Analyst Revenue Estimate % Price Upside Valuation based on Our Revenue Estimate % Price Upside 5-year Average 3.31x 2,501.11 -1.73% 2,609.72 2.54% Current 4.26x 3,218.96 6.48% 3,358.73 31.97% 5-year high 4.81x 3,634.55 42.81% 3,792.37 49.01%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

As seen, while the recent surge in the stock market had caused Amazon's P/S ratio to rise, it is still below the 4.81x high it made towards the end of 2018. While we do not expect this number to rise, we do expect Amazon's revenue to grow which would result in higher valuations even with declining P/S ratios.

Technical Analysis

As mentioned, there are numerous risks still present in the global landscape. Regardless if the negative impacts will directly affect Amazon, its stock price will be surely affected by the broader market. As such, we believe investing in Amazon in the short-to-medium term should be done with proper risk management. To achieve that, we utilize technical analysis in combination with valuation and price targets to determine the optimum entry and exit points.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Our analysis utilize technical indicators we use when we purchase equities in our fund. We believe the current drop in the markets over the past week is just a technical correction, with investors taking profit after a strong surge. Based on technical indicators, the market is still in a bull trend, with Amazon's share price above the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Additionally, Amazon has not broken below its Lower Bollinger Band ($2,352), which indicates it is still trading within range. Ideally, investors would have picked up Amazon stock at the end of March for $1,892 (25% of position), $1,912 (50% of position) and $1,915 (25% of position).

While it is not too late to get in now, it may just mean some of the upside has been missed. As such, we believe short-term investments in Amazon should be based on technical analysis, and medium-to-longer term investments be based on combinations of technical analysis and valuation. Some suitable entry and exit points are listed below:

Short Term Investing (< 6 months) Indicator Entry Point Indicator Exit Point Price Upside EMA 9-day $2,530 Top Bollinger Band (MA20 Day + 2σ) $2,616 3.40% Mid Bollinger Band (MA20 Day) $2,480 EMA 9-day $2,530 2.02% Lower Bollinger Band (MA20 Day - 2σ) $2,352 Mid Bollinger Band (MA20 Day) $2,480 5.44% Medium Term Investing (6 -12 months) Indicator Entry Point Indicator Exit Point Price Upside EMA 9-day $2,530 Current P/S on Analyst Revenue Estimate $3,219 27.23% Mid Bollinger Band (MA20 Day) $2,480 Analyst avg Price Target $2,734 10.24% Lower Bollinger Band (MA20 Day - 2σ) $2,352 5-yr avg P/S on Our Revenue Estimate $2,610 10.96% Long Term Investing (> 12 months) Indicator Entry Point Indicator Exit Point Price Upside EMA 9-day $2,530 Current P/S on Our Revenue Estimate $3,359 32.76% Mid Bollinger Band (MA20 Day) $2,480 Current P/S on Analyst Revenue Estimate $3,219 29.80% Lower Bollinger Band (MA20 Day - 2σ) $2,352 Analyst avg Price Target $2,734 16.23%

Source: Interactive Brokers, Khaveen Investments

It should be important to note, a sharp drop in price below the Lower Bollinger Band ($2,352), would signal the beginning of another bear market, and investors should AVOID entry into Amazon, should that happen.

Verdict

Amazon is a technology giant with tremendous execution capabilities. The company has grown its revenue at an amazing 25.53% CAGR across all of its business segments. We see the company maintaining this growth, through its expansion in the cloud and retail markets. The company is already expanding beyond its reach into new markets such as gaming, streaming and physical consumer staple stores. As a growth stock, Amazon has provided investors with tremendous returns over the past 10 years. We believe Amazon will continue to provide amazing returns, but note that proper risk management is as crucial as ever in these volatile markets. Hence, we rate Amazon as a Buy.

