Retirement: Seeking Smart Income

You must keep track of the type of income you're receiving and give it a grade.

Not all income is made equal. Some income hurts more than it helps.

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we have discussed over the years multiple aspects of our Income Method, so much so that some of you may have started to become experts in our methodology yourselves. Locating income-producing securities, evaluating their strengths and weaknesses, and determining how to best allocate funds in your portfolio to them.

In the past, we've covered important topics like:

Those are only four examples of past reports detailing our methodology and philosophy. We also have released countless others on addressing specific topics through the lens of the Income Method. These articles are designed to help you learn and develop skills so that you can be a stronger independent investor regardless of past experience.

Today we want to dive into another facet of the Income Method. We're going to talk about Smart Income.

What Is Smart Income?

Smart Income is income that's superior to other forms or sources of income. I like income from all types of sources, but some sources do more harm than good. Finding the best sources means scouting out and locating Smart Income.

Consider this - I like to compare Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM), yield +20%, vs. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity (PTY), yield 10%.

Data by YCharts

CLM produces a much larger income stream vs PTY. Both pay monthly. So looking at income generation alone, you will immediately be drawn to CLM. However, over a five-year span, CLM's base capital has eroded 51%. So your $100 is now $49. However, it has generated enough income if reinvested, to offset those losses. Meanwhile, PCI has produced a small capital gain on top of a large income gain, and isn't forced to offset capital erosion.

Data by YCharts

This capital erosion in CLM has led to routine distribution cuts. You're playing a zero-sum game. Over time, unless you reinvest your distributions, your income generation is headed toward zero. Meanwhile, PTY pays a steady dividend, offset by nearly annual special dividends (the spikes and dips in the chart).

Why does CLM's distribution keep downtrending? Due to its managed distribution. Each year CLM pays a set monthly distribution based on its NAV at a specific point in time. CLM rarely, if ever, covers its distributions, so it's forced to pay back to you your capital. This only causes NAV to drop more, repeating the cycle and causing a cut to the distribution. This explains the falling capital value and shrinking income stream.

PTY strongly falls into a Smart Income classification, while CLM does not. While initially larger, its income generation is actually inferior in quality to PTY.

The Threshing and Winnowing Process

Most of us haven't grown up on a wheat farm, but we may know the saying "separating the wheat from the chaff." Taking wheat from full plant to grains requires two major steps. Threshing is the process by which the hull (chaff and grain) are loosened from the plant itself. Winnowing is where the chaff is removed from the grain.

Source: Whole Grain Council

A common method is simply to toss the hulls into the air, or pour them into a container. The wind carries off the light chaff and the grains fall to the ground. This process can be repeated multiple times to ensure the chaff is completely removed and the edible grains are left behind.

Likewise, we need a process to winnow out lesser-quality income producers from superior ones. This process though focuses on income producers. This wouldn't apply to Facebook (FB) or Amazon (AMZN) for example as neither provides an income stream to investors. You don't use the winnowing process on cows for example, so FB and AMZN can wait for the slaughterhouse.

We developed our SMART Income process. It evaluates securities on a number of metrics to help determine the "smartness" of the income.

S - Sentiment

Whoa now. Sentiment? The intangible force that drives some stocks to record highs and others to record lows for no apparent reason? Yes. Sentiment is a big factor in short-term changes in the market. Between quarters, the market essentially votes for the companies it likes or dislikes with money. This money moves securities higher or lower. Over long periods of time, the quality of a company drives its share price.

When investing for income, you must know where a company lands when it comes to short-term sentiment. It can explain irrational moves in the market. You might have a short-lived chance to sell out of an overpriced security and lock in safer income elsewhere, or a chance to buy more shares that have sold off irrationally.

If sentiment is working against your investment, you need to expect volatility and determine if your thesis and the company's income stream can be maintained without issuing more shares. Often sentiment locks a company into a position where it cannot issue shares to grow or pay down debt. They get landlocked and a cut in their dividend is forced. Keeping tabs on an investment's sentimental headwinds or tailwinds is important.

