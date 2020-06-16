Box Office market share matters a great deal as there is a significant spillover effect from the Studio Entertainment segment to Disney's other business units.

However, DIS is facing a period of structurally lower profitability which will weigh on its valuation.

Source: eastidahonews.com

Six months later - risks are still here

It has been six months since I first covered the risks that Disney (DIS) is now facing. Profitability decline, peak in Box Office market share and the increased integration risk of its mega acquisition were the three major headwinds that I highlighted.

Even though my thesis is focused on the medium to the long term, Disney stock has been underperforming since my publication, with a 21% decline compared to only 4% decline of the S&P 500.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Although DIS was hit hard by the pandemic and lockdowns, the stock was already lagging behind the S&P 500 by the time the sell-off began in the end of February.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Many are now focusing on the issue of when and how Disney's theme parks and resorts are going to reopen, which although an important issue does not make the other problems go away.

Namely, the company's legacy business model is being disrupted and although the company is executing well on its Direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy so far, it faces new deep pocket competition, a race to the bottom in terms of pricing and rising production costs.

It is also far too early to call the shots on which streaming platform will retain a leading position in the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) space, but even if Disney somehow comes at the top and manages to retain its position, it will substitute a highly profitable legacy business with a less profitable one. Needless to say that this will bode well with the company's current high valuation.

The narrative that gets everyone so excited

The Direct to Consumer narrative around Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ subscribers growth rate has played a central role in Disney's recent stock price performance. The company was very quick to scale up its streaming business, achieving 54.5m subscribers on its Disney+ service, 32.1m on Hulu and 7.9m on the ESPN+ platform.

Source: cnbc.com

Launched in November 2019, Disney+ scaled up extremely fast and is seen by many as the future leader in the streaming space, together with Hulu and ESPN which complement each other.

Riding the wave of excitement around subscriber growth numbers and the reopening of some of Disney's theme parks, many retail investors jumped on the bandwagon, making DIS one of the most popular stocks on Robinhood.

Source: robintrack.net

However, the risks for the company's future profitability and returns far outweigh the near term euphoria of subscriber growth, while DIS valuation seems to indicate only bright days ahead.

Why long-term perspective is necessary

Disney has seen an almost 20-year long period of improving return on invested capital. In the beginning of the century, Disney's ROIC was around 5.0% which slowly improved to reach a peak of almost 20% in 2018.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual & quarterly reports and Yahoo Finance

Since the peak in 2018, however, things have deteriorated rapidly and the gap between the company's ROIC and its P/S valuation widened to levels never seen since the dot.com bubble. What's worse is that the 2020 TTM number does not even reflect the full impact of the pandemic closures yet, which means that valuation-fundamentals gap will widen even further.

Higher operating profitability has been the main driver of Disney's ROIC over the reviewed period, with operating margins improving across all segments.

Naturally, this led to P/B multiple expansion.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual & quarterly reports and Yahoo Finance

Once again DIS fundamentals are as disconnected from its valuation as they were back during the dot.com bubble and this gap would only widen by the end of the fiscal year.

More importantly, this disconnect is not caused by the temporary pandemic lockdowns, but rather by a structural change in Disney's business model. A structural change that will result in a constantly lower margins going forward.

Box Office market share has already peaked

Disney made a number of acquisitions over the past 15 years, aimed at intellectual property that the company would be able to leverage through various sequels, spin-offs and most importantly by creating whole cinematic universes. That in combination with a number of remakes of Disney's legacy IP portfolio has allowed the company to capture a record high market share in the U.S. box office.

North American box office market share of Disney/Buena Vista Source: statista.com

But given how this record high market share in 2019 was achieved, it is highly unsustainable and susceptible to mean reversion over the coming years as replicating the same degree of success of the Marvel and Star Wars movies in combination with remakes of some of Disney's iconic legacy portfolio, such as Lion King and Aladdin, seems highly unlikely.

Furthermore, Disney's latest mega deal to acquire 21st Century Fox was done for a different reason than its acquisitions of Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm and namely to expand Disney's library of already developed IP for its DTC platform.

Source: wsj.com

Having said all that, Box Office market share for 2020 already appears to be much more evenly spread than it was for the past couple of years.

Source: the-numbers.com

Even though Disney usually leverages block buster IP over a number of years through its theme parks, the Studio Entertainment segment operating margins are closely related to Box Office market share.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual & quarterly reports and statista.com

However, a significant amount of that spillover effect to the other business segments is realized in the same year.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual & quarterly reports and statista.com

That is why, if Disney fails to retain its leading market share of 2019, the company will face lower operating profitability not only in its Studio Entertainment segment but in Parks, Experiences and Products as well.

