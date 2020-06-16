DNB was taken private in 2019, reorganized and recapitalized with more debt.

Dun & Bradstreet has filed to raise $1 billion in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may be higher.

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) has filed to raise $1 billion in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of business information and services to enterprises of all sizes.

DNB has been reorganized but it is still early to tell if the reorganization combined with a heavier debt load is producing a better company and investment opportunity.

Company & Technology

Short Hills, New Jersey-based Dun & Bradstreet was founded to provide business information such as company size, financials and credit background to assist other businesses in their research activities.

Management is headed by CEO Anthony Jabbour, who has been with the firm since its take private transaction in early 2019 and previously held several senior positions in the financial services industry.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's Across the Enterprise approach:

Source: Dun & Bradstreet

The firm counts more than 135,000 clients worldwide, with 90% of the Fortune 500 and 60% of the Global 500.

Dun & Bradstreet has received investment via a take-private transaction in 2019 from investors including Black Knight (BKI), Thomas H. Lee Partners, Cannae, and CC Capital.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm acquires large and medium enterprise customers through an in-house, dedicated, direct sales and marketing force focused on specific solutions and geographies.

The company also provides numerous self-service tools for small businesses to update their information or subscribe to a variety of online services.

Selling & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 31.8% 2019 46.1% 2018 35.5%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Administrative spend, was 1.8x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 1.8 2019 -0.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, the global market for business information is expected to grow by $32 billion from 2019 to 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the continuing need for companies to remain current on changing customer preferences, financial and economic conditions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Equifax (EFX)

Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF)

Bureau van Dijk

Creditsafe

Sinotrust

Numerous and fragmented solutions

Financial Performance

Dun & Bradstreet’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Variable operating margin and profit

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 395,300,000 127.1% 2019 $ 1,413,900,000 -17.6% 2018 $ 1,716,400,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (8,300,000) -2.1% 2019 $ (220,000,000) -15.6% 2018 $ 428,900,000 25.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 41,500,000 2019 $ 674,000,000 2018 $ 288,100,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 500,000 2019 $ (63,000,000) 2018 $ 325,400,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, Dun & Bradstreet had $167.6 million in cash and $6.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was $158.8 million.

IPO Details & Commentary

Dun & Bradstreet intends to raise $1 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use these net proceeds from this offering to redeem all or a portion of our Series A Preferred Stock that we issued in connection with the Take-Private Transaction.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Barclays.

Dun & Bradstreet is seeking to go public after having been taken private by a consortium of private equity firms in early 2019 for about $7 billion.

After being acquired, the firm was reorganized into two reporting segments, North America and International and new management was installed.

The firm’s financials indicate it has resumed revenue growth after a drop in 2019, although it hasn’t yet reached its 2018 revenue results.

Selling & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue are the lowest they’ve been since 2018; its Selling & Administrative efficiency rate has rebounded to 1.8x.

However, total liabilities have grown by $2.5 billion since the take private transaction. The firm will have paid $160 million in non-cash dividends to its Class A shareholders by the end of June, 2020.

Management intends to use the IPO proceeds to redeem ‘all or part’ of the Series A stock and doesn’t currently plan to pay dividends on the publicly held common stock.

The global market opportunity for business information is quite large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of 5.0% in the coming years.

DNB has been reconstituted into presumably more efficient and responsible operating units. The problems with the IPO are that it is too early to tell if the reorganization is delivering better results than the previous structure and the firm is heavier with debt.

These factors aren’t surprising given that the firm is private equity owned. Heavier debt, slower growing firms seem to be the norm when private equity firms become involved.

When we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