M - Management

Management may seem like a weird way to evaluate dividend safety. Yet we need to remember that management and the board of directors play a big role in dividend policy and spinning facts to elicit positive sentiment.

Consider what Jeff Storey, CEO of Century Link (CTL), did to their dividend and why. When asked about the dividend cut in February of 2019 he said:

If you look at today's closing stock price, that's a yield of nearly 15%. I still don't think that's appropriate.

CTL's management, especially Storey, had constantly stated their firm support of CTL's dividend. Then one day, Storey didn't like the yield that the market price of their shares offered. So he pushed for it to be cut.

Managements will routinely give lip-service to their dividend. But it's important to be able to see who's actually committed to it, or if a cut occurs, why it happened.

Management also must be evaluated on its ability to accomplish their goals and achieve dreams. Managements that frequently miss the mark or have to constantly change plans should be avoided. It reveals a top-level issue that will erode the entire company. Likewise, managements that are strong and effective will lead companies to success and allow the dividend income stream to remain or better yet - to increase.

A - Ability

Ability to pay the dividend. We're talking coverage here with the capital A. Since there's no C in smart, we are using Ability. When determining the ability to pay a dividend, we need to focus on the cash flow. Where the river of revenue flows to pay the expenses, growth, and reward shareholders.

Coverage is often very sector-specific for what's expected. REITs, MLPs and CEFs have lower coverage ratios expected since they are required to pay out large sums of funds or at the very least are expected to.

Recently, we switched from holding Energy Transfer (ET) in our portfolio to Enterprise Product Partners (EPD). Why? Although ET's dividend yield is higher (13% yield), our decision was partly because EPD has a better SMART score. Management is more conservative and gets things done in ways we deemed better, but also has a higher coverage ratio to their 8% dividend yield. We looked at the ability to pay and grow dividends and to pay their debt. EPD proved to be superior. When the ability to pay a dividend comes into question, a cut often is not far behind.

Furthermore ,often buying into a firm after its dividend is cut and the market sentiment drops its price quickly provides a good yield on cost and better dividend coverage. One needs to be quick to determine if the new dividend is actually sustainable, but if it is, it might be party time.

R - Real Income

You get a cash dividend in your account. Woohoo!! Money!! – Yet wait. What's this nonsense about return of capital? Return of what?!

We've written previously about how not all return of capital is bad. So now you have a question. Is the income stream I'm receiving real income? Is it like CLM above, just my money coming back to me, or is it from MLPs in a CEF or options that generate ROC?

With funds, a long-term decline in NAV can be a prime example of negative ROC. Reviewing a fund's cash flow can reveal whether the distribution is truly covered or if you're getting your money handed back to you.

These considerations are important for funds but also for other types of investments. REITs also can provide ROC in some of their dividends for example.

We need to ask: Is what I'm getting sustainable by the company or is it simply my money back?

T - Trends

Trends and sentiment might on their face sound similar, however, their focus is not. Trends focuses on the trends within the security's cash flow.

Cash flow is essential for dividends. The revenue of the company flows into its coffers and flows out to meet various needs: Payroll, growth, maintenance, debt, taxes, etc. What flows out the other side is free cash flow. The cash the company can use to grow more, pay dividends, pay down extra debt or buy back shares. Note, we typically view growth spending as ahead of dividends which is why we had concerns over Exxon's (XOM) dividend sustainability.

Growing cash flow allows for higher coverage and/or growing dividends. This also often means management is getting their goals achieved.

Conclusion

SMART Income needs to be the largest portion of the income that you receive. It vastly reduces the risks of dividend cuts, but can never completely remove them.

By keeping an eye on sentiment, management, ability, realness, and trends, you can evaluate your various securities and determine if they need to be purged or built upon. As income investors, we can deploy the SMART Income evaluation to help winnow down the potential investments that we have found using the Income Method. By adding an additional sifter to your toolbox, you'll reduce the impact of income loss or cuts.

Next time we touch on Smart Income, we will walk you through the evaluation of two securities and how they stack up.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, and want to be notified about the 2nd & 3rd parts of the series, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4300 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.