The race to the bottom in Direct-to-consumer

Disney has pivoted heavily towards the direct-to-consumer model with the launch of its Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ platforms. This formed the predominant belief that if Disney succeeds to come at the top in this space, its valuation will continue going up in the foreseeable future. This notion, however, is simply put - flawed.

As streaming became more popular, the competition within the industry intensified. The main problem for Disney and the industry as a whole is the entrance of deep pocket tech giants such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and AT&T (NYSE:T) which in combination with legacy media companies will drive profitability to razor thin margins. This is a classic example of how when a company enjoys above average returns on capital in a specific industry due to lack of competition, usually a large influx of new competitor enter the field to take advantage of this opportunity.

Firstly, competition is intensifying. Consumers are not short on choice, but there has only been two major players on the world stage up until now: Netflix and Amazon. ... But formidable new competition has entered the market, with Disney and Apple having both recently launched their own subscription services they hope can steal a slice of the pie. When you look at other players vying for market share - Alphabet, Comcast and AT&T - you can see why there are growing fears about Netflix's position. Source: ig.com

In addition to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), AT&T, Amazon and Apple, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is only now scaling up its streaming business.

Source: theverge.com

While Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) could soon also join the party in a more meaningful way.

Pichai said there's "significantly more room" to monetize YouTube, on Monday's earnings call, adding "a better commerce experience also is a big opportunity" for Alphabet. Source: fortune.com

A big problem for Disney is that deep pocket competitors like Amazon and Apple could use their highly profitable main businesses to subsidize their content & DTC services. On one hand, this results in a race to the bottom for streaming services subscription prices, which are already hitting rock bottom.

Source: aarp.org

Investors should bear in mind that even though the amount of original content on a platform is crucial, customers seem to be very price sensitive.

Source: businessofapps.com

On another hand, competition in the field is also driving production costs up. Netflix alone went from spending $3bn on streaming content in 2014 to nearly $15bn in 2019, while Amazon is also quickly ramping up its content budget and spent nearly $7bn last year.

Source: nextlevel.finance

Within this context, Disney's $100m cost to produce only eight 30-minute long episodes for the Mandalorian could soon be considered cheap.

For now, Disney still spends the most on original content, but could soon be surpassed by its deep pocket peers and forced to accept much lower margins for future productions.

Source: businessofapps.com

Finally, bundling is yet another industry trend that Disney will have a hard time taking advantage of. AT&T is already bundling its HBO Max subscription with its wireless, TV and internet services, while Comcast is also heading this way with its ownership of Xfinity and Sky in the UK. Apple has the opportunity to bundle its Apple TV service with its music streaming and gaming subscription services, while also tapping into new subscribers through pre-installing its app on all Apple devices. Finally, Amazon is bundling its video streaming service with other value added services through the Amazon Prime subscription.

Disney on the other hand does not have such an opportunity, apart from offering tickets to its theme parks and resorts. Therefore, it's likely that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) had more bargaining power when bundling its services with free Disney+ subscription:

Yes, the wholesale agreement, we're not prepared to give you any more information about that, but I can say that the deal is positive for us from an economic perspective, because it's just not being given away. In other words, we're not just giving it away. We're getting paid a certain amount for it, but I won't get into specifics regarding that. Robert Iger Source: Disney Earnings Call Transcript

Conclusion

Disney has enjoyed a period of elevated margins and return on capital. Throughout this period the company made a number of strategic acquisitions that expanded IP library and ultimately resulted in an unrivaled US Box Office dominance. On top of that the company has benefited from a spillover effect from its Entertainment Studios segment to other business units, lifting up their profitability and topline growth. Consequently DIS saw an unprecedented multiple expansion during the past 10-years and returns were more than satisfying.

However, the industry has now entered an inflection point with many of the traditional business models being disrupted by technology and new competitors entering the field. In my view, Disney will face two major headwinds over the coming years, without taking into account the short-term headwinds for its theme parks businesses caused by the pandemic.

The first major headwind that will weigh on DIS profitability going forward will be a decline of its Box Office market share. This will result in a lower profitability of the Studio Entertainment segment at first and will be followed by the Parks, Experiences and Products segments in the following years.

The second headwind that Disney will face will be a structurally lower profitability of its DTC segment. Intense competition in the space will cause long-lasting razor thin margins in the sector. Firstly through price war for the service and secondly through elevated production costs. Bundling streaming together with other subscription based services will also play a crucial role as has been the case so far with all telecom & media related services.

All that will lead to lower operating profitability, lower return on invested capital and ultimately multiple compression even if one is to assume that Disney will still be among the leaders in the DTC space years from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.