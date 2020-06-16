Introduction

With all major indexes making new highs every day, driving the equities into an impressive bull market. The fixed-income securities also do not miss the momentum to perform and almost complete recovery from the massive sell-off early this year. In addition to the price recovery, we are also seeing a recovery in terms of offerings in the primary market. Since May, several companies issued their preferred stock IPOs on the National Exchange for the first time. In this article, we want to introduce you the newest preferred stock IPO issued by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB), to see how it holds up against its peer group, and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $150M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (NASDAQ: AUBAP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.875%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/01/2025. AUBAP is currently trading below its par value at a price of $24.38. This translates into a 7.05% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.45%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Our mission is to create value for you, our shareholder, over the long term. We are pleased to have you as a shareholder and grateful for the confidence you have demonstrated by entrusting us with your investment. This section of our website is designed to answer the questions most often asked about stock ownership within our company. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation [Nasdaq: AUB] is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 149 branches and approximately 170 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AUB:

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by AUB is constantly increasing for the last several years, from $0.25 in 2010 to $0.96 in 2019. With a market price of $24.47, the Current Yield of AUB is at 3.92%. As an absolute value, this means $75.56M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock are $10.31M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.99B, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation can be defined as a mid-sized 'Regional Bank' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, AUB had a total debt of $1.43B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, AUBAP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of AUB but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,990/(1,430 + 150) = 1.26 , which is a very good ratio, as the equity is just enough to cover all its debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,990/(1,430 + 150) = , which is a very good ratio, as the equity is just enough to cover all its debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 164.99/(40.62 + 10.31) = 3.24, which is excellent, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments. In the following table, we can also see historically how the company performs with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock with all other preferred stocks regardless of the dividend rate they pay issued by a Mid-Atlantic bank. Except for AUBAP, there are a total of 2 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related), 2 preferred stocks with a fixed dividend rate, and a fixed reset rate preferred stock. Understanding the disadvantages of such a comparison, I will give a visual idea of where the new IPO sits in terms of returns. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

At this point, all issues are trading below their par value, meaning their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Current Yield. Therefore, the next bubble chart will present the stocks by their Current yield.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

With its Current Yield of 7.05%, AUBAP is currently the security with the highest Yield-to-Worst of the sector. It returns 0.40% higher than the second and the third highest SNV-E and SNV-D with their 6.66% Current Yield.

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, at our option, we may redeem the Series A preferred stock at any time in whole, but not in part, upon the occurrence of a “regulatory capital treatment event,” such as a proposed change in law or regulation after the initial issuance date with respect to whether the Series A preferred stock qualifies as a Tier 1 capital instrument. We may also redeem the Series A preferred stock at our option, either in whole or in part, on any dividend payment date on or after September 1, 2025, subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve. If we redeem the Series A preferred stock and the depositary redeems the depositary shares in respect thereof, you may not be able to reinvest the redemption price you receive in a similar security.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Use Of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and commission and offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $144.625 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares for general corporate purposes in the ordinary course of our business. General corporate purposes may include repayment of debt, loan funding, acquisitions, additions to working capital, capital expenditures and investments in our subsidiaries.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $150M, AUBAP is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. seems well-capitalized by having enough equity to cover its liability and also a good history of profiting and coverage of its creditors' payments. Also, AUB's common stock pays $75M as a dividend expense for the common stock, while it needs just $10 for the preferred stockholders, who sit higher in the company's capital structure. In terms of yields, AUBAP is trading 2.5% below its par value and its Yield-to-Worst of 7.05% is actually its Current Yield. Since there are no other comparable securities in the company, as regards to the sector, AUBAP gives the highest YTW, although SNV's preferred stocks give 0.40% lower YTW but are rated with a 'BB-' by S&P, unlike the new IPO. As regards to all fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by a bank, AUBAP gives both one of the highest Current Yield and Yield-to-Call.